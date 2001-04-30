Changing Hands
Combos
WABI(AM)-WWBX(FM) Bangor, Maine
Price:
$3.75 million (includes five-year noncompete agreement)
Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, CEO, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 17 TVs and about 1,146 radios
Seller: Gopher Hill Communications, Bangor, Maine (Charles Hutchins, president); owns WQSS(FM) Camden and WAYD(FM) Islesboro, Maine
Facilities: AM: 910 kHz, 5 kW; FM: 97.1 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 1,230 ft.
Formats: AM: local sports, nostalgia; FM: contemporary hits
KIML(AM)-KAML-FM Gillette, Wyo.
Price: $1.2 million (for stock; includes $100,000 consulting agreement)
Buyer: Riverboat Acquisitions LLC, Alexandria, Va. (Larry Austin, principal); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Gillette Broadcasting Co., Gillette (Roy Mapel, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: AM: 1270 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; FM: 96.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 456 ft.
Formats: AM: country, news, sports; FM: AC
Broker: Patrick Communications
FMs
WVVC(FM) Utica, N.Y.
Price: $1.25 million
Buyer: Educational Media Foundation, Sacramento, Calif. (K. Richard Jenkins, president); owns/is buying 27 other FMs and two AMs, none in New York state
Seller:
Bethany Broadcasting Corp., New Hartford, N.Y. (Nelson B. Soggs, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
100.7 MHz, 1.2 W, ant. 551 ft.
Format:
Light AC
KADD(FM) Laughlin, Nev.
Price:
$150,000
Buyer: M&M Broadcasting LLC, Lake Havasu City, Ariz. (William E. Fitts, to be 67% managing member); no other broadcast interests
Seller: William E. Fitts, San Jose, Calif.; no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 93.5 MHz, 2.75 kW, ant. 1,889 ft.
Format: Hot AC
AMs
WOIR Homestead/Miami, Fla.
Price: $2.58 million
Buyer: Amanecer Christian Network Inc., Miami (Frank Lopez, president/60% owner); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Corpo-Mex Inc., Homestead (Armando Gallegos, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 1430 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 W night
Format: Tejano
KCKN (formerly KFEZ) Kansas City, Kan.
Price: $1 million cash
Buyer: James Crystal Holdings Inc., West Palm Beach, Fla. (James C. Hilliard, president/owner); owns/is buying six AMs and two FMs. Note: JCH will immediately sell station to Carter Broadcast Group Inc. (see next item)
Seller: KCRB-AM LP, Kansas City, Mo. (William R. Johnson, president); owns KPHN(AM) Kansas City, Mo.
Facilities: 1340 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
Adult standards, beautiful music, big band
KCKN (formerly KFEZ) Kansas City, Kan.
Price: $1.5 million
Buyer: Carter Broadcast Group Inc., Kansas City, Mo. (Michael L. Carter, president/10% owner; Mildred M. Carter, secretary/49% owner); owns KPRT(AM)-KPRS(FM) Kansas City, Mo.
Seller:
James Crystal Holdings (see preceding item)
WAVL Apollo, Pa.
Price: $400,000
Buyer:
Evangel Heights Assembly of God, Sarver, Pa. (Rev. John P. Kuert, president/10% owner); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Tri-Borough Broadcasting Co., Apollo (Robert Dain, general partner); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
910 kHz, 5 kW day
Format:
Religion, news
Station Trades
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $0 - 0
Combos - $4,950,000 - 2
FMs - $1,400,000 - 2
AMs - $5,480,000 - 4
Total - $11,830,000 - 8
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,000,000 - 1
TVs - $388,540,820 - 14
Combos - $2,437,555,820 - 37
FMs - $135,847,900 - 76
AMs - $71,824,811 - 49
Total - $3,233,768,531 - 177
