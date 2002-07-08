Trending

Changing Hands

By

Combos

KRQX(AM) and KYCX-FM Mexia, Texas

Price:
$121,000

Buyer:
MJ Communications Inc. (Susan M. Cholopisa, president/director); no other broadcast interests

Seller:
Groveton Broadcasting Group Inc. (Susan Cholopisa, station manager)

Facilities:
KRQX(AM): 1590 kHz, 500 W day/128 W night; KYCX-FM: 104.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 351 ft.

Format:
KRQX(AM): Country; KYCX-FM: Country

FMs

WRVX-FM Eufaula, Ala.

Price:
$425,000

Buyer:
Small Town Radio Inc. (Don Boyd, president); owns six other stations, none in this market

Seller:
Renegade Broadcasting (Clyde Earnest, president)

Facilities:
97.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format:
Country

WSKT-FM Spencer, Ind.

Price:
$321,100

Buyer:
Mid-America Radio Group (David Keister, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market

Seller:
The Original Company Inc. (Mark Lange, president)

Facilities:
92.7 MHz, 1kW, ant. 479 ft

Format:
Country

KMRL-FM Buras, La.

Price:
$25,000

Buyer:
White Dove Fellowship Church (Michael P. Mille, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:
Deep Delta Radio Inc. (headed by Rev. Max Latham)

Facilities:
91.9 MHz, 3kW, ant 164 ft.

Format:
Inspirational/Gospel

AMs

KIVA(AM) Albuquerque, N.M.

Price:
$500,000

Buyer:
Aragon Broadcasting Co. LLC (John J. Aragon, member); no other broadcast interests

Seller:
Simmons Media Group Inc. (Craig Hanson, president)

Facilities:
1600 kHz, 10 kW day/128 W night

Format:
News/Talk

WIBQ(AM) Sarasota (Sarasota-Bradenton), Fla.

Price:
$450,000

Buyer:
Nova Broadcasting Co.; no other broadcast interests

Seller:
Alliance Broadcasting Group Inc. (Joseph F. Newman, president/director)

Facilities:
1220 kHz, 1 kW day/41 W night

Format:
News/Talk

WNCC(AM) Barnesboro and WRDD(AM) Ebensburg (Johnstown), Pa.

Price:
$320,000

Buyer:
Cambria Radiowerks Inc. (Michael McKendree, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:
Vernal Enterprises (Larry L. Schrengocost, president)

Facilities:
WNCC(AM): 950 kHz, 500 W; WRDD(AM): 1580 kHz, 1 kW day/4 W night

Format:
WNCC(AM): Oldies; WRDD(AM): Oldies

WROX(AM) Clarksdale, Miss.

Price:
$246,000

Buyer:
Jason Konarz; owns one other station, not in this market

Seller:
Delta Radio Inc. (MS) (Larry G. Fuss, president)

Facilities:
1450 kHz, 1 kW

Format:
R&B

WGAM(AM) Greenfield, Mass.

Price:
$150,000

Buyer:
P&M Radio LLC (Phillip G. Drumheller, president); no other stations broadcast interests

Seller:
Edward Skutnik

Facilities:
1520 kHz, 10 kW

Format:
Easy

WBIB(AM) Centreville, Ala.

Price:
$146,397

Buyer:
Bibb Broadcasting Corp. (Dennis W. Littleton, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:
Sides-Robinson Broadcasting Inc. (John H. Sides, president)

Facilities:
1110 kHz, 1 kW day

Format:
Country

WPJX(AM) Zion (Chicago), Ill.

Price:
$70,000

Buyer:
Multicultura Broadcasting of Chicago (Edward K. Rim, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:
ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president)

Facilities:
1500 kHz, 250 W day

Format:
Dark

