Changing Hands
TVsWKJG-TV Fort Wayne, Ind.PRICE: $20 millionBUYER: New Vision Group Inc. (Jason Elkin, president)SELLER: Cloutier Trust (Joseph R. Cloutier, trustee)FACILITIES: Ch.33, 589 kW, ant. 771 ft. AFFILIATION: NBCWMPX-TV Waterville, Maine, and WPXO-TV Christiansted, V.I.PRICE: $10 millionBUYER: Corporate Media Consultants Group LLCSELLER: Paxson Communications Corp. (Jeff Sagansky, president/CEO)FACILITIES: WMPX-TV: Ch.23, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,080 ft; WPXO-TV: Ch. 15, 16.2 kW, ant. 971 ft.AFFILIATION: WMPX-TV: Pax; WPXO-TV: PaxCombosWODB-FM Delaware (Columbus), OhioPRICE: $9 millionBUYER: Saga Communications Inc. (Edward K. Christian, president/CEO); owns 66 other stations, including WSNY-FM ColumbusSELLER: Stop 26-Riverbend Inc. (Percy Squire, CEO/secretary/treasurer)FACILITIES: 107.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 505 ft.FORMAT: OldiesCOMMENT: Saga is swapping WVKO(AM) Columbus plus $9 million for Associated Radio's WODB(AM) Delaware. Associated Radio is a subsidiary of Stop 26-RiverbendWVKO(AM) Columbus, OhioPRICE: Swap (see above)BUYER: Stop 26-Riverbend Inc. (Percy Squire, CEO/secretary/treasurer); owns three other stations, including WSMZ-FM ColumbusSELLER: Saga Communications Inc. (Edward K. Christian, president/CEO)FACILITIES: 1580 kHz, 1 kW day/250 W nightFORMAT: Gospel InspirationKNCY-FM Auburn and KNCY(AM) Nebraska City, Neb.PRICE: $600,000BUYER: Arbor Day Broadcasting Inc. (Richard Chapin, VP/director); owns no other stations, none in this marketSELLER: Radio 2000 Inc. (Frank Copsidas Jr., president)FACILITIES: KNCY-FM: 94.7 MHz, 14 kW, ant. 436 ft.; KNCY(AM): 1600 kHz, 500 W day/31 W nightFORMAT: KNCY-FM: Country; KNCY(AM): CountryFMsKBGU-FM Ingalls, Kan.PRICE: SwapBUYER: Waitt Radio Inc. (Steven Seline, vice chairman); owns 53 other stations, none in this marketSELLER: Eagle Radio Inc. (Gary Shorman, president/CEO)FACILITIES: 96.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 699 ft.FORMAT: Soft ACBROKER: Larry Patrick of Patrick CommunicationsCOMMENT: Swap of Waitt Radio's KBGU-FM for Eagle Radio's KDGB-FM creates a super duopoly for Waitt Radio in Dodge City, Kan., and a duopoly for Eagle Radio in Hutchinson, Kan. Each station is valued at $1.5 millionKDGB-FM Pratt, Kan.PRICE: Swap (see above)BUYER: Eagle Radio Inc. (Gary Shorman, president/CEO); owns 20 other stations, none in this marketSELLER: Waitt Radio Inc. (Steven Seline, vice-chairman)FACILITIES: 93.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 991 ft.FORMAT: Classic RockBROKER: Larry Patrick of Patrick CommunicationsWRRR-FM St. Marys (Parkersburg-Marietta), W.Va.PRICE: $800,000BUYER: Daugherty Broadcasting Co. LLC (Teresa L. Daugherty, managing member); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: Seven Ranges Radio (Robert Eddy, president)FACILITIES: 93.9 MHz, 17 kW, ant. 390 ft.FORMAT: ACWIQO-FM Covington, Va.PRICE: $650,000BUYER: Quorum Radio Partners (Todd Fowler, chairman/CEO); owns six other stations, none in this marketSELLER: WKEY Inc. (Denny D. Tincher, owner)FACILITIES: 100.9 MHz, 560 W, ant. 1,060 ft.FORMAT: CountryBROKER: Ron Kempff of Ron Kempff CommunicationsWDDQ-FM Adel, Ga.PRICE: $435,000BUYER: Adventure Radio Group LLC (Kent Buescher, managing member); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: Williams Investment Co. (Mike Williams, president)FACILITIES: 92.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.FORMAT: Soft HitsKTRI-FM Mansfield, Mo.PRICE: $200,000BUYER: Quorum Radio Partners (Todd Fowler, chairman/CEO); owns six other stations, none in this marketSELLER: Galen Gilbert et al (Galen Gilbert, president)FACILITIES: 95.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 312 ft.FORMAT: Country OldiesKNMA-FM Reserve, N.M.PRICE: $80,000BUYER: New Star Broadcasting LLC (Karey Barbee, president); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: Woodrow Michael WarrenFACILITIES: 104.5 MHz, 500 W, ant. -751 ft.FORMAT: Country/RockAMsKUTR(AM)(CP) Taylorsville (Salt Lake City-Ogden), UtahPRICE: $2 millionBUYER: Simmons Media Group Inc. (Craig Hanson, president); owns five other stations, including KZNS(AM), KJQN-FM and KXRK-FM Salt Lake City-Ogden.SELLER: Seeger, Guest & Fort (Edward F. Seeger, president)FACILITIES: 820 kHz, 50 kW day/3 kW nightFORMAT: CP-NOAWMOH(AM) Hamilton (Cincinnati), OhioPRICE: $950,000BUYER: Baldwin Broadcasting (Vernon Baldwin, owner); owns four other stations, including WCNW(AM) and WNLT-FM CincinnatiSELLER: Findlay Publishing Co. (David Glass, VP)FACILITIES: 1450 kHz, 1 kWFORMAT: News/Talk/SportsBROKER: Bill Schutz of Schutz & Co. and John Pierce of John Pierce & Co.WARE(AM) Ware (Springfield), Mass.PRICE: $250,000BUYER: Siccess Signal Broadcasting Inc. (Marshall Sanft, executive vice president); no other broadcast interestsSELLER: Mega Communications Inc. (Adam Lindemann, chairman/ president/ CEO)FACILITIES: 1250 kHz, 5 kW day/3 kW nightFORMAT: Spanish/VarietyWRSS(AM) San Sebastian, P.R.PRICE: $250,000BUYER: Angela Vera-Maury; no other broadcast interestsSELLER: Occidental Communications Group Inc. (Eulogio Cardona, president)FACILITIES: 1410 kHz, 1 kWFORMAT: Spanish/News/Talk
Information provided by:
BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com
