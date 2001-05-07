TVs

WTMW(TV) Arlington, Va./Washington

Price: $30 million

Buyer: Univision Communications Inc., Los Angeles (controlling general partner; A. Jerrold Perenchio, president/70% owner); owns/is buying 25 TVs; has applied to build TV in Blanco (near Austin and San Antonio), Texas. Univision owns about 32% of Entravision Communications Corp., which is buying WJAL-TV-DT Hagerstown, Md./Washington (Changing Hands, April 16) and owns WMDO-LP Washington

Seller: Urban Broadcasting Corp., Arlington (debtor-in-possession; Theodore M. White, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: Ch. 14, 129 kW visual, ant. 718 ft.

Affiliation: Independent

COMBOS

WBTR-AM-FM Carrollton/Atlanta, Ga.

Price: $2.375 million cash ($1.8 million for FM; $575,000 AM)

Buyer: WYAI Inc., Carrollton (Steven L. Gradick, president/owner). Gradick owns WCKS(FM) Fruithurst, Ala., and WKNG(AM) Tallapoosa, Ga.

Seller: Dallas M. Tarkenton, Athens, Ga.; owns WDTL-TV Greenville, Miss.

Facilities: AM: 1330 kHz, 500 W day;

FM: 92.1 MHz, 580 W, ant. 636 ft.

Format: AM: news/talk; FM: country

WMPL-AM-FM Hancock, Mich.

Price: $237,500

Buyer: Victor Corp. Inc., Laurium, Mich. (John R. Vertin, president/45% owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Copper Country Enterprises Inc., Hancock (William J. Blake, president). Blake owns WZAM(AM)-WMQT(FM) Ishpeming, Mich.

Facilities: AM: 920 kHz, 1 kW day, 206 W night; FM: 93.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 249 ft.

Format: AM: talk/news, info; FM: talk

Broker: Media Services Group Inc. (seller)

FMs

WRMX(FM) (formerly WBEH) Norris/Knoxville, Tenn.

Price: $2.5 million

Buyer: South Central Communications Corp., Evansville, Ind. (John D. Engelbrecht, president/81% owner); owns WAZE-TV (formerly WWAZ-TV) Madisonville, Ky./Evansville, nine other FMs and two AMs, including WIMZ-FM, WJXB(FM) and WTXM(AM) (formerly WIMZ) Knoxville

Seller: Newko GP, Knoxville (John W. Pirkel, general partner of JP Broadcasting, managing general partner). Pirkle owns WOKI-FM Knoxville and WNFZ(FM) Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Facilities: 106.7 MHz, 1.5 kW, ant. 666 ft.

Format: Oldies

AMs

WGSM Huntington/Queens, N.Y.

Price: $2.5 million (includes two-year noncompete agreement)

Buyer: K Media Inc., Flushing, N.Y. (Young D. Kwon, president/58% owner); no other full-power broadcast interests

Seller: IW LLC, Newton, Mass. (Albert J. Kaneb, managing member); owns WRCN-FM Riverhead and WMJC(FM) Smithtown, N.Y.; has TBA with WLVG(FM) Center Moriches, N.Y. Kaneb is chairman of Barnstable Broadcasting Co., which owns/is buying 17 FMs and five AMs. Kaneb also owns/has interest in 16 more FMs and eight more AMs

Facilities: 740 kHz, 25 kW day

Format: Country (to be foreign-language)

Broker: Daniels & Associates (seller)

WICE (formerly WLKW) Pawtucket, R.I.

Price: $2.05 million cash

Buyer: ABC Inc., New York (Robert A. Iger, president; William John Hare, vice president/president, Radio Division [Walt Disney Co., parent (Robert Iger, president)]); owns/is buying 10 TVs, 18 FMs and 31 AMs; is selling WHRC(AM) (formerly WDYZ) Providence, R.I. (see next item)

Seller: AAA Entertainment Licensing LLC, Pawtucket (Peter H. Ottmar, chairman of ultimate manager); owns 18 radios

Facilities:

550 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night

Format: Oldies, news/talk, sports

Brokers: Media Venture Partners Ltd. (buyer); Star Media Group (seller)

WHRC (formerly WDYZ) Providence, R.I.

Price: $410,000

Buyer: Hall Communications Inc., Lakeland, Fla. (Bonnie H.. Robotham, VP/owner); owns 10 FMs, six other AMs (none in Rhode Island) and 60% of WKZA(FM) Lakewood, N.Y.

Seller: ABC Inc. (see preceding item)

Facilities: 1450 kHz, 1 kW

Format: Children's music

Broker: Star Media Group Inc. (seller)

WXRB (formerly WGIA) Blackshear, Ga.

Price: $60,000

Buyer: Marmac Communications LLC, Brunswick, Ga. (Gary Marmitt and Sharon McKeand, each 50% member); owns WSFN(AM) Brunswick

Seller: Yates Broadcasting Inc., Waycross, Ga. (David Yates, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

1350 kHz, 2.5 kW day

Format: Contemporary Christian

WSNW Seneca/Greenville, S.C.

Price: $40,000 cash

Buyer: Fulmer Broadcasting Inc., Spartanburg, S.C. (Matthew Fulmer, president/owner); owns WZJY(AM) Mount Pleasant, S.C. Matthew Fulmer also has interest in WCRS(AM) Greenwood, S.C.

Seller:

Covenant Broadcasting Inc., Seneca (Freeman B. Martin, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1150 kHz, 1 kW day, 45 W night

Format: Christian

Construction permit for AM in Palm Beach Gardens/West Palm Beach, Fla.

Price: $25,000

Buyer: Birach Broadcasting Corp., Southfield, Mich. (Sima Birach, president/owner); owns six other AMs. Birach also owns WWTL(AM) Walkersville, Md.

Seller: Palm Beach Gardens Radio, Los Gatos, Calif. (Leo Kesselman, owner); no other full-power broadcast interests

Facilities: 1110 kHz

Station Trades

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $30,000,000 - 1

Combos - $812,000 - 2

FMs - $2,500,000 - 1

AMs - $5,040,000 - 6

Total - $38,352,000 - 10

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1

TVs - $418,540,000 - 15

Combos - $2,438,367,820 - 39

FMs - $138,347,900 - 77

AMs - $76,864,811 - 55

Total - $3,272,120,531 - 187