Changing Hands

Information provided by

BIA Financial Networks', Media Access Pro,

Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

TVs

KPXF-TV Porterville, Calif.

Price:

$35 million

Buyer:

Univision Communications Inc. (A. Jerrold Perenchio, chairman/CEO)

Seller:

Paxson Communications Corp. (Jeff Sagansky, president/CEO)

Facilities:

Ch.61, 2,510 kW, ant. 2,635 ft.

Affiliation:

PAX

Combos

KTOC(AM) -FM Jonesboro, La.

Price:

$200,000

Buyer:

Family Worship Center Church Inc. (Jimmy Swaggart, member); owns 10 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Willis Broadcasting Corp. (Levi E. Willis, president)

Facilities:

KTOC(AM): 920 kHz, 1 kW; KTOC-FM: 104.9 MHz, 8 kW, ant. 246 ft.

Format:

KTOC(AM): Gospel; KTOC-FM: Gospel

FMs

NEW-FM(CP) Ashtabula, Ohio

Price:

$525,000

Buyer:

Clear Channel Communications (Mark Mays, CEO Radio); owns 1,213 other stations, including WFUN(AM) & WREO-FM Ashtabula

Seller:

Ashtabula Broadcasting Corp. (David C. Rowley, president/treasurer)

Facilities:

98.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 387 ft.

Format:

cp

NEW-FM(CP) Pangburn, Ark.

Price:

$180,000

Buyer:

Caldwell Broadcasting LLC, (Larry Crain, Sr., managing member); owns six other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Capps Radio Co. (John Paul Capps, president)

Facilities:

99.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format:

cp

WGAZ-FM Goodman, Wis.

Price:

$20,000

Buyer:

WRVM Inc. (Lyle Hill, president); owns one other station, not in this market

Seller:

School District of Goodman-Armstrong High School (Carl Frydrych, president)

Facilities:

91.3 MHz, 420 W, ant. 118 ft.

Format:

Variety

AMs

WEGO(AM) Concord (Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill) and WSVM(AM) Valdese, N.C.

Price:

$450,000

Buyer:

GHB Broadcasting, (George H. Buck, Jr., president); owns 13 other stations, including WAVO(AM), WCGC(AM), WHVN(AM) & WNMX-FM Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill.

Seller:

Hilker Properties (Robert Hilker, president)

Facilities:

WEGO(AM): 1410 kHz, 1 kW day, 182 W night; WSVM(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night

Format:

WEGO(AM): Classic Rock; WSVM(AM): Oldies

KOKC(AM) Guthrie (Oklahoma City)

Price:

$150,000

Buyer:

Family Worship Center Church Inc. (Jimmy Swaggart, member); owns 11 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Fox Family (Mike Holt, CEO)

Facilities:

1490 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night

Format:

DARK

WGZS(AM) Dothan, Ala.

Price:

$140,000

Buyer:

James Lee; owns one other station, not in this market

Seller:

Satellite Radio Network (Michael Glinter, president)

Facilities:

700 kHz, 2 kW

Format:

Christian Contemporary

WSBI(AM) Static, Tenn.

Price:

$125,000

Buyer:

Small Town Radio Inc. (Don Boyd, president); owns three other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Donnie Cox

Facilities:

1210 kHz, 250 W

Format:

Country

WMOV(AM) Ravenswood, W. Va.

Price:

$60,000

Buyer:

Harold F. Parshall; no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Legend Communications LLC (W. Lawrence Patrick, president)

Facilities:

1360 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

Oldies

KVDW(AM) England (Little Rock), Ark.

Price:

$35,000

Buyer:

Wells Broadcasting Inc. (Vernon Wells, officer); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Gordon W. Heiges, vice president)

Facilities:

1530 kHz, 250 W

Format:

CHR/Rhythmic