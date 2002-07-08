Changing Hands
Combos
KRQX(AM) and KYCX-FM Mexia, Texas
Price:
$121,000
Buyer:
MJ Communications Inc. (Susan M. Cholopisa, president/director); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Groveton Broadcasting Group Inc. (Susan Cholopisa, station manager)
Facilities:
KRQX(AM): 1590 kHz, 500 W day/128 W night; KYCX-FM: 104.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 351 ft.
Format:
KRQX(AM): Country; KYCX-FM: Country
FMs
WRVX-FM Eufaula, Ala.
Price:
$425,000
Buyer:
Small Town Radio Inc. (Don Boyd, president); owns six other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Renegade Broadcasting (Clyde Earnest, president)
Facilities:
97.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format:
Country
WSKT-FM Spencer, Ind.
Price:
$321,100
Buyer:
Mid-America Radio Group (David Keister, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
The Original Company Inc. (Mark Lange, president)
Facilities:
92.7 MHz, 1kW, ant. 479 ft
Format:
Country
KMRL-FM Buras, La.
Price:
$25,000
Buyer:
White Dove Fellowship Church (Michael P. Mille, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Deep Delta Radio Inc. (headed by Rev. Max Latham)
Facilities:
91.9 MHz, 3kW, ant 164 ft.
Format:
Inspirational/Gospel
AMs
KIVA(AM) Albuquerque, N.M.
Price:
$500,000
Buyer:
Aragon Broadcasting Co. LLC (John J. Aragon, member); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Simmons Media Group Inc. (Craig Hanson, president)
Facilities:
1600 kHz, 10 kW day/128 W night
Format:
News/Talk
WIBQ(AM) Sarasota (Sarasota-Bradenton), Fla.
Price:
$450,000
Buyer:
Nova Broadcasting Co.; no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Alliance Broadcasting Group Inc. (Joseph F. Newman, president/director)
Facilities:
1220 kHz, 1 kW day/41 W night
Format:
News/Talk
WNCC(AM) Barnesboro and WRDD(AM) Ebensburg (Johnstown), Pa.
Price:
$320,000
Buyer:
Cambria Radiowerks Inc. (Michael McKendree, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Vernal Enterprises (Larry L. Schrengocost, president)
Facilities:
WNCC(AM): 950 kHz, 500 W; WRDD(AM): 1580 kHz, 1 kW day/4 W night
Format:
WNCC(AM): Oldies; WRDD(AM): Oldies
WROX(AM) Clarksdale, Miss.
Price:
$246,000
Buyer:
Jason Konarz; owns one other station, not in this market
Seller:
Delta Radio Inc. (MS) (Larry G. Fuss, president)
Facilities:
1450 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
R&B
WGAM(AM) Greenfield, Mass.
Price:
$150,000
Buyer:
P&M Radio LLC (Phillip G. Drumheller, president); no other stations broadcast interests
Seller:
Edward Skutnik
Facilities:
1520 kHz, 10 kW
Format:
Easy
WBIB(AM) Centreville, Ala.
Price:
$146,397
Buyer:
Bibb Broadcasting Corp. (Dennis W. Littleton, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Sides-Robinson Broadcasting Inc. (John H. Sides, president)
Facilities:
1110 kHz, 1 kW day
Format:
Country
WPJX(AM) Zion (Chicago), Ill.
Price:
$70,000
Buyer:
Multicultura Broadcasting of Chicago (Edward K. Rim, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president)
Facilities:
1500 kHz, 250 W day
Format:
Dark
