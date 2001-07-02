Changing Hands

Station Trades



By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $100 - 1

Combos - $97,262,000 - 3

FMs - $6,400,000 - 2

AMs - $800,000 - 1

Total - $104,462,100 - 7

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1

TVs - $419,788,208 - 18

Combos - $2,750,249,820 - 50

FMs - $270,462,900 - 98

AMs - $89,521,811 - 66

Total - $3,730,022,739 - 233

TVs



76% of KAQY(TV) Columbia, La./Monroe/El Dorado, Ark.

Price: $100

Buyer: Charles H. Chatelain, Carencro, La.; owns KADN(TV) Lafayette, La.

Seller: Paul J. Azar, Lafayette, La.; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: Ch. 11, 315 kW visual, ant. 1,771 ft.

Affiliation: ABC

COMBOS



WADB(AM)-WJLK-FM Asbury Park, WOBM(AM) Lakewood, WBBO(FM) Ocean Acres and WOBM-FM Toms River, all N.J.

Price: More than $90 million

Buyer: Millennium Radio Group LLC, Amherst, N.Y. (Charles W. Banta, managing member/president, Mercury Capital Partners); is buying WFPG-AM-FM and WPUR(FM) Atlantic City, WBSS-FM Millville/Atlantic City and WBUD(AM)-WKXW(FM) Trenton, N.J.

Seller: Nassau Broadcasting Partners LP, Princeton, N.J. (Louis F. Mercatanti Jr., president/23.6% owner); owns/operates 17 radios in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Facilities: WADB: 1310 kHz, 2.5 kW day, 1 kW night; WJLK-FM: 94.3 MHz, 100 W, ant. 98 ft.; WODB(AM): 1160 kHz, 5 kW day, 8.9 kW night; WBBO: 98.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WOBM-FM: 92.7 MHz, 1.4 kW, ant. 485 ft.

Formats: WADB: adult standards; WJLK-FM: hot AC; WODB(AM): familiar music of the '40s, '50s and '60s; WBBO: rebroadcasts WJLK-FM; WOBM-FM: AC

WFKY(AM)-WKYW(FM) and WKED-FM Frankfort and WCND(AM)-WTHQ(FM) Shelbyville/Frankfort, Ky.

Price: $3.862 million

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, CEO, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 17 TVs and about 1,158 other radios

Seller: Commonwealth Broadcasting Corp., Glasgow, Ky. (Steven Newberry, president/owner); owns 25 radios, most Kentucky

Facilities: WFKY: 1490 kHz, 1 kW; WKYW: 104.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.; WKED-FM: 103.7 MHz, 2.5 kW, ant. 350 ft.; WCND: 940 kHz, 250 W day; WTHQ: 101.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Formats: WFKY: full service, oldies; WKYW: news; WKED-FM: AC; WCND: adult standards; WTHQ: country

WHAG(AM)-WQCM(FM) Hagerstown, Md.

Price: $3.4 million

Buyer: Dame Broadcasting LLC, Mechanicsburg, Pa. (J. Albert Dame, president); owns/is buying four other AMs and seven other FMs, all Pennsylvania

Seller: Gemini Broadcast Group/Blue Ridge Properties LLC, Halfway, Md. (James H. Albright, general managing partner); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: WHAG: 1410 kHz, 1 kW day, 99 W night; WQCM: 96.7 MHz, 4.8 kW, ant. 164 ft.

Formats: WHAG: news/talk/sports; WQCM: AOR

Broker: Kozacko Media Services

FMs



KSFF(FM) Caledonia, KQYB(FM) Spring Grove and KHME(FM) Winona, all Minn./La Crosse, Wis.

Price: $3.9 million (includes noncompete agreement)

Buyer: Family Radio Inc., La Crosse, Wis. (Richard T. Record, president/24.9% owner); owns two FMs and two AMs in La Crosse. Record has interest in 15 other FMs and eight other AMs

Seller: Marathon Media Group LLC, Chicago (Bruce Buzil, sole member/manager); owns 31 FMs and 17 AMs

Facilities: KSFF: 94.7 MHz, 1.9 kW, ant. 584 ft.; KQYB: 98.3 MHz, 33 kW, ant. 607 ft.; KHME: 101.1 MHz, 2.3 kW, ant. 535 ft.

Formats: KSFF: easy listening; KQYB: hot country; KHME: AC

KBMA(FM) Bryan/College Station, Texas

Price: $2.5 million

Buyer: Clear Channel (see previous Combo item)

Seller: Felix Torres, Bryan; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 99.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Spanish

Broker: Barger Broadcast Brokerage Ltd. (seller)

AMs



WKDM (formerly WINX) Rockville, Md./Washington

Price: $800,000

Buyer: Multicultural Radio Broadcasting Inc., New York (Arthur S. Liu, president/51% owner); owns 14 other AMs and one FM, none in Maryland or Washington, D.C. Liu also is president/51% owner of Way Broadcasting Inc., which owns 11 AMs and one FM, including WZHF(AM) Arlington, Va./Washington, WKDV(AM) Manassas, Va./Washington and WKCW(AM) Warrenton, Va./Washington. Liu also owns KMRB(AM) San Gabriel, Calif., and KCHN(AM) Brookshire, Texas, and 50% of KALI-FM Santa Ana, Calif.

Seller: Mega Communications LLC, Silver Spring, Md. (Alfredo Alonso, president); owns 13 AMs and four FMs, including WBZS(AM ) and WKDL(AM) Washington, WINX(AM ) Rockville/Washington and WPLC(FM) Warrenton, Va./Washington. Note: Mega bought WKDM in a deal valued at $45 million: $24.5 million cash and WZHF(AM) Arlington, Va./Washington and WKDV(AM) Manassas, Va./Washington (Changing Hands, April 24, 2000)

Facilities: 1600 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night

Format: Talk & info