Changing Hands
TVs
76% of KAQY(TV) Columbia, La./Monroe/El Dorado, Ark.
Price: $100
Buyer: Charles H. Chatelain, Carencro, La.; owns KADN(TV) Lafayette, La.
Seller: Paul J. Azar, Lafayette; no other broadcast interests
Facilities: Ch. 11, 315 kW visual, ant. 1,771 ft.
Affiliation: ABC
COMBOS
WADB(AM)-WJLK-FM Asbury Park, WOBM(AM) Lakewood, WBBO(FM) Ocean Acres and WOBM-FM Toms River, all N.J.
Price: More than $90 million
Buyer: Millennium Radio Group LLC, Amherst, N.Y. (Charles W. Banta, managing member/president, Mercury Capital Partners); is buying WFPG-AM-FM and WPUR(FM) Atlantic City, WBSS-FM Millville/Atlantic City and WBUD(AM)-WKXW(FM) Trenton, N.J.
Seller: Nassau Broadcasting Partners LP, Princeton, N.J. (Louis F. Mercatanti Jr., president/23.6% owner); owns/operates 17 radios in New Jersey and Pennsylvania
Facilities: WADB: 1310 kHz, 2.5 kW day, 1 kW night; WJLK-FM: 94.3 MHz, 100 w, ant. 98 ft.; WODB(AM): 1160 kHz, 5 kW day, 8.9 kW night; WBBO: 98.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WOBM-FM: 92.7 MHz, 1.4 kW, ant. 485 ft.
Formats: WADB: adult standards; WJLK-FM: hot AC; WODB(AM): familiar music of the '40s, '50s and '60s; WBBO: rebroadcasts WJLK-FM; WOBM-FM: AC
FMs
KSFF(FM) Caledonia, KQYB(FM) Spring Grove and KHME(FM) Winona, all Minn./La Crosse, Wis.
Price: $3.9 million (includes noncompete agreement)
Buyer: Family Radio Inc., La Crosse, Wis. (Richard T. Record, president/24.9% owner); owns two FMs and two AMs in La Crosse. Record had interest in 15 other FMs and eight other AMs
Seller: Marathon Media Group LLC, Chicago (Bruce Buzil, sole member/manager); owns 31 FMs and 17 AMs
Facilities: KSFF: 94.7 MHz, 1.9 kW, ant. 584 ft.; KQYB: 98.3 MHz, 33 kW, ant. 607 ft.; KHME: 101.1 MHz, 2.3 kW, ant. 535 ft.
Formats: KSFF: easy listening; KQYB: hot country; KHME: AC
KBMA(FM) Bryan/College Station, Texas
Price: $2.5 million
Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, CEO, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 17 TVs and about 1,153 other radios
Seller: Felix Torres, Bryan; no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 99.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format: Spanish
Broker: Barger Broadcast Brokerage Ltd. (seller)
WISM-FM Altoona/Eau Claire, Wis.
Price: $2.4 million cash (includes $10,000, two-year noncompete agreement)
Buyer: Clear Channel (see preceding item); owns four other FMs and two AMs in Eau Claire
Seller: Alpenglow Communications Inc., Eau Claire (David E. Barrett, president/managing shareholder); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 98.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 279 ft.
Format: Rock
Construction permit for WHUG-FM Cooperstown, Pa.
Price: $342,000 (includes $100, five-year noncompete agreement)
Buyer: Forever Broadcasting LLC, Hollidaysburg, Pa. (Donald J. Alt and Kerby E. Confer, each 40% members); owns 17 other FMs and nine AMs
Seller: Fox Allegheny Inc., North East, Pa. (John A. Bulmer, president). Bulmer owns WDOE(AM) Dunkirk and WBKX(FM) Fredonia, N.Y.; is a principal in WQFX-FM Russell, Pa.
Facilities: 107.7 MHz
Broker: Richard A. Foreman Associates (seller)
WGZO(FM) Parris Island/Hilton Head, S.C.
