Changing Hands

COMBOS

WBSS-FM Millville/Atlantic City and WBUD(AM)-WKXW(FM) Trenton, N.J.

Price: $110 million

Buyer: Millennium Radio Group LLC, Amherst, N.Y. (Charles W. Banta, managing member/president, Mercury Capital Partners); is buying WFPG-AM-FM and WPUR(FM) Atlantic City

Seller: Press Communications LLC, Neptune, N.J. (Robert E. McAllan, president);owns WHTG-AM-FM Monmouth, N.J.

Facilities: WBSS: 97.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 203 ft.; WBUD: 1260 kHz, 5 kW day, 2.5 kW night; WKXW: 101.5 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 804 ft.

Formats: WBSS-FM: rebroadcasts WKXW; WBUD: MOR, news/talk, nostalgia; WKXW: oldies, news/talk

Broker: Kalil & Co. Inc.; Star Media Group Inc. (adviser to buyer)

WWTR(AM) Bridgewater, WDHA-FM Dover and WMTR(AM) Morristown, all surrounding Newark, N.J., and WRAT(FM) Point Pleasant, N.J.

Price: Up to $79.7 million

Buyer: Greater Media Radio Inc., East Brunswick, N.J. (Frank Kabele, president); owns 12 other FMs and two other AMs, none in New Jersey

Seller: Northern New Jersey Radio LP, Cedar Knolls, N.J. (Stephen Scola, executive vice president of general partner); owns WJRZ-FM Manahawkin, N.J.

Facilities: WWTR: 1170 kHz, 243 W day; WDHA-FM: 105.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 564 ft.; WMTR: 1250 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; WRAT: 95.9 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 293 ft.

Formats: WWTR: gospel, sports talk; WDHA-FM: AOR; WMTR: big band, nostalgia, MOR; WRAT: rock

Broker: Veronis Suhler & Associates (seller)

WRVP-FM (formerly WEEK-FM) Eureka/East Peoria, WPPY(FM) (formerly WBDM) Glasford/Peoria and WVEL(AM)–WGLO(FM) Pekin/Peoria, all Illinois

Price: $14 million cash (includes noncompete agreement)

Buyer: Regent Communications Inc., Covington, Ky. (William L. Stakelin, president/0.43% owner); owns/is buying 33 other FMs and 14 other AMs

Seller: Two Petaz Inc./Cromwell Group Inc., Nashville, Tenn. (Bayard H. Walters, president); owns WIXO(FM) Bartonville/ East Peoria and WFYR(FM) Elmwood/ East Peoria, Ill.

Facilities: WRVP: 98.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WPPY: 101.1 MHz, 3.3 kW, ant. 449 ft.; WVEL: 1140 kHz, 5 kW day, 3.2 kW night; WGLO: 95.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 620 ft.

Formats: WRVP: AC, CHR, news; WPPY: CHR; WVEL: religion, urban; WGLO: rock/AOR

Broker: Blackburn & Co. Inc. (seller)

KCTY(AM)-KRAY-FM, KHMZ(FM) (formerly KLXM) and KTGE(AM) Salinas/Monterey and KZSL(FM) King City/Salinas Monterey and KHNZ(FM) (formerly KLUE) Soledad, all California

Price: $5.75 million (includes $1 million cash)

Buyer: Wolfhouse Radio Group Inc., Salinas (Hector Villalobos, president/ owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Z Spanish Trust/Z Spanish II Trust, Stamford, Conn. (Mark D. Inglis, trustee); no other broadcast interests. Note: Stations had to be divested to meet FCC ownership caps and Justice Department concerns about of Z-Spanish Media Corp.'s merger into Entravision Communications Corp. Four stations are left to be sold

Facilities: KCTY: 980 kHz, 1 kW day, 247 W night; KRAY-FM: 103.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 512 ft.; KHMZ: 97.9 MHz, 2.9 kW, ant. 112 ft.; KTGE: 1570 kHz, 500 W day; KZSL: 93.9 MHz, 5.4 kW, ant. 719 ft.; KHNZ: 106.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 1,720 ft.

