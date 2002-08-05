Changing Hands
TVs
KPXF-TV Porterville, Calif.
Price:
$35 million
Buyer:
Univision Communications Inc. (A. Jerrold Perenchio, chairman/CEO)
Seller:
Paxson Communications Corp. (Jeff Sagansky, president/CEO)
Facilities:
Ch.61, 2,510 kW, ant. 2,635 ft.
Affiliation:
PAX
Combos
KTOC(AM) -FM Jonesboro, La.
Price:
$200,000
Buyer:
Family Worship Center Church Inc. (Jimmy Swaggart, member); owns 10 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Willis Broadcasting Corp. (Levi E. Willis, president)
Facilities:
KTOC(AM): 920 kHz, 1 kW; KTOC-FM: 104.9 MHz, 8 kW, ant. 246 ft.
Format:
KTOC(AM): Gospel; KTOC-FM: Gospel
FMs
NEW-FM(CP) Ashtabula, Ohio
Price:
$525,000
Buyer:
Clear Channel Communications (Mark Mays, CEO Radio); owns 1,213 other stations, including WFUN(AM) & WREO-FM Ashtabula
Seller:
Ashtabula Broadcasting Corp. (David C. Rowley, president/treasurer)
Facilities:
98.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 387 ft.
Format:
cp
NEW-FM(CP) Pangburn, Ark.
Price:
$180,000
Buyer:
Caldwell Broadcasting LLC, (Larry Crain, Sr., managing member); owns six other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Capps Radio Co. (John Paul Capps, president)
Facilities:
99.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format:
cp
WGAZ-FM Goodman, Wis.
Price:
$20,000
Buyer:
WRVM Inc. (Lyle Hill, president); owns one other station, not in this market
Seller:
School District of Goodman-Armstrong High School (Carl Frydrych, president)
Facilities:
91.3 MHz, 420 W, ant. 118 ft.
Format:
Variety
AMs
WEGO(AM) Concord (Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill) and WSVM(AM) Valdese, N.C.
Price:
$450,000
Buyer:
GHB Broadcasting, (George H. Buck, Jr., president); owns 13 other stations, including WAVO(AM), WCGC(AM), WHVN(AM) & WNMX-FM Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill.
Seller:
Hilker Properties (Robert Hilker, president)
Facilities:
WEGO(AM): 1410 kHz, 1 kW day, 182 W night; WSVM(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night
Format:
WEGO(AM): Classic Rock; WSVM(AM): Oldies
KOKC(AM) Guthrie (Oklahoma City)
Price:
$150,000
Buyer:
Family Worship Center Church Inc. (Jimmy Swaggart, member); owns 11 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Fox Family (Mike Holt, CEO)
Facilities:
1490 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night
Format:
DARK
WGZS(AM) Dothan, Ala.
Price:
$140,000
Buyer:
James Lee; owns one other station, not in this market
Seller:
Satellite Radio Network (Michael Glinter, president)
Facilities:
700 kHz, 2 kW
Format:
Christian Contemporary
WSBI(AM) Static, Tenn.
Price:
$125,000
Buyer:
Small Town Radio Inc. (Don Boyd, president); owns three other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Donnie Cox
Facilities:
1210 kHz, 250 W
Format:
Country
WMOV(AM) Ravenswood, W. Va.
Price:
$60,000
Buyer:
Harold F. Parshall; no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Legend Communications LLC (W. Lawrence Patrick, president)
Facilities:
1360 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
Oldies
KVDW(AM) England (Little Rock), Ark.
Price:
$35,000
Buyer:
Wells Broadcasting Inc. (Vernon Wells, officer); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Gordon W. Heiges, vice president)
Facilities:
1530 kHz, 250 W
Format:
CHR/Rhythmic
