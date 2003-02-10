Changing Hands
TVsWXTX-TV Columbus and WFXG-TV Augusta, Ga.PRICE: $40 millionBUYER: Southeastern Media Holdings LLC (Thomas B. Hensen, president).SELLER: Fisher Broadcasting Co. (Benjamin Tucker, president, Broadcast)FACILITIES: WXTX-TV: Ch.54, 2,820 kW, ant. 1,135 ft.; WFXG-TV: Ch. 54, 2,510 kW, ant. 1,263 ft.AFFILIATION: WXTX-TV FOX; WGXG-TV: FOXCOMMENT: Fisher Broadcasting's WFXG-TV Augusta and WXTX-TV Columbus to Southeastern Media Holdings for $40 million.BROKER: Kalil and Co.CombosKCAB(AM) and KCJC-FM Dardanelle, KVOM(AM) and FM Morrilton, KWKK-FM Russellville and KVLD-FM Atkins, all Ark.PRICE: $6.7 millionBUYER: Max Media Properties (John Trinder, president/ COO); owns four other stations, none into this marketSELLER: River Valley Radio Group (Fran Harp, president)FACILITIES: KCAB(AM): 980 kHz, 5 kW day/32 W night; KCJC-FM: 102.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 1,322 ft.; KVOM(AM): 800 kHz, 250 W day/40 W night; KVOM-FM: 101.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 226 ft.; KWKK-FM: 100.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KVLD-FM: 99.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 394 ft.FORMAT: KCAB(AM): News; KCJC-FM: Country; KVOM(AM): News; KVOM-FM: Country; KWKK-FM: Soft Hits; KVLD-FM: Classic RockBROKER: Richard A. Foreman, of Richard A. Foreman Associates Inc., and Sunbelt MediaKRBI-AM and FM St. Peter (Mankato-New Ulm-St Peter), Minn.PRICE: $3.2 millionBUYER: Three Eagles Communications Inc. (Gary Buchanan, president/COO); owns 37 other stations, including KEEZ-FM Mankato-New Ulm-St PeterSELLER: Johnson Broadcasting Corp. (Robert C. Johnson, president)FACILITIES: KRBI-AM: 1310 kHz, 1 kW day/330 W night; KRBI-FM: 105.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 200 ft.FORMAT: KRBI-AM: Country/Talk; KRBI-FM: Classic HitsBROKER: Doug Ferber of Star Media Group Inc. and Jerry Johnson of Jim Wychor CommunicationsWHHK-FM Galva and WGEN(AM) Geneseo (Quad Cities), Ill.PRICE: $475,000BUYER: Miller Communications Inc.(Randal J. Miller, president/GM); owns five other stations, including WKEI(AM) and WJRE-FM Quad CitiesSELLER: Hoscheidt Broadcasting Inc.(John Hoscheidt, president/owner)FACILITIES: WHHK-FM: 102.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WGEN(AM): 1500 kHz, 250 W FORMAT: WHHK-FM: AC; WGEN(AM): ACFMsKJOY-FM Stockton and KWIN-FM Lodi (Stockton) and KWNN-FM Turlock (Modesto) and KNVQ-FM South Lake Tahoe (Reno, Nev.), all Calif.PRICE: $25.5 millionBUYER: Citadel Communications Corp. (Farid Suleman, CEO); No. 6 group owns 210 other stations, including KESP(AM), KATM-FM, KDJK-FM, KHKK-FM and KHOP-FM Modesto.SELLER: Silverado Broadcasting Co. (Roy Williams, president)FACILITIES: KJOY-FM: 99.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 322 ft.; KWIN-FM: 97.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.; KWNN-FM: 98.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 390 ft.; KNVQ-FM: 102.9 MHz, 39 kW, ant. 2,927 ft.FORMAT: KJOY-FM: AC; KWIN-FM: CHR; KWNN-FM: CHR; KNVQ-FM: '80s HitsBROKER: Randolph George, of Sterling AssociatesWLEZ-FM Terre Haute, Ind.PRICE: $2.09 millionBUYER: Crossroads Investments LLC (Michael A. Petersen, VP); owns four other stations: WBOW(AM), WSDX(AM), WAXI-FM and WSDM-FM Terre HauteSELLER: Bomar Broadcasting Corp. (Mike Day, president)FACILITIES: 102.7 MHz, 28 kW, ant. 659 ft.FORMAT: Soft ACWSSY-FM Talladega, Ala.PRICE: $1.25 millionBUYER: Great South RFDC LLC (Paul S. Alexander, managing member); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: Williamson Broadcasting Inc. (Douglas A. Williamson, president)FACILITIES: 97.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 574 ft.FORMAT: OldiesKFTG-FM Pasadena (Houston-Galveston), TexasPRICE: $482,500BUYER: Aleluya Christian Broadcasting (Roberto Villareal, president); owns one other station, KBRZ-AM Houston-GalvestonSELLER: Community Radio Inc. (Robert Vaughn, president)FACILITIES: 88.1 MHz, 440 W, ant. 98 ft.FORMAT: GospelKBZB-FM Pioche, Nev.PRICE: $429,000BUYER: Gla-Mar Broadcasting LLC (Gregory Merrill, managing member); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: Mark C. NolteFACILITIES: 98.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,959FORMAT: RockCOMMENT: Gla-Mar will operate station under a TBA.AMsWBIX-AM Natick, Mass. (Boston)PRICE: $10 millionBUYER: Bradford C. Bleidt; no other broadcast interestsSELLER: Langer Broadcasting Corp. (Alexander Langer, president)FACILITIES: 1060 kHz, 40 kW dayFORMAT: Business NewsWURD(AM) PhiladelphiaPRICE: $4.25 millionBUYER: Levas Communications LLC (Walter P. Lomax, member); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: Mega Communications Inc.(Adam Lindemann, chairman/ president/CEO)FACILITIES: 900 kHz, 1 kW day/42 W nightFORMAT: News/InfoWPLC(AM) Silver Spring, Md. (Washington, D.C.)PRICE: $1.5 millionBUYER: Metro Radio Inc.(Bruce A. Houston, president); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: Mega Communications Inc. (Adam Lindemann, chairman/president/CEO)FACILITIES: 1050 kHz, 1 kW day/44 W nightFORMAT: MexicanKCLE-AM Cleburne (Dallas-Fort Worth), TexasPRICE: $1.4 millionBUYER: First Broadcasting Co. LP (Gary M. Lawrence, president/vice chairman); owns five other stations, including KRVA-FM and KRVF-FM Dallas-Fort Worth.SELLER: M&M Broadcasters Ltd. (Gary L. Moss, president)FACILITIES: 1140 kHz, 850 W day/710 W nightFORMAT: CountryKPRL-AM Paso Robles (San Luis Obispo), Calif.PRICE: $900,000BUYER: North County Communications LLC (Kevin Will, managing member); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: Dellar Survivor Trust (Douglas M. Daggs, executor)FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kWFORMAT: News/Talk/SportsKGLW(AM) San Luis Obispo, Calif.PRICE: $370,000BUYER: Mapleton Communications LLC (Michael Menerey, president); owns 23 other stations, including KOTR-FM, KXDZ-FM and KXTZ-FM San Luis Obispo.SELLER: RocGlo Communications (Gloria L. Rivera, owner)FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 790 WFORMAT: TalkClarificationFox Media was exclusive broker for the seller in the sale of WNKY-TV Bowling Green, Ky. (12/9/02, p. 31).
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com
