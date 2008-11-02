Changing Hands

TVs

WJAL-TV-DT Hagerstown, Md./ Washington

Price:

$10.7 million (includes $400,000 bridge loan)

Buyer:

Entravision Communications Corp., Santa Monica, Calif. (Walter F. Ulloa, chairman/10.6% owner; Philip C. Wilkinson, president/10.6% owner; Univision Communications Inc., 26.25% owner); owns/is buying 19 other TVs and 58 radios. Entravision also owns WMDO-LP Washington and has nonattributable interest in attributable shareholder of buyer of WTMW(TV) Arlington, Va./Washington

Seller:

Good Companion Broadcasting, Chambersburg, Pa. (Meredith S. "Buddy" Merrick, VP); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

Ch. 68, 4,000 kW visual, 400 kW aural, ant. 1,335 ft.

Affiliation

: Ind.

Broker:

Media Services Group Inc. (seller)

Combos

WJMS(AM)-WIMI(FM) Ironwood, Mich., and WJMT(AM)-WMZK(FM) Merrill, Wis.

Price:

$3 million (for stock)

Buyer:

Badger Communications LLC (David Winters, principal); owns WAGN(AM)-WHYB(FM) Menominee, Mich., and WMAM(AM)-WLST(FM) Marinette and WSFQ(FM) Peshtigo/Marinette, Wis.

Seller:

Roberts Broadcasting Inc. (W. Donald Roberts Jr., trustee); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

WJMS: 590 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; WIMI: 99.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 561 ft.; WJMT: 730 kHz, 1 kW day, 127 W night; WMZK: 104.1 MHz, 24 kW, ant. 617 ft.

Formats

: WJMS: country/talk; WIMI: hot AC; WJMT: soft AC/talk, MOR, talk; WMZK: rock

Broker:

Kozacko Media Services

FMs

WKVE(FM) (formerly WPXX) Semora, N.C./Danville, Va.

Price:

$3.5 million

Buyer:

Educational Media Foundation, Sacramento, Calif. (Richard Jenkins, president); owns/is buying 26 other FMs and two AMs

Seller:

Southern Entertainment Corp., Virginia Beach, Va. (D.C. Auman, owner); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

106.7 MHz, 6 kW (to be 50), ant. 328 ft.

Format:

Oldies

Broker:

Media Services Group Inc. (seller)

KGWY(FM) Gillette, Wyo.

Price:

$1.9 million

Buyer:

Legend Communications LLC (Larry and Susan Patrick, principals); owns/is buying 10 radios, including six in Wyoming; is building two Wyoming FMs

Seller:

Quality Communications Inc., Gillette (Howard Stern, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

100.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 635 ft.

Format:

Country

Broker:

Patrick Communications

Station Trades

By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $10,700,000 - 1

Combos - $3,000,000 - 1

FMs - $5,400,000 - 2

AMs - $0 - 0

Total - $19,100,000 - 4

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1

TVs - $370,540,000 - 13

Combos - $2,415,265,82 - 33

FMs - $109,947,900 - 72

AMs - $66,344,811 - 45

Total - $3,162,098,53 - 164