Price: $100,000 cash
Buyer: Zip Communications Inc., Bluefield, W.Va. (Michael R. Shott, president/owner); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Simmons Broadcasting Co., Cornelius, N.C. (W. Lee Simmons, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 103.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 284 ft.
Format: CHR/Top 40
Construction permit for KSXZ(FM) Lost Cabin/Thermopolis, Wyo.
Price: $30,000
Buyer: Jimmy Ray Carroll, Kemmerer, Wyo.; owns KAOX(FM) Kemmerer; has interest in KEVA(AM) Evanston and KTHE(AM)-KDNO(FM) Thermopolis, Wyo.
Seller: Idaho Broadcasting Consortium Inc., Santa Rosa, Calif. (Frederic W. Constant, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: Seller retains call sign
Facilities: 99.1 MHz
KMLK(FM) (formerly KHBX) El Dorado, Ark.
Price: $20,000
Buyer: Noalmark Broadcasting Corp., El Dorado (William C. Nolan Jr., president/owner); owns eight other FMs and three AMs, including KAGL(FM), KELD(AM)-KIXB(FM) and KXZX(FM) (formerly KBYB), El Dorado
Seller: Jerome Orr, Baton Rouge, La.; no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 101.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format: R&B
WSJD(FM) Princeton/Evansville, Ind.
Price: $1,000 plus payment of debt
Buyer: WSJD Inc., Nashville, Tenn. (Michelle E. Hulse, president/owner); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Randolph Victor Bell, Evansville. Bell is president of companies that own one FM and two AMS, all Tennessee.
Facilities: 100.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format: AC
AMs
WKDM (formerly WINX) Rockville, Md./Washington
Price: $800,000
Buyer: Multicultural Radio Broadcasting Inc., New York (Arthur S. Liu, president/51% owner); owns 14 other AMs and one FM, none in Maryland or Washington, D.C. Liu also is president/51% owner of Way Broadcasting Inc., which owns 11 AMs and one FM, including WZHF(AM) Arlington, Va./Washington, WKDV(AM) Manassas, Va./Washington and WKCW(AM) Warrenton, Va./Washington. Liu also owns KMRB(AM) San Gabriel, Calif., and KCHN(AM) Brookshire, Texas, and 50% of KALI-FM Santa Ana, Calif.
Seller: Mega Communications LLC, Silver Spring, Md. (Alfredo Alonso, president); owns 13 AMs and four FMs, including WBZS(AM ) and WKDL(AM) Washington, WINX(AM ) Rockville/Washington and WPLC(FM) Warrenton, Va./Washington. Note: Mega bought WKDM in a deal valued at $45 million: $24.5 million cash and WZHF(AM) Arlington, Va./Washington and WKDV(AM) Manassas, Va./Washington (Changing Hands, April 24, 2000)
Facilities: 1600 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night
Format: Talk and info
WHGR Houghton Lake/Mount Pleasant, Mich.
Price: $250,000 cash
Buyer: Clear Channel (see preceding items)
Seller: Coltrace Communications Inc., Mount Pleasant (John M. Salov, president); owns WUPS(FM) Houghton Lake/Mount Pleasant (via Concord Media Group Inc., which is assigning its deal to buy WHGR from Coltrace to Clear Channel)
Facilities: 1290 kHz, 4.9 kW day
Format: Nostalgia, easy listening, MOR
WRAB Arab/Huntsville, Ala.
Price: $163,000
Buyer: Reed Broadcasting L.L.C., Arab (Edwin H. Reed, 100% member); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Arab Broadcasting Inc., Arab (Robert F. Scofield, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: Scofield bought 75% of WRAB for $105,000 (Changing Hands, March 13, 2000)
Facilities: 1380 kHz, 1 kW day
Format: Country
WTAL Tallahassee, Fla.
Price: $135,000
Buyer: Unique Broadcasting L.L.C., Fairview, Tenn. (John H. Wiggins, manager/owner); owns KKJW(FM) Stanton, Texas. Wiggins is buying CP for WJHW(FM) Bainbridge, Ga.
