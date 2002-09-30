Changing Hands
CombosWKSM-FM and WZNS-FM Fort Walton Beach, WFTW(AM) Fort Walton Beach, WYZB-FM Mary Esther and WNCV-FM Niceville (Fort Walton Beach), all Fla.Price: $30 millionBuyer: Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); No. 8 station group owns 253 other stations, none in this marketSeller: Holladay Broadcasting (Bob Holladay, president)Facilities: WKSM-FM: 99.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 440 ft.; WZNS-FM: 96.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 440 ft.; WFTW(AM): 1260 kHz, 3 kW day/131 W night; WZYB-FM: 105.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 305 ft.; WNCV-FM: 100.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 440 ft.Format: WKSM-FM: Rock; WZNS-FM: Top 40; WFTW(AM): News/Talk; WYZB-FM: Country; WNCV-FM: Soft ACWGOM(AM) and WMRI-FM Marion and WLEZ-FM Terre Haute, Ind.Price: $4.65 millionBuyer: Stonegate Acquisition Corp (Joel Hartstone, chairman); no other broadcast interestsSeller: Bomar Broadcasting Corp. (Mike Day, president)Facilities: WGOM(AM): 860 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night; WMRI-FM: 106.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 499 ft.; WLEZ-FM: 102.7 MHz, 28 kW, ant. 659 ft.Format: WGOM(AM): Talk/Sports; WMRI-FM: Lite AC; WLEZ-FM: Soft ACFMsWSTO-FM Owensboro (Evansville), Ky.Price: $13 millionBuyer: South Central Communications Corp. (John D. Engelbrecht, president); owns 11 other stations, including WEOA(AM), WABX-FM, WIKY-FM and WJPS-FM Evansville, Ind..Seller: Brill Media Co. (Alan R. Brill, president)Facilities: 96.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,001 ft.Format: CHRWXPZ-FM Milford (Salisbury-Ocean City), Del.Price: $1.6 millionBuyer: Delmarva Broadcasting Co. (Julian H. Booker, president/CEO); owns 10 other stations, including WYUS(AM), WICO(AM) and -FM, WAFL-FM, WQJZ-FM, WXJN-FM, and WXMD-FM Salisbury-Ocean City.Seller: Samson Communications Inc. (Bill Sammons Jr., president)Facilities: 101.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.Format: Christian ContemporaryAMsKKSL(AM) and KPBC(AM) Lake Oswego (Portland), Ore.Price: $3.8 millionBuyer: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); No. 5 station group owns 66 other stations, none in this marketSeller: Crawford Broadcasting Co. (Donald B. Crawford, president)Facilities: KKSL(AM): 1290 kHz, 4 kW day/5 kW night; KPBC(AM): 1640 kHz, 1 kWFormat: KKSL(AM): Christian; KPBC(AM): ChristianBroker: John Pierce of John Pierce and Co.; Bill Schutz of Schutz and Co.Comment: KKSL will be operated by Crawford Broadcasting under a local marketing agreement.ClarificationFox Media served as broker for the following recent TV transactions published in this column: KBKI-TV Walla Walla, Wash., KCOM-TV Oklahoma City, and a construction permit for ch. 48 covering the Knoxville, Tenn., market.
— Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.
