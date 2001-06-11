Changing Hands

FMs

WELL-FM Dadeville, Ala.

Price:

$325,000

Buyer: Tiger Communications Educational Foundation Inc., Auburn, Ala. (Tom Hayley, president). Hayley has interest in WAUD(AM) Auburn, WQNR-FM (formerly WACQ-FM) Tallassee, WTGZ(FM) Tuskegee/Montgomery, all Ala.

Seller:

Winds of Change Inc., Dadeville (Philip Williams, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 88.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Christian

WREQ(FM) Ridgebury/DuBois, Pa.

Price:

$300,000

Buyer: CSN International, Santa Ana, Calif. (Charles W. Smith, president/25% owner); owns 17 other FMs in 13 states (none Pa.); is building four new FMs in four states

Seller: DuBois Area Broadcasting Co. Inc, DuBois (Dan Brownlee, president); owns WDBA(FM) DuBois/Clearfield, Pa. Note: DABC bought WREQ for $30,000 in August 1998

Facilities: 96.9 MHz, 3.6 kW, ant. 430 ft.

Format: Contemporary Christian

Broker: Sales Group (seller)

KAYH(FM) Fayetteville, Ark.

Price: $119,000

Buyer: William B. and Martha J. Disney, Fayetteville; own KOFC(AM) Fayetteville. Note: William B. Disney is secretary/treasurer of seller

Seller: Vision Ministries Inc., Fort Smith, Ark. (Marilyn K. Lynch, president/owner). Lynch has interest in KZKZ-FM Greenwood/Fort Smith and KRWA-FM Waldron/Fort Smith, Ark.

Facilities: 89.3 MHz, 1.5 kW, ant. 630 ft.

Format: Southern gospel MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

AMs

KBZS Palo Alto/San Jose/San Francisco, Calif.

Price: $9 million

Buyer: Salem Communications Corp., Camarillo, Calif. (Stuart W. Epperson, chairman/30% owner; Edward G. Atsinger III, president; Edward G. Atsinger III Trust, 40% owner); owns/is buying 79 other radios, including KFAX(AM) San Francisco. Epperson owns 51% of Truth Broadcasting Corp., which owns six N.C. AMs

Seller: In Radio LLC, Palo Alto (Greg Douglas, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1220 kHz, 5 kW day, 147 W night

Format: Business and technology news

WVBB (formerly WTVR) Richmond, Va.

Price: $735,000

Buyer: Salem Communications (see above)

Seller:

Cox Radio Inc., Atlanta (Robert F. Neil, president); owns/is buying 67 FMs and 15 AMs, including WKHK(FM), WKLR(FM), WMXB(FM) and WTVR(AM) Richmond and WDYL(FM) Chester/Richmond, Va.

Facilities: 1380 kHz, 5 kW

Format: MOR, nostalgia

Broker: Media Venture Partners

Station Trades

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $0 - 0

Combos - $0 - 0

FMs - $744,000 - 3

AMs - $9,735,000 - 2

Total - $10,479,000 - 5

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1

TVs - $419,788,108 - 17

Combos - $2,443,537,820 - 43

FMs - $174,262,900 - 91

AMs - $88,446,811 - 64

Total - $3,326,035,639 - 216