Changing Hands
CombosWWDR(AM) and WDLZ-FM Murfreesboro, WRMT(AM) and WSAY-FM Rocky Mount, N.C.Price: $4.3 millionBuyer: First Media (Alex Kolobielski, president); owns 10 other stations, none in this marketSeller: R. Gordon FinneyFacilities: WWDR(AM): 1080 kHz, 1 kW day; WDLZ-FM: 98.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 285 ft.; WRMT(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; WSAY-FM: 98.5 MHz, 16 kW, ant. 410 ft.Format: WWDR(AM): Sports/News; WDLZ-FM: Soft AC; WRMT(AM): Sports; WSAY-FM: CountryFMsKNCO-FM Grass Valley (Sacramento), Calif.Price: $3 millionBuyer: First Broadcasting Co. LP (Gary M. Lawrence, president/vice chairman); owns three other stations, none in this marketSeller: Nevada County Broadcasters (Bob Breck, CEO)Facilities: 94.3 MHz, 660 W, ant. 981 ft.Format: ACWLMX-FM Balsam Lake and WXCX-FM Siren, Wis.Price: $1.2 millionBuyer: Alan Quarnstrom; owns nine other stations, none in this marketSeller: Casey Communications (Scot O'Malley, secretary)Facilities: WLMX-FM: 104.9 MHz, 22 kW, ant. 348 ft.; WXCX-FM: 105.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.Format: WLMX-FM: AC; WXCX-FM: OldiesWPIK-FM Summerland Key, Fla.Price: $1.5 millionBuyer: John McNeil Productions Inc. (John Magliola, president); no other broadcast interestsSeller: Keys Radio Corp. (Jerry Parrish, president)Facilities: 102.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 413 ft.Format: CountryKWSZ-FM Lompoc (Santa Maria-Lompoc), Calif.Price: $900,000Buyer: Coast West Broadcasting Corp. (Brian E. Costello, president); no other broadcast interests. Costello currently owns 35% of Rock It RadioSeller: New Century AZ LLC (George Kriste, president)Facilities: 105.1 MHz, 420 W, ant. 1,217 ft.Format: Lite RockWGLB-FM Port Washington (Milwaukee-Racine), Wis.Price: $900,000Buyer: Starboard Broadcasting Inc. (Mark Follett, chairman/CEO); owns seven other stations, including WZRK(AM) Milwaukee-RacineSeller: Joel J. Kinlow (Joel J. Kinlow Sr., owner)Facilities: 100.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 318 ft.Format: '70s OldiesComment: The station will change calls before the transaction is completeKNCE-FM Baird (Abilene), TexasPrice: $900,000Buyer: Doud Media Group LLC (Richard J. Doud Sr., managing member); owns KORQ-FM AbileneSeller: Cowboy's Broadcasting LLC (Cliff Boyd, owner)Facilities: 95.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 742 ft.Format: GospelWXHB-FM Richton (Laurel-Hattiesburg), Miss.Price: $650,000Buyer: Blakeney Communications Inc. (Larry Blakeney, owner/CEO); owns three other stations: WBBN-FM, WKZW-FM and WXRR-FM Laurel-HattiesburgSeller: Rainey Radio Inc. (Kenneth Rainey, president/director)Facilities: 96.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.Format: GospelKMJC-FM Mt. Shasta, Calif.Price: $400,000Buyer: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 54 other stations, none in this marketSeller: Four Rivers Broadcasting Inc. (John Power, president)Facilities: 107.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,096 ft.Format: AAAAMsKRPT-FM Anadarko, KDDQ-FM Comanche, KXCD(AM) and KKEN-FM Duncan, and KXCA(AM) Lawton, all Okla.Price: $1.18 millionBuyer: Perry Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Russell M. Perry, owner); owns five other stations, including KKRX(AM) and KJMZ-FM LawtonSeller: Friends Communications (Bob Elliot, owner/CEO)Facilities: KRPT-FM: 103.5 MHz, 75 kW, ant. 292 ft.; KDDQ-FM: 105.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.; KXCD(AM): 1350 kHz, 180 W day/70 W night; KKEN-FM: 97.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KXCA(AM): 1380 kHz, 1 kWFormat: KRPT-FM: Country; KDDQ-FM: Hot AC; KXCD(AM): Talk; KKEN-FM: Country; KXCA(AM): TalkWMNA(AM) and -FM Gretna, Va.Price: $300,000Buyer: Burns Media Strategies (Gary E. Burns, owner); owns three other stations, none in this marketSeller: Central Virginia Broadcasting Co. (Jack Moore, director)Facilities: WMNA(AM): 730 kHz, 1 kW day/28 W night; WMNA-FM: 106.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 259 ft.Format: WMNA(AM): Country; WMNA-FM: CountryWBYU(AM) New OrleansPrice: $1.5 millionBuyer: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); No. 4 station group owns 68 other stations, none in this marketSeller: Beasley Broadcast Group (George G. Beasley, chairman/CEO)Facilities: 1450 kHz, 1 kWFormat: MotivationalKMAP(AM) Frazier Park (Bakersfield), Calif.Price: $1 millionBuyer: Talk Central Networks LLC; no other broadcast interestsSeller: KMAP Inc. (Edward Hopple, president)Facilities: 1050 kHz, 10 kW day/3 kW nightFormat: Children
—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.