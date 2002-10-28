Changing Hands
CombosKUBA(AM) and KXCL-FM Yuba City, Calif.Price: $3.8 millionBuyer: Midvalley Radio Partners LLC; no other broadcast interestsSeller: Harlan Communications Inc. (Robert Harlan, president)Facilities: KUBA(AM): 1600 kHz, 5 kW day/ kW night; KXCL-FM: 103.9 MHz, 510 W, ant. 2,024 ft.Format: KUBA(AM): Adult Standard; KXCL-FM: Hot ACBroker: Austin Walsh, Media Services Grp.WDBC(AM) and WYKX-FM Escanaba, Mich.Price: $850,000Buyer: Starboard Broadcasting Inc. (Mark Follett, chairman/CEO); owns 10 other stations, none in this marketSeller: KMB Broadcasting Inc. (James R. Cook, president)Facilities: WDBC(AM): 680 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW night; WYKX-FM: 104.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 351 ft.Format: WDBC(AM): Variety; WYKX-FM: CountryComment: In a separate deal, Starboard is purchasing WADW(AM) Pickford, Mich., from Seaway (see below). This deal is contingent on FCC approval of bothFMsWCEF-FM Ripley, W.Va.Price: $762,500Buyer: Big River Radio Inc. (Edward Baker, VP); owns one other stationSeller: Dailey Corp. (Calvin E. Dailey Jr., president)Facilities: 98.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.Format: CountryWADW-FM Pickford, Mich.Price: $750,000Buyer: Starboard Broadcasting Inc. (Mark Follett, chairman/CEO); owns 11 other stations, none in this marketSeller: Seaway Broadcasting Inc. (Ashley P. Herweg, president)Facilities: 105.5 MHz, 55 kW, ant. 108 ft.Format: OldiesComment: Barchief LLC owns the option on this station and will receive $746,500 of the purchase price. Starboard has agreed to purchase two stations from Barchief affiliate KMB Broadcasting (see above)AMsWCTR(AM) Chestertown, Md.Price: $300,000Buyer: Riverside Broadcasting LLC (Brian Wilson, member); no other broadcast interestsSeller: Kent Broadcasting Corp. (Jody Taylor, president/GM)Facilities: 1530 kHz, 1 kWFormat: Adult StandardWVJS(AM) Owensboro, Ky.Price: $300,000Buyer: Cromwell Group Inc. (Baynard H. Walters, president); owns 19 other stations, including WKCM(AM), WBIO-FM, WLME-FM, WTCJ-FM and WXCM-FM OwensboroSeller: Brill Media Co. (Alan R. Brill, president)Facilities: 1420 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW nightFormat: Adult StandardKPSA(AM) Roswell, N.M.Price: $250,000Buyer: Roswell Radio Inc. (John M. Dunn, owner); owns KBCQ-FM, KMOU-FM and KSFX-FM RoswellSeller: Runnels Broadcasting System LLC (Dewey Matthew, president)Facilities: 1230 kHz, 800 W day/800 W nightFormat: Spanish ACWKBH(AM) Holmen (La Crosse), Wis.Price: $210,000Buyer: Starboard Broadcasting Inc. (Mark Follett, chairman/CEO); owns 11 other stations, none in this marketSeller: Riverview Communications (Pat Delaney, president)Facilities: 1570 kHz, 1 kW day/365 W nightFormat: Sports/Talk
—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com
