Changing Hands

TVs

WECN(TV) Naranjito/Bayamon, P.R.

Price: $4,040,000

Buyer: Pegasus Communications Corp., Bala Cynwyd, Pa. (Marshall W. Pagon, 66.4% owner); owns six full-power TVs; has option to buy five more TVs; has LMA with WFGL(TV) High Springs/Gainesville, Fla.

Seller:

Encuentrio Christian Network Corp., Bayamon, P.R. (Rafael Torres Padilla, director); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

Ch. 64, 1,000 kW visual, 100 kW aural, ant. 466 ft.

Affiliation: Independent

FMs

Two-thirds of WFAL(FM) Falmouth/Fredericksburg, Va.

Price: $1.8 million

Buyer: Soundwaves Inc., Annapolis, Md. (Carl W. Hurlebaus, president/owner); already owns one-third of WFAL; owns WGRQ(FM) Colonial Beach/Fredericksburg, Va.

Sellers:

RJ Broadcasting Co. LLC, Washington (Robin B. Martin, managing member)/Stafford County Broadcasting Inc., Washington (Cary Tepper, vice president). Martin owns 26.5% WIZN(FM) Vergennes, Vt.

Facilities:

104.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format:

Dark

KSKE-FM Vail, Colo.

Price: $1 million

Buyer:

AGM Rocky Mountain Broadcasting I LLC, Bakersfield, Calif. (Anthony S. and L. Rogers Brandon, co-members/brothers); owns KSMT(FM) Breckenridge, KKCH(FM) Glenwood Springs/Aspen and KIDN-FM Hayden/Steamboat Springs, all Colo.; is buying KZYR(FM) Avon/Vail and KSNO-FM Snowmass Village/Vail, Colo. Brandons also own/are buying 19 other FMs and 11 AMs in California, Colorado and New Mexico and 25% of KVFC(AM)-KRTZ(FM) Cortez, Colo./Farmington, N.M.

Seller:

Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, CEO, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 18 TVs and about 1,140 other radios; is selling WRTK(AM) (formerly WNIO) Niles/Youngstown and WPAO(AM) Youngstown, Ohio (see item, below)

Facilities:

104.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 394 ft.

Format:

Country

WFXQ(FM) Chase City (near Petersburg), Va.Price:

$735,000

Buyer:

JBS Broadcasting Inc., Apex, N.C. (A. Thomas Joyner, principal); owns/is buying WHLF-FM South Boston/ Danville, WJWS(AM)-WSHV(FM) South Hill/Petersburg, WJLC(FM) Clarksville/South Boston and WAZR(FM) Woodstock, all Va.

Seller:

Patricia Wagstaff, Chase City; no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

99.9 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 469 ft.

Format:

Country

Broker:

Patrick Communications

KMAD-FM Madill, Okla./to be Whitesboro/Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Price: $490,000

Buyer:

NextMedia Group LLC, Englewood, Colo. (Carl E. Hirsch,

chairman/5.5% owner; Steven Dinetz, president/5.5% owner; Samuel "Skip" Weller, president/co-COO, Radio Divison; Jeffrey Dinetz, executive vice president/co-COO, Radio Division; Thomas Weisel Capital Partners LP, 45.4% owner); owns/is buying/manages 42 other FMs and 15 AMs

Seller: Robert S. Sullins, Durant, Okla. Note: Sullins bought KMAD-FM for $200,000 in March 1998

Facilities:

102.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 233 ft.

Format:

Country

KACE(FM) (formerly KRFD) Richfield, Utah

Price:

$250,000

Buyer:

Sanpete County Broadcasting Co., Manti, Utah (Douglas L. Barton, owner); owns KMTI(AM)-KMXU(FM) Manti. Barton's wife owns KSVC(AM)-KCYQ(FM) Richfield

Seller:

Legacy Communications Corp., St. George, Utah (E. Morgan Skinner Jr., president); owns three FMs and two AMs

Facilities:

97.5 MHz, 32 kW, ant. 3,027 ft.

Format:

Dark

AMs

WQII San Juan, P.R.

Price: $1.5 million

Buyer:

Broadcasting Network of Puerto Rico, San Juan (Agustin Meizoso, president; Ferre Investment Group, owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Communications Council Group Inc., San Juan (Nieves Gonzalez-Abreu, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

1140 kHz, 10 kW

Format:

Tropical

WRTK (formerly WNIO) Niles/Youngstown and WPAO Youngstown, Ohio

Price: $300,000 cash

Buyer:

D&E Communications Inc., Cleveland (Dale Edwards, president/owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Clear Channel (see KSKE-FM Vail, Colo., item, above)

Facilities:

WRTK: 1540 kHz, 500 W day; WPAO: 1470 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night

Format:

WRTK: big band; WPAO: Christian

Broker:

Jorgenson Broadcast Brokerage Inc. (seller)

KJAA Globe (near Phoenix and Tucson) Ariz.

Price:

$212,400

Buyer:

Good News Radio Broadcasting Inc., Tucson (Douglas E. Martin, president); owns two Tucson AMs

Seller:

Gila County Broadcasting Co. Inc., Globe (Eugene A. Pearsall, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

1240 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

News/talk, sports

Amplification

The broker in the sale of FM stations KMIT and KGGK (April 2 issue) was Patrick Communications LLC.

Station Trades

By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $4,040,000- 1

Combos - $0 - 0

FMs - $4,275,000 - 5

AMs - $2,012,400 - 3

Total - $10,327,400 - 9

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1

TVs - $359,840,000 - 12

Combos - $2,412,265,820 - 32

FMs - $104,547,900 - 70

AMs -$66,344,811 - 45

Total -$3,142,998,531 -160