Changing Hands

TVs

KSBY-TV San Luis Obispo, K59CD Santa Barbara, Calif.

Price:

$39.5 million

Buyer:

New Vision Group Inc. (Jason Elkin, president)

Seller:

SJL Communications LP (George Lilly, president)

Facilities:

KSBY-TV: ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,782 ft.; K59CD: ch. 59, 1.18 kW

Affiliation:

KSBY-TV: NBC; K59CD: NBC

Combos

KIIC-FM Lamoni, KLRX-FM Madrid and KJJC-FM Osceola (Des Moines), Iowa

Price:

$2.2 million

Buyer:

Continental Radio Broadcasting LLC (David F. Peschau, president); owns one other station, not in this market

Seller:

Lifestyle Communications Corp Receivership (Thomas H. Burke, receiver)

Facilities:

KIIC-FM: 97.9 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 492 ft.; KLRX-FM: 96.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 515 ft.; KJJC-FM: 107.1 MHz, 27 kW, ant. 650 ft.

Format:

KIIC-FM: Country; KLRX-FM: Classic Hits; KJJC-FM: Sports

WNBI(AM) and WCQM-FM Park Falls, Wis.

Price:

$850,000

Buyer:

Midwest Radio Network LLC (Thomas L. Bookey, chairman/CEO); owns five other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Nicolet Broadcasting Inc. (Roger L. Utnehmer, president)

Facilities:

WNBI(AