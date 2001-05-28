Changing Hands

TVs

KKAP(TV) Little Rock, Ark.

Price: $1 million

Buyers: Spouses Joni T. and Marcus D. Lamb et al., Colleyville, Texas; no other broadcast interests

Seller: Educational Broadcasting Corp., Little Rock (Gregory Fess, Max Hopper et al.); owns/is buying 13 TVs, including KLRA(TV) (formerly KYPX(TV)) Little Rock, five FMs and four AMs, all Ark.

Facilities: Ch. 36, 2,570 kW visual, 500 kW aural, ant. 1,135 ft.

Affiliation: Independent (religion)

KSCC(TV) Hutchinson/Wichita, Kan.

Price: $248,108 (plus $43.54 for each day between March 16 and closing date)

Buyer: Mercury Broadcasting Co. Inc., San Antonio (Van Henry Archer III, president/owner); owns one other TV, five FMs and one AM. Archer owns one other TV and has interest in one other AM and four other FMs

Seller: Paramount Stations Group, Los Angeles (parent Viacom Inc., Mel Karmazin, president). Viacom owns 38 TVs and majority of Infinity Broadcasting Corp., which owns/is buying 181 radios

Facilities: Ch. 36, 3,467 kW visual, ant. 1,063 ft.

Affiliation: UPN (LMA'd to Clear Channel Communications Inc.)

COMBOS

WZRK(FM) (formerly WXEC) Nekoosa/Hancock and WIBU(AM) Poynette/Madison, Wis.

Price: $2.3 million ($1.3 million for FM; $1 million for AM)

Buyer: Starboard Broadcasting Inc. (formerly Christ the King Communications Inc.), Green Bay, Wis. (Stephen Gajdosik, president/33% owner); owns WJOK(AM) Kaukuna, Wis.; is buying WAUX(AM) Lake Geneva, Wis. Gajdosik also owns 20% of WDVM(AM) Eau Claire, Wis., to be bought by Starboard

Seller: Magnum Communications Inc., Tomah, Wis. (spouses Lynn E. Magnum, president/53% owner, and David R. Magnum, 47% owner); owns two FMs and one AM, all Wis. Magnums also own five more FMs and one AM, all Wis., and have applied to build FMs in De Forest and Mount Horeb, Wis. Note: Sale of FM will be delayed until February

Facilities: FM: 93.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 164 ft.; AM: 1240 kHz, 1 kW

Format: FM: news/talk; AM: classic country

WFMW(AM)-WKTG(FM) Madisonville, Ky. (south of Evansville, Ind.)

Price: $2 million cash (for stock)

Buyer: James M. Thornberry Jr., Madisonville; no other broadcast interests

Seller: Sound Broadcasters Inc., Madisonville (Robert Kelly, president, and Kathryn Puckett Trust, each 49% owners; Charlotte Williams, 2% owner); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 730 kHz, 500 W day, 215 W night; FM: 93.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 584 ft.

Formats:

AM: C&W; FM: AOR, classic rock

KCHE-AM-FM Cherokee, Iowa

Price: $470,000 (includes $200,000, three-year noncompete agreement)

Buyer: Cherokee Broadcasting Co., Denison, Iowa (Michael Dudding and Jeffrey Fuller, each 42% owners). Dudding and Fuller each own 42.5% of KDSN-AM-FM Denison

Seller: Sioux Valley Broadcasting Co. Inc., Cherokee (John M. O'Connor, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1440 kHz, 500 W day; FM: 92.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 302 ft.

Formats: AM: country, AC; FM: duplicates AM 90%

FMs

KGRP(FM) Calistoga/Napa/Santa Rosa, KSXY(FM) Healdsburg/Santa Rosa and KRSH(FM) Middletown/Santa Rosa, Calif.

Price:

$11.1 million ($5.5 million for KRSH; $3.5 million for KGRP; $2.1 million for KSXY)

Buyer: Sinclair Telecable Inc., Norfolk, Va. (J. David Sinclair, president/14.6% owner); owns/is buying three other FMs and two AMs, all Va. and KEYI-FM Austin, Texas; owns 25% of three more FMs and one more AM, all Va.; is limited partner in LBJS Broadcasting Co. LP, which owns four FMs and one AM, all Texas. J. David Sinclair has interest in seven FMs and six AMs, none in Calif.

Seller: Deas Communications Inc./Independent Broadcasting Corp., Santa Rosa (Mary F. Constant, president/owner); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

KGRP: 100.9 MHz, 64 W, ant. 2,945 ft.; KSXY: 95.9 MHz, 850 W, ant. 135 ft.; KRSH: 98.7 MHz, 340 W, ant. 1,378 ft.

Formats:

KGRP: classic hits; KSXY: bright AC; KRSH: AAA

KLNA(FM) Dunnigan/Sacramento, Calif.

