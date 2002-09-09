Changing Hands
By Staff
CombosKTRR-FM Loveland, NEW FM(CP) Wellington and KUAD-FM Windsor (Ft Collins-Greeley), all Colo.; WKDQ-FM Henderson (Evansville), WOMI(AM) and WBKR-FM Owensboro, all Ky.; WEBC(AM), KKCB-FM and KLDJ-FM Duluth, and KBMX-FM Proctor (Duluth), all Minn.; WIOV-FM Ephrata (Lancaster) and WIOV(AM) Reading, Pa.Price: $62 millionBuyer: Regent Communications Inc. (Terry Jacobs, chairman/CEO); owns 61 other stations, none in this marketSeller: Brill Media Co. (Alan R. Brill, president)Facilities: KTRR-FM: 102.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 410 ft.; NEW: 94.3 MHz, 9 kW, ant. 551 ft.; KUAD-FM: 99.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 837 ft.; WKDQ-FM: 99.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 984 ft.; WOMI(AM): 1490 kHz, 830 W; WBKR-FM: 92.5 MHz, 96 kW, ant. 1,001 ft.; WEBC(AM): 560 kHz, 5 kW; KKCB-FM: 105.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 791 ft.; KLDJ-FM: 101.7 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 824 ft.; KBMX-FM: 107.7 MHz, 8 kW, ant. 912 ft.; WIOV-FM: 105.1 MHz, 11 kW day, 1,017 ft.; WIOV(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kWFormat: KTRR-FM: AC; NEW: cp NOA; KUAD-FM: Country; WKDQ-FM: Country; WOMI(AM): Full Service; WBKR-FM: Country; WEBC(AM): Talk; KKCB-FM: Country; KLDJ-FM: Oldies; KBMX-FM: Modern AC; WIOV-FM: Country; WIOV(AM): SportsFMsKKRG-FM Albuquerque, KIOT-FM Los Lunas, KOSZ-FM Rio Rancho, and KKSS-FM and KRQS-FM Santa Fe (Albuquerque), all N.M.Price: $22.5 millionBuyer: Hispanic Broadcasting Corp. (McHenry Tichenor Jr., president/CEO); owns 55 other stations, none in this market; sale of HBC to Univision is pendingSeller: Simmons Media Group Inc. (Craig Hanson, president)Facilities: KKRG-FM: 101.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 420 ft.; KIOT-FM: 102.5 MHz, 17 kW, ant. 4,160 ft.; KOSZ-FM: 101.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 112 ft.; KKSS-FM: 97.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,877 ft.; KRQS-FM: 105.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,936 ft.Format: KKRG-FM: Country; KIOT-FM: Classic Hits; KOSZ-FM: AC; KKSS-FM: CHR/Top 40; KRQS-FM: Smooth JazzBroker: Peter Handy, Star Media GroupKATR-FM Otis, Colo.Price: $700,000Buyer: Media Logic LLC (Wayne Johnson, general manager); no other broadcast interestsSeller: New Directions Media (Robert D. Zellmer Sr., president)Facilities: 98.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 554 ft.Format: CountryWSFU-FM Union Springs, Ala.Price: $450,000Buyer: H&H Communications LLC (Fred R. Hughey, member); no other broadcast interestsSeller: Willis Broadcasting Corp. (Levi E. Willis, president)Facilities: 94.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 266 ft.Format: GospelAMsKFIG(AM) Fresno, Calif.Price: $2 millionBuyer: Radio Central LLC (Elihu Harris, member); no other broadcast interestsSeller: Big Dawg Broadcasting (Mike Munoz, LLC member)Facilities: 1430 kHz, 5 kWFormat: SportsWCCS(AM) Homer City, Pa.Price: $650,000Buyer: Renda Broadcasting Corp. (Anthony F. Renda, president); owns 18 other stations, none in this marketSeller: Raymark Broadcasting Co. (Mark E. Harley, president)Facilities: 1160 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW nightFormat: Full ServiceWGHB(AM) Farmville (Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville), N.C.Price: $505,000Buyer: Ronald W. Benfield; owns six other stations, including WJNC(AM), WSTK(AM), WFPF-FM and WRUP-FM Greenville-New Bern-JacksonvilleSeller: Rivercity Radio Inc. (Frank Canale, president)Facilities: 1250 kHz, 5 kW day/3 kW nightFormat: SportsBroker: Tom Snowden and Zoph Potts of Snowden Associates
—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com
