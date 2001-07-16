Station Trades



By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $0 - 0

Combos - $8,000,000 - 1

FMs - $650,000 - 1

AMs - $2,350,000 - 1

Total - $11,000,000 - 3

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1

TVs - $420,240,114 - 19

Combos - $2,765,749,820 - 52

FMs - $279,409,900 - 106

AMs - $105,257,311 - 74

Total - $3,770,657,145 - 252

Combos



WERK(FM) Muncie, WHTI(FM) Alexandria/Muncie, WHBU(AM) Anderson/Muncie, WURK(FM) Elwood/Muncie and WHTY(FM) Hartford City/Muncie, Ind.

Price: $8 million

Buyer: Sabre Communications Inc., Williamsport, Pa. (Paul H. Rothfuss, president); owns 10 other FMs and five other AMs, including WLBC-FM Muncie and WKFN(AM) Franklin, Ky./Muncie

Seller: Indiana Radio Partners Inc., Muncie (Michael E. Schwartz, principal). Schwartz has interest in four FMs in Monroe, La.

Facilities: WERK: 104.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WHTI: 96.7 MHz, 2.3 kW, ant. 367 ft.; WHBU: 1240 kHz, 1 kW; WURK: 101.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WHTY: 93.5 MHz, 3.04 kW, ant. 456 ft.

Formats: WERK: oldies (simulcasts WURK); WHTI: AC; WHBU: news/talk, sports; WURK: oldies; WHTY: classic rock 'n' roll

Broker: Bergner & Co.

FMs



KVLT(FM) Victoria, Texas

Price: $650,000

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, CEO, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 17 TVs and about 1,163other radios, including KIXS(FM) Victoria

Seller: Paisano Communications LLC, Corpus Christi, Texas (Gerald "Gerry" Benavides, manager); no other broadcast interests. Note: Paisano bought KVLT for $350,000 (Changing Hands, April 10, 2000)

Facilities: 92.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 298 ft.

Format: Light AC

Broker: Media Services Group Inc. (seller)

AMs



KCAL Redlands/Riverside/Los Angeles

Price: $2.35 million

Buyer: Lazer Broadcasting Corp., Oxnard, Calif. (Alfred Plascencia, president/owner); owns six FMs and three AMs, all Calif. Plascencia also controls KXLM(FM) Oxnard, Calif.

Seller: Entravision Communications Corp., Santa Monica, Calif. (Walter F. Ulloa, chairman/10.6% owner; Philip C. Wilkinson, president/10.6% owner; Univision Communications Inc., 32 % owner); owns/is buying 20 TVs and 57 other radios, including KSSE(FM) Riverside/Los Angeles and KSZZ(AM) San Bernardino/Los Angeles. Ulloa owns/is buying KHIZ(TV) Barstow/Los Angeles and KJLA(TV) Ventura/Los Angeles. His brother, Ronald L. Ulloa, owns/is buying KVMD(TV) Twentynine Palms/Los Angeles and KRPA-TV Rancho Palos Verdes/Los Angeles. Univision owns/is buying KHSC-TV and KMEX-TV Los Angeles

Facilities: 1410 kHz, 5 kW day, 4 kW night

Format: Spanish

Broker: Media Venture Partners (seller)