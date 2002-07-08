Changing Hands

Combos

KRQX(AM) and KYCX-FM Mexia, Texas

Price:

$121,000

Buyer:

MJ Communications Inc. (Susan M. Cholopisa, president/director); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Groveton Broadcasting Group Inc. (Susan Cholopisa, station manager)

Facilities:

KRQX(AM): 1590 kHz, 500 W day/128 W night; KYCX-FM: 104.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 351 ft.

Format:

KRQX(AM): Country; KYCX-FM: Country

FMs

WRVX-FM Eufaula, Ala.

Price:

$425,000

Buyer:

Small Town Radio Inc. (Don Boyd, president); owns six other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Renegade Broadcasting (Clyde Earnest, president)

Facilities:

97.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format:

Country

WSKT-FM Spencer, Ind.

Price:

$321,100

Buyer:

Mid-America Radio Group (David Keister, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

The Original Company Inc. (Mark Lange, president)

Facilities:

92.7 MHz, 1kW, ant. 479 ft

Format:

Country

KMRL-FM Buras, La.

Price:

$25,000

Buyer:

White Dove Fellowship Church (Michael P. Mille, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Deep Delta Radio Inc. (headed by Rev. Max Latham)

Facilities:

91.9 MHz, 3kW, ant 164 ft.

Format:

Inspirational/Gospel

AMs

KIVA(AM) Albuquerque, N.M.

Price:

$500,000

Buyer:

Aragon Broadcasting Co. LLC (John J. Aragon, member); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Simmons Media Group Inc. (Craig Hanson, president)

Facilities:

1600 kHz, 10 kW day/128 W night

Format:

News/Talk

WIBQ(AM) Sarasota (Sarasota-Bradenton), Fla.

Price:

$450,000

Buyer:

Nova Broadcasting Co.; no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Alliance Broadcasting Group Inc. (Joseph F. Newman, president/director)

Facilities:

1220 kHz, 1 kW day/41 W night

Format:

News/Talk

WNCC(AM) Barnesboro and WRDD(AM) Ebensburg (Johnstown), Pa.

Price:

$320,000

Buyer:

Cambria Radiowerks Inc. (Michael McKendree, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Vernal Enterprises (Larry L. Schrengocost, president)

Facilities:

WNCC(AM): 950 kHz, 500 W; WRDD(AM): 1580 kHz, 1 kW day/4 W night

Format:

WNCC(AM): Oldies; WRDD(AM): Oldies

WROX(AM) Clarksdale, Miss.

Price:

$246,000

Buyer:

Jason Konarz; owns one other station, not in this market

Seller:

Delta Radio Inc. (MS) (Larry G. Fuss, president)

Facilities:

1450 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

R&B

WGAM(AM) Greenfield, Mass.

Price:

$150,000

Buyer:

P&M Radio LLC (Phillip G. Drumheller, president); no other stations broadcast interests

Seller:

Edward Skutnik

Facilities:

1520 kHz, 10 kW

Format:

Easy

WBIB(AM) Centreville, Ala.

Price:

$146,397

Buyer:

Bibb Broadcasting Corp. (Dennis W. Littleton, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Sides-Robinson Broadcasting Inc. (John H. Sides, president)

Facilities:

1110 kHz, 1 kW day

Format:

Country

WPJX(AM) Zion (Chicago), Ill.

Price:

$70,000

Buyer:

Multicultura Broadcasting of Chicago (Edward K. Rim, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president)

Facilities:

1500 kHz, 250 W day

Format:

Dark

—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com