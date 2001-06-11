Changing Hands
FMs
WELL-FM Dadeville, Ala.
Price:
$325,000
Buyer: Tiger Communications Educational Foundation Inc., Auburn, Ala. (Tom Hayley, president). Hayley has interest in WAUD(AM) Auburn, WQNR-FM (formerly WACQ-FM) Tallassee, WTGZ(FM) Tuskegee/Montgomery, all Ala.
Seller:
Winds of Change Inc., Dadeville (Philip Williams, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 88.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format: Christian
WREQ(FM) Ridgebury/DuBois, Pa.
Price:
$300,000
Buyer: CSN International, Santa Ana, Calif. (Charles W. Smith, president/25% owner); owns 17 other FMs in 13 states (none Pa.); is building four new FMs in four states
Seller: DuBois Area Broadcasting Co. Inc, DuBois (Dan Brownlee, president); owns WDBA(FM) DuBois/Clearfield, Pa. Note: DABC bought WREQ for $30,000 in August 1998
Facilities: 96.9 MHz, 3.6 kW, ant. 430 ft.
Format: Contemporary Christian
Broker: Sales Group (seller)
KAYH(FM) Fayetteville, Ark.
Price: $119,000
Buyer: William B. and Martha J. Disney, Fayetteville; own KOFC(AM) Fayetteville. Note: William B. Disney is secretary/treasurer of seller
Seller: Vision Ministries Inc., Fort Smith, Ark. (Marilyn K. Lynch, president/owner). Lynch has interest in KZKZ-FM Greenwood/Fort Smith and KRWA-FM Waldron/Fort Smith, Ark.
Facilities: 89.3 MHz, 1.5 kW, ant. 630 ft.
Format: Southern gospel MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
AMs
KBZS Palo Alto/San Jose/San Francisco, Calif.
Price: $9 million
Buyer: Salem Communications Corp., Camarillo, Calif. (Stuart W. Epperson, chairman/30% owner; Edward G. Atsinger III, president; Edward G. Atsinger III Trust, 40% owner); owns/is buying 79 other radios, including KFAX(AM) San Francisco. Epperson owns 51% of Truth Broadcasting Corp., which owns six N.C. AMs
Seller: In Radio LLC, Palo Alto (Greg Douglas, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 1220 kHz, 5 kW day, 147 W night
Format: Business and technology news
WVBB (formerly WTVR) Richmond, Va.
Price: $735,000
Buyer: Salem Communications (see above)
Seller:
Cox Radio Inc., Atlanta (Robert F. Neil, president); owns/is buying 67 FMs and 15 AMs, including WKHK(FM), WKLR(FM), WMXB(FM) and WTVR(AM) Richmond and WDYL(FM) Chester/Richmond, Va.
Facilities: 1380 kHz, 5 kW
Format: MOR, nostalgia
Broker: Media Venture Partners
Station Trades
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $0 - 0
Combos - $0 - 0
FMs - $744,000 - 3
AMs - $9,735,000 - 2
Total - $10,479,000 - 5
SO FAR IN 2001
TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1
TVs - $419,788,108 - 17
Combos - $2,443,537,820 - 43
FMs - $174,262,900 - 91
AMs - $88,446,811 - 64
Total - $3,326,035,639 - 216
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.