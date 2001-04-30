Changing Hands

Combos

WABI(AM)-WWBX(FM) Bangor, Maine

Price:

$3.75 million (includes five-year noncompete agreement)

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, CEO, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 17 TVs and about 1,146 radios

Seller: Gopher Hill Communications, Bangor, Maine (Charles Hutchins, president); owns WQSS(FM) Camden and WAYD(FM) Islesboro, Maine

Facilities: AM: 910 kHz, 5 kW; FM: 97.1 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 1,230 ft.

Formats: AM: local sports, nostalgia; FM: contemporary hits

KIML(AM)-KAML-FM Gillette, Wyo.

Price: $1.2 million (for stock; includes $100,000 consulting agreement)

Buyer: Riverboat Acquisitions LLC, Alexandria, Va. (Larry Austin, principal); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Gillette Broadcasting Co., Gillette (Roy Mapel, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1270 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; FM: 96.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 456 ft.

Formats: AM: country, news, sports; FM: AC

Broker: Patrick Communications

FMs

WVVC(FM) Utica, N.Y.

Price: $1.25 million

Buyer: Educational Media Foundation, Sacramento, Calif. (K. Richard Jenkins, president); owns/is buying 27 other FMs and two AMs, none in New York state

Seller:

Bethany Broadcasting Corp., New Hartford, N.Y. (Nelson B. Soggs, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

100.7 MHz, 1.2 W, ant. 551 ft.

Format:

Light AC

KADD(FM) Laughlin, Nev.

Price:

$150,000

Buyer: M&M Broadcasting LLC, Lake Havasu City, Ariz. (William E. Fitts, to be 67% managing member); no other broadcast interests

Seller: William E. Fitts, San Jose, Calif.; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 93.5 MHz, 2.75 kW, ant. 1,889 ft.

Format: Hot AC

AMs

WOIR Homestead/Miami, Fla.

Price: $2.58 million

Buyer: Amanecer Christian Network Inc., Miami (Frank Lopez, president/60% owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Corpo-Mex Inc., Homestead (Armando Gallegos, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1430 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 W night

Format: Tejano

KCKN (formerly KFEZ) Kansas City, Kan.

Price: $1 million cash

Buyer: James Crystal Holdings Inc., West Palm Beach, Fla. (James C. Hilliard, president/owner); owns/is buying six AMs and two FMs. Note: JCH will immediately sell station to Carter Broadcast Group Inc. (see next item)

Seller: KCRB-AM LP, Kansas City, Mo. (William R. Johnson, president); owns KPHN(AM) Kansas City, Mo.

Facilities: 1340 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

Adult standards, beautiful music, big band

KCKN (formerly KFEZ) Kansas City, Kan.

Price: $1.5 million

Buyer: Carter Broadcast Group Inc., Kansas City, Mo. (Michael L. Carter, president/10% owner; Mildred M. Carter, secretary/49% owner); owns KPRT(AM)-KPRS(FM) Kansas City, Mo.

Seller:

James Crystal Holdings (see preceding item)

WAVL Apollo, Pa.

Price: $400,000

Buyer:

Evangel Heights Assembly of God, Sarver, Pa. (Rev. John P. Kuert, president/10% owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Tri-Borough Broadcasting Co., Apollo (Robert Dain, general partner); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

910 kHz, 5 kW day

Format:

Religion, news

Station Trades

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $0 - 0

Combos - $4,950,000 - 2

FMs - $1,400,000 - 2

AMs - $5,480,000 - 4

Total - $11,830,000 - 8

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,000,000 - 1

TVs - $388,540,820 - 14

Combos - $2,437,555,820 - 37

FMs - $135,847,900 - 76

AMs - $71,824,811 - 49

Total - $3,233,768,531 - 177