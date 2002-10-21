Changing Hands

CombosWWDR(AM) and WDLZ-FM Murfreesboro, WRMT(AM) and WSAY-FM Rocky Mount, N.C.Price: $4.3 millionBuyer: First Media (Alex Kolobielski, president); owns 10 other stations, none in this marketSeller: R. Gordon FinneyFacilities: WWDR(AM): 1080 kHz, 1 kW day; WDLZ-FM: 98.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 285 ft.; WRMT(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; WSAY-FM: 98.5 MHz, 16 kW, ant. 410 ft.Format: WWDR(AM): Sports/News; WDLZ-FM: Soft AC; WRMT(AM): Sports; WSAY-FM: CountryFMsKNCO-FM Grass Valley (Sacramento), Calif.Price: $3 millionBuyer: First Broadcasting Co. LP (Gary M. Lawrence, president/vice chairman); owns three other stations, none in this marketSeller: Nevada County Broadcasters (Bob Breck, CEO)Facilities: 94.3 MHz, 660 W, ant. 981 ft.Format: ACWLMX-FM Balsam Lake and WXCX-FM Siren, Wis.Price: $1.2 millionBuyer: Alan Quarnstrom; owns nine other stations, none in this marketSeller: Casey Communications (Scot O'Malley, secretary)Facilities: WLMX-FM: 104.9 MHz, 22 kW, ant. 348 ft.; WXCX-FM: 105.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.Format: WLMX-FM: AC; WXCX-FM: OldiesWPIK-FM Summerland Key, Fla.Price: $1.5 millionBuyer: John McNeil Productions Inc. (John Magliola, president); no other broadcast interestsSeller: Keys Radio Corp. (Jerry Parrish, president)Facilities: 102.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 413 ft.Format: CountryKWSZ-FM Lompoc (Santa Maria-Lompoc), Calif.Price: $900,000Buyer: Coast West Broadcasting Corp. (Brian E. Costello, president); no other broadcast interests. Costello currently owns 35% of Rock It RadioSeller: New Century AZ LLC (George Kriste, president)Facilities: 105.1 MHz, 420 W, ant. 1,217 ft.Format: Lite RockWGLB-FM Port Washington (Milwaukee-Racine), Wis.Price: $900,000Buyer: Starboard Broadcasting Inc. (Mark Follett, chairman/CEO); owns seven other stations, including WZRK(AM) Milwaukee-RacineSeller: Joel J. Kinlow (Joel J. Kinlow Sr., owner)Facilities: 100.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 318 ft.Format: '70s OldiesComment: The station will change calls before the transaction is completeKNCE-FM Baird (Abilene), TexasPrice: $900,000Buyer: Doud Media Group LLC (Richard J. Doud Sr., managing member); owns KORQ-FM AbileneSeller: Cowboy's Broadcasting LLC (Cliff Boyd, owner)Facilities: 95.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 742 ft.Format: GospelWXHB-FM Richton (Laurel-Hattiesburg), Miss.Price: $650,000Buyer: Blakeney Communications Inc. (Larry Blakeney, owner/CEO); owns three other stations: WBBN-FM, WKZW-FM and WXRR-FM Laurel-HattiesburgSeller: Rainey Radio Inc. (Kenneth Rainey, president/director)Facilities: 96.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.Format: GospelKMJC-FM Mt. Shasta, Calif.Price: $400,000Buyer: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 54 other stations, none in this marketSeller: Four Rivers Broadcasting Inc. (John Power, president)Facilities: 107.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,096 ft.Format: AAAAMsKRPT-FM Anadarko, KDDQ-FM Comanche, KXCD(AM) and KKEN-FM Duncan, and KXCA(AM) Lawton, all Okla.Price: $1.18 millionBuyer: Perry Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Russell M. Perry, owner); owns five other stations, including KKRX(AM) and KJMZ-FM LawtonSeller: Friends Communications (Bob Elliot, owner/CEO)Facilities: KRPT-FM: 103.5 MHz, 75 kW, ant. 292 ft.; KDDQ-FM: 105.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.; KXCD(AM): 1350 kHz, 180 W day/70 W night; KKEN-FM: 97.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KXCA(AM): 1380 kHz, 1 kWFormat: KRPT-FM: Country; KDDQ-FM: Hot AC; KXCD(AM): Talk; KKEN-FM: Country; KXCA(AM): TalkWMNA(AM) and -FM Gretna, Va.Price: $300,000Buyer: Burns Media Strategies (Gary E. Burns, owner); owns three other stations, none in this marketSeller: Central Virginia Broadcasting Co. (Jack Moore, director)Facilities: WMNA(AM): 730 kHz, 1 kW day/28 W night; WMNA-FM: 106.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 259 ft.Format: WMNA(AM): Country; WMNA-FM: CountryWBYU(AM) New OrleansPrice: $1.5 millionBuyer: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); No. 4 station group owns 68 other stations, none in this marketSeller: Beasley Broadcast Group (George G. Beasley, chairman/CEO)Facilities: 1450 kHz, 1 kWFormat: MotivationalKMAP(AM) Frazier Park (Bakersfield), Calif.Price: $1 millionBuyer: Talk Central Networks LLC; no other broadcast interestsSeller: KMAP Inc. (Edward Hopple, president)Facilities: 1050 kHz, 10 kW day/3 kW nightFormat: Children

—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com