Seller: Rebus Inc., Tallahassee (Thomas P. Llewellyn, vice president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 1450 kHz, 1 kW
Format: Dark (was talk)
Construction permit for new AM in Pierre, S.D.
Price: $112,500 cash
Buyer: James River Broadcasting Co., Valley City, N.D. (Robert E. Ingstad, president/owner); owns two AMs and three FMs in S.D., including KGFX(AM) Pierre. Ingstad owns KGFX-FM Pierre and owns/controls eight other AMs and 11 other FMs in four states, including South Dakota
Seller: Lee O. Axdahl, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Facilities: 1450 kHz
KADS Elk City, Okla.
Price: $15,000
Buyer: Paragon Communications Inc., Elk City (Blake Brewer, president/owner); owns KECO(FM) and KXOO(FM) Elk City
Seller: Fuchs Radio Inc., Hobart, Okla. (Chad Fuchs, president/co-owner); owns KTIJ(FM) Elk City and KTJS(AM) Hobart. Note: Fuchs bought KADS for $60,000 in 1996
Facilities: 1240 kHz, 1 kw
Format: Talk
KBSZ Wickenburg, Ariz.
Price: $15,000
Buyers : Richard and JoAnn R. Peterson, Wickenburg (to be co-owners); no other broadcast interests
Seller: SBD Broadcasting Inc., Washington (Harold R. Shumway, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 1250 kHz, 350 W day, 202 W night
Format: Oldies
51% of WCIE Spring Lake/Raeford, N.C.
Price: $10 plus assumption of debt
Buyer: Astrakel International Ltd., Fayetteville, N.C. (Ashley A. Bordeaux, officer/15% owner); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Colonial Radio Group Inc., Fayetteville (Jeffrey M. Andrulonis, president). Andrulonis owns WFAY(AM) Fayetteville
Facilities: 1450 kHz, 1 kW
Format: Gospel, education
KZIP Amarillo, Texas
Price: $10 cash (for stock)
Buyer: Jorge Arturo Veloz, Midland, Texas; no other broadcast interests
Seller: Del Norte Communications Inc., Midland (Graciela Rayos and Manuel Veloz Jr., grantors); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 1310 kHz, 1 kW day
Format: Spanish
WDVM (formerly WEIO) Eau Claire, Wis.
Price: $0 (donation)
Buyer: Starboard Broadcasting Inc. (formerly Christ the King Communications Inc.), Green Bay, Wis. (Stephen Gajdosik, president/33% owner); is buying WJOK(AM) Kaukuna, WAUX(AM) Lake Geneva, WZRK(FM) (formerly WXEC) Nekoosa/Hancock and WIBU(AM) Poynette/Madison, all Wis.
Seller: Totus Tuus Communications Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (Stephen Gajdosik, president/president of buyer); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 1050 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night
Format: Religion
WBVA Bayside, Va.
Price: Assumption of debt
Buyer: Ronald W. Cowan Jr., Virginia Beach, Va.; vice president of seller; owns WVAB(AM) Virginia Beach/Norfolk
Seller: 1450 Corp., Virginia Beach (Tanya D. Cowan, president/sister of buyer); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 1450 kHz, 1 kW
Format: Talk
WYRV Cedar Bluff, Va./Bluefield, W.Va.
Price: Assumption of debt
Buyer: Faith Christian Music Broadcasting Ministries Inc., Cedar Bluff (Bradley Ratliff, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Faith Communications Inc., Cedar Bluff (Bradley Ratliff, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 770 kHz, 5 kW day
Format: Southern gospel
Station Trades
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $0 - 0
Combos - $131,080,000 - 5
FMs - $6,250,000 - 3
AMs - $51,062,000 - 8
Total - $188,392,000 - 16
SO FAR IN 2001
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $559,480,139 - 17
Combos - $3,406,755,717 - 74
FMs - $516,442,768 - 106
AMs - $139,278,885 - 77
Total - $4,624,090,959 - 275