Formats: KCTY: Spanish; KRAY-FM: LaBuena; KHMZ: Spanish, AC; KTGE: Spanish, regional Mexican; KZSL: Spanish (regional and contemporary); KHNZ: AC

FMs

KQQK(FM) Galveston/Houston, Texas

Price: $80 million cash

Buyer: Hispanic Broadcasting Corp., Dallas (McHenry T. Tichenor Jr., president/3.9% owner; Clear Channel Communications Inc., 26% owner); owns/is buying 47 other radios, including KLAT(AM) - KOVE-FM, KLTN(FM), KOVA(FM) and KRTX(AM) Houston and KLTO(FM) Galveston/ Houston

Seller: El Dorado Communications Inc., Houston (Tom Castro, president); owns keyh(am) Houston and KXTJ(FM) Beaumont/Houston, Texas

Facilities: 106.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,322 ft.

Format: Bilingual Tejano hits

Brokers: Gary Stevens & Associates (seller); Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin

WMFS(FM) Bartlett/Memphis, Tenn.

Price: $7.2 million

Buyer: Infinity Broadcasting Corp., New York (Mel Karmazin, chairman; Viacom Inc., majority owner); owns/is buying 181 radios, including WMC-AM-FM Memphis

Seller: Belz Broadcasting Co., Memphis (Julianne P. Belz, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 92.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Active rock

WAZR(FM) Woodstock/Front Royal/Winchester, Va.

Price: $1.35 million (includes five-year noncompete agrement)

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, CEO, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 17 TVs and about 1,150other radios, including WNTW(AM)-WUSQ-FM Winchester and WFQX(FM) Front Royal/Winchester

Seller: Ruarch Associates LLC, Woodstock (Arthur D. Stamler, managing member); no other broadcast interests. Note: Ruarch was to sell WAZR for $1.25 million cash (Changing Hands, May 22, 2000)

Facilities: 93.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 43 ft.

Format: Big band/MOR

Broker: John Pierce & Co. (seller)

KMBQ(FM) Wasilla/Anchorage, Alaska

Price: $900,000 (includes $350,000,

five-year noncompete agreement)

Buyer: Ubik Corp., Anchorage, Alaska (Aaron D. Wallender, president/treasurer/43% owner); owns KNIK-FM Anchorage

Seller: KMBQ Corp., Wasilla (John N. Klapperich, president/owner); no other broadcast interests. Note: KMBQ Corp. acquired station for $175,000 in 1992

Facilities: 99.7 MHz, 51 kW, ant. -187 ft.

Format: AC

WKNK(FM) Edmonton, Ky.

Price: $350,000

Buyer: Hart County Communications Inc., Horse Cave, Ky. (Dewayne Forbis, president/20% owner); owns WLOC(AM) Munfordville, Ky.

Seller: Metcalfe Communications Inc., Edmonton (Judy Crabtree, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: Medcalfe acquired station for $175,000 in 1995

Facilities: 99.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Country

AMs

KKPC Pueblo, Colo.

Price: $275,000

Buyer: Public Broadcasting of Colorado Inc., Denver (Max Wycisk, president); owns seven other Colorado FMs, including KCFP(FM) Pueblo; is building FM in Trinidad, Colo.

Seller: MK Inc., Loveland, Colo. (Monte L. Spearman, president); owns KEZZ(AM ) Estes Park, Colo. Spearman also owns KFKA(AM ) Greeley and KHPN(AM ) Loveland, Colo. Note: MK bought KKPC for $270,000 (Changing Hands, June 12, 2000)

Facilities: 1230 kHz, 1 kW

Format: News/talk

Broker: McCoy Broadcast Brokerage Inc. (seller)

Station Trades

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $0 - 0

Combos - $209,450,000 - 4

FMs - $89,800,000 - 5

AMs - $275,000 - 1

Total - $299,525,000 - 10

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1

TVs - $419,788,108 - 17

Combos - $2,652,987,820 - 47

FMs - $264,062,900 - 96

AMs - $88,721,811 - 65

Total - $3,625,560,639 - 226