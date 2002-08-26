Changing Hands
TVsKVII-TV Amarillo, Texas; KVIH-TV Clovis, N.M.; K24DU Dora, N.M.; K26DR San Jon, N.M.; K43BU Clovis, N.M.; K57CW Friona, N.M.Price: $16.85 millionBuyer: New Vision Group Inc. (Jason Elkin, president)Seller: Marsh Media Inc. (Robert N. Smith, president)Facilities: KVII-TV: Ch. 7, 316 kW, ant. 1,700 ft.; KVIH-TV: Ch. 12, 178 kW, ant. 669 ft.; K24DU: Ch. 24, 998 W; K26DR: Ch. 26, 552 W; K43BU: Ch. 43, 7.9 kW; K57CW: Ch. 57, 928 WAffiliation: KVII-TV: ABC; KVIH-TV: ABC; K24DU: ABC; K26DR: ABC; K43BU: ABC; K57CW: ABCBroker: Gammon Media Brokers LLC (seller)WTAT-TV Charleston, S.C.Price: $7.276 millionBuyer: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (David D. Smith, president/CEO); No. 11 TV-station group has 62 stations, including WMMP(TV) CharlestonSeller: Cunningham Broadcasting Corp. (Robert L. Simmons, president); former Glencairn is merging WTAT-TV into SinclairFacilities: Ch. 24; 5,000 kW, ant. 1,778 ft.Affiliation: FoxKUMV-TV Williston, KMOT-TV Minot, KQCD-TV Dickinson, KFYR-FM Bismark, KVLY-TV Fargo, K09MF Wahpeton, K09JM Jamestown, K02GA Lisbon, all N.D.; K13PL Glendive, Mont.Price: $6 millionBuyer: North Dakota Television LLC (Matthew E. Gormley III, vice president)Seller: Smith Television of North Dakota Inc. (Robert N. Smith, president)Facilities: KUMV-TV: Ch. 8, 166 kW, ant. 1,060 ft.; KMOT-TV: Ch. 58, 214 kW, ant. 679 ft.; KQCD-TV: Ch. 7, 316 kW, ant. 732 ft.; KFYR-TV: Ch. 5, 100 kW, ant. 1,401 ft.; KVLY-TV: Ch. 11, 316 kW, ant. 2,001 ft.; K09MF: Ch. 9, 0.054 kW, 79 ft.; K09JM: Ch. 9, 0.086 kW, ant. 3,896 ft.; K02GA: Ch. 2, 0.003 kW, ant. 53 ft.; K13PL: Ch. 13, 2.36 kW, ant. 35 ft.Affiliation: KUMV-TV: NBC; KMOT-TV: NBC; KQCD-TV: NBC; KFYR-TV: NBC; KVLY-TV: NBC; K09MF: NBC; K09JM: NBC; K02GA: NBC; K13PL: NBCCombosKVSO(AM) and KKAJ-FM Ardmore, KTRX-FM Dickson and KYNZ-FM Lone Grove, Okla.Price: $5.5 millionBuyer: NextMedia Group (Skip Weller, president/co-COO); owns 52 other stations, none in this marketSeller: Chuckie Broadcasting Co. (Ken Taishoff, president)Facilities: KVSO(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW; KKAJ-FM: 95.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 449 ft.; KTRX-FM: 92.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 341 ft.; KYNZ-FM: 107.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 335 ft.Format: KVSO(AM): Sports/Talk; KKAJ-FM: Country; KTRX-FM: Classic Rock; KYNZ-FM: Hot ACBroker: Doug Ferber of Star Media Group IncWCVA(AM) and WCUL-FM Culpeper, Va.Price: $1.2 millionBuyer: Joyner Radio Inc. (A. Thomas Joyner, president/treasurer); owns four other stations, none in this marketSeller: Culpeper Broadcasting Corp. (Eugene Sobel, president)Facilities: WCVA(AM): 1490 kHz, 680 W; WCUL-FM: 103.1 MHz, 600 W, ant. 1,027 ft.Format: WCVA(AM): Nostalgia; WCUL-FM: CountryBroker: Zoph Potts of Snowden Associates and Tom Snowden of Snowden AssociatesKFUN(AM) and KLVF-FM Las Vegas, N.M.Price: $1 millionBuyer: Meadows Media LLC (William Sims, member); no other broadcast interestsSeller: KFUN/KLVF Inc. (Dennis D. Mitchell, president)Facilities: KFUN(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW; KLVF-FM: 100.7 MHz, 10 kW, ant. -75 ft.Format: KFUN(AM): Country/Spanish; KLVF-FM: Adult HitsFMsKDEZ-FM Jonesboro, KDXY-FM Lake City and KJBX-FM Trumann(Jonesboro), Ark.Price: $12 millionBuyer:
