Changing Hands

CombosWHTI-FM Alexandria, WHBU(AM) Anderson, WURK-FM Elwood, WHTY-FM Hartford City, and WXFN(AM), WERK-FM and WLBC-FM Muncie, all Ind.; WNKI-FM Corning, WWLZ(AM) and WPGI-FM Horseheads, WNGZ-FM Montour Falls (Elmira-Corning), WHDL(AM) and WPIG-FM Olean, and WGMF(AM) Watkins Glen (Elmira-Corning), all N.Y.; WCXR-FM Lewisburg, WBZD-FM Muncy, WZXR-FM South Williamsport, WSFT-FM Wiliamsport, WWPA(AM) and WILQ-FM Williamsport, all Pa.Price: $42 millionBuyer: Backyard Broadcasting (Barry Drake, president/CEO); owns two other stations, neither in this marketSeller: Sabre Communications Inc. (Paul Rothfuss, president/COO)Facilities: WHTI-FM: 96.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 351 ft.; WHBU(AM): 1240 kHz, 700 W; WURK-FM: 101.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WHTY-FM: 93.5 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 407 ft.; WXFN(AM): 1340 kHz, 1 kW; WERK-FM: 104.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WLBC-FM: 104.1 MHz, 41 kW, ant. 459 ft.; WNKI-FM: 106.1 MHz, 40 kW, ant. 532 ft.; WWLZ(AM): 820 kHz, 4 kW day/850 W night; WPGI-FM: 100.9 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 246 ft.; WNGZ-FM: 104.9 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 479 ft.; WHDL(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW; WPIG-FM: 95.7 MHz, 43 kW, ant. 742 ft.; WGMF(AM): 1490 kHz, 400 W; WCXR-FM: 103.7 MHz, 950 W, ant. 801 ft.; WBZD-FM: 93.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,221 ft.; WZXR-FM: 99.3 MHz, 410 W, ant. 1,237 ft.; WSFT-FM: 107.9 MHz, 360 W, ant. 1,289 ft.; WWPA(AM): 1340 kHz, 1 kW; WILQ-FM: 105.1 MHz, 9 kW, ant. 1,135 ft.Format: WHTI-FM: Classic Hits; WHBU(AM): News/Talk/Sports; WURK-FM: Oldies; WHTY-FM: Classic Hits; WXFN(AM): Sports; WERK-FM: Oldies; WLBC-FM: AC; WNKI-FM: CHR; WWLZ(AM): News/Talk/Sports; WPGI-FM: Country; WNGZ-FM: Classic Rock; WHDL(AM): Oldies; WPIG-FM: Country; WGMF(AM): Country; WCXR-FM: Classic Rock; WBZD-FM: Oldies; WZXR-FM: Classic Rock; WSFT-FM: Soft AC; WWPA(AM): News; WILQ-FM: CountryBroker: Terry Greenwood of Patrick CommunicationsWDBL(AM) and -FM Springfield (Nashville), Tenn.Price: $1.5 millionBuyer: Saga Communications Inc. (Edward K. Christian, president/CEO); owns 65 other stations, none in this marketSeller: Tuned In Broadcasting Inc. (Lester L. Turner, president/chairman/CEO)Facilities: WDBL-FM: 94.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 325 ft.; WDBL(AM): 1590 kHz, 710 W day/30 W nightFormat: WDBL-FM: AAA; WDBL(AM): CountryFMsKABK-FM Augusta, Ark.Price: $2.75 millionBuyer: Family Worship Center Church Inc. (Jimmy Swaggart, member); owns 13 other stations, none in this marketSeller: Searcy Broadcasting Inc. (Ken Madden, owner)Facilities: 97.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 620 ft.Format: ACBroker: Wally Tucker of MGMT Services IncKTXC-FM Lamesa (Odessa-Midland), TexasPrice: $740,000; $640,000 to be paid in cash at closing, the rest in the form of advertising time on the station or Midessa's TV and LPTV stations in Odessa over three yearsBuyer: Midessa Broadcasting LP (Robert H. Drewery, vice president); no other radio stationsSeller: Graham Brothers Communications LLC (Roger Gearhart, president)Facilities: 104.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 794 ft.Format: SpanishAMsKURS(AM) San DiegoPrice: $8.5 millionBuyer: Hi-Favor Broadcasting LLC (Roland Hinz, president); owns two other stations, none in this marketSeller: Pacific Spanish Network, (Jaime Bonilla, president)Facilities: 1040 kHz, 370 W day/63 W nightFormat: Spanish/Top 40/Sports

— Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com