Price: $8 million

Buyer: Salem Communications Corp., Camarillo, Calif. (Stuart W. Epperson, chairman; Edward G. Atsinger III, president/43.4% owner); owns/is buying 78 other radios, including KFIA(AM) Carmichael/Sacramento and KTKZ(AM) Sacramento, Calif.

Seller: Pacific Spanish Network Inc., Chula Vista, Calif. (James Bonilla, president); owns three radios in three markets. Note: Pacific Spanish acquired KLNA for $260,000 in March 1994

Facilities: 105.5 MHz, 5.4 kW, ant. 140 ft.

Format: Dance, R&B; to be Christian music

KTMK(FM) (to be KOGO) Temecula/San Diego, Calif.

Price: $4.5 million (includes five-year noncompete agreement)

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, CEO, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 17 TVs and about 1,148other radios, including six FMs and three AMs in San Diego and WHGR(AM) Houghton Lake/Mount Pleasant, Mich. (see item, below)

Seller: Temecula FM LLC/Magic Broadcasting Inc., Hemet, Calif. (Donald McCoy, manager); owns KWRP(FM) San Jacinto/Hemet/San Diego, Calif. Note: If KTMK deal falls through, Temecula can acquire KFXM(FM) Temecula/San Diego, which Clear Channel is buying for $6.225 million (Changing Hands, May 14)

Facilities: 94.5 MHz, 3 kW

Format: News/talk (duplicates KOGO[AM] San Diego)

WWUZ(FM) Bowling Green/Fredericksburg, Va.

Price:

$2.15 million cash

Buyer: Free Lance-Star Publishing Co., Fredericksburg; owns WYSK(AM)-WFLS FM Fredericksburg and WYSK FM Spotsylvania, Va., and daily Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star

Seller: Rappahannock Communications Group Inc., Bowling Green (Mark A. Giles and Jacqueline D. Sites, principals); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 96.9 MHz, 2.8 kW, ant. 472 ft.

Format: Hits of the '60s, '70s and '80s

Broker: Media Services Group Inc. (buyer)

Construction permit for WEXM(FM) Exmore/Norfolk, Va.

Price: $1.883 million (includes $33,000 broker fee)

Buyer: Commonwealth Broadcasting LLC, Norfolk (J. David Sinclair, 24.5% managing member; Sinclair Telecable [see preceding item], 26.5% member). Sinclair Telecable's holdings include WTAR(AM) Norfolk and WGCV(AM)-WPZE(FM) Petersburg/Richmond, Va. J. David Sinclair's holdings include WNIS(AM) Norfolk and WPLZ-FM Richmond

Seller: Be-More Broadcasting Co., McLean, Va. (A. Wray Fitch III, owner); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 106.1 MHz (new)

Broker: McCoy Broadcast Brokerage Inc. (buyer)

KBLK(FM) (formerly KBAD) Burnet/Austin, Texas

Price: $1 million cash

Buyer: Blanco Television Ltd., Dallas (Charles Crawford, member); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Munbilla Broadcasting Corp., Dallas (B. Shane Fox, owner). Fox has applied to build new FM in Mason, Texas. Note: KBLK originally was to be sold to Rawhide Radio LLC for $2.5 million cash (Changing Hands, Jan. 8)

Facilities: 104.7 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 459 ft.

Format: Country

Broker: Media Services Group Inc. (seller)

AMs

WASN Youngstown, Ohio

Price: $800,000

Buyer: Stop-26 Riverbend Inc., Columbus, Ohio (Frank Halfacre and Percy Squire, each 41% owners); owns WGFT(AM) Youngstown and WLLF(FM) Mercer/Hubbard/Youngstown,Ohio

Seller: Otter Communications, Bath, Ohio (Daniel Ott, general manager); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

1330 kHz, 500 W day, 1 kW night

Format:

News/talk (to change)

WJNC Jacksonville, N.C.

Price: $358,500

Buyer: Heritage Broadcasting LLC, Statesville, N.C. (Ronald Benfield, president/owner); no other broadcast interests. Commonly controlled Conner Media Corp. owns two FMs and three AMs, including WSTK(AM) Jacksonville, all N.C.; has applied to build AM in Jacksonville

Seller: Jacksonville-Topsail Radio LLC, Jacksonville (Hoyle Broom, president); owns WZXS(FM) Topsail Beach, N.C.

Facilities: 1240 kHz, 1 kW

Format: News/talk, sports

Station Trades

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $1,248,108 - 2

Combos - $4,770,000 - 3

FMs - $28,633,000 - 6

AMs - $1,158,500 - 2

Total - $35,809,608 - 13

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1

TVs - $419,788,108 - 17

Combos - $2,443,537,820 - 43

FMs - $173,518,900 - 88

AMs - $78,711,811 - 62

Total - $3,315,556,639 - 211