Saga Communications Inc. (Edward K. Christian, president/CEO); owns 62 other stations, none in this marketSeller: Pressly Partnership Productions (Trey Stafford, vice president)Facilities: KDEZ-FM: 100.5 MHz, 26 kW, ant. 407 ft; KDXY-FM: 104.9 MHz, 14 kW, ant. 449 ft.; KJBX-FM: 106.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.Format: KDEZ-FM: AOR; KDXY-FM: Country; KJBX-FM: ACKBDR-FM Mirando City (Laredo) and KILM-FM Raymondville (McAllen-Brownsville-Harlingen), TexasPrice: $8 millionBuyer: Border Media Partners LLC; no other broadcast interestsSeller: Sendero Multimedia (Alberto Munoz, II, president)Facilities: KBDR-FM: 100.5 MHz, 42 kW, ant. 535 ft.; KILF-FM: 102.1 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 758 ft.Format: KBDR-FM: Mexican; KILM-FM: MexicanWYYB-FM Kingston Springs and WRLG-FM Smyrna (Nashville), Tenn.Price: $5.6 millionBuyer: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/ CEO); owns 82 other stations, including WBOZ-FM and WVRY-FM Nashville.Seller: Tuned In Broadcasting Inc. (Lester L. Turner, president/chairman/CEO). Phone: 615-242-5600Facilities: WYYB-FM: 93.7 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 755 ft.; WRLG-FM: 94.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 236 ft.Format: WYYB-FM: Variety; WRLG-FM: AAAWOCM-FM Selbyville (Salisbury-Ocean City), Del.Price: $1.08 millionBuyer: Irie Radio Inc. (Leighton Moore, president); no other broadcast interestsSeller: Anchor Broadcasting LP (Ann G. Stamps, general partner)Facilities: 98.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 469 ft.Format: AAAWYTK-FM Rogersville (Florence-Muscle Shoals), Ala.Price: $900,000Buyer: Valley Broadcasting Inc. (Gregory H. Thorton, president); no other broadcast interestsSeller: Shoals Broadcasting Corp. (Mark A. Pyle, president)Facilities: 93.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 532 ft.Format: ACKVMI-FM Arthur (Fargo), N.D.Price: $800,000, including $150,000 construction loan to upgrade facilities to class C3Buyer: Tom Ingstad; owns nine other stations, including KGBZ-FM Fargo-Moorhead, N.D.Seller: Vision Media Inc. (Jim Babbitt, president)Facilities: 96.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 361 ft.Format: OldiesWGSN-FM Ligonier, Ind.Price: $550,000Buyer: Federated Media (John F. Dille III, president); owns 11 other stations, none in this marketSeller: GBC Media LLC (James P. Bustraan, president)Facilities: 102.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 394 ft.Format: CountryAMsWKSH(AM) Sussex (Milwaukee-Racine), Wis.Price: $2.6 millionBuyer: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); owns 64 other stations, none in this marketSeller: LandL Pewaukee Ventures Inc. (Martin Laufer, president)Facilities: 1640 kHz, 10 kW day/1 kW nightFormat: ChristianWOKX(AM) High Point (Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point), N.C.Price: $416,646Buyer: Eastern Broadcasting Group Inc. (Michael J. Sbuttoni, president); owns one other station, not in this marketSeller: Alliance Broadcasting Group Inc. (Joseph F. Newman, president/director)Facilities: 1590 kHz, 1 kWFormat: Gospel/Inspiration
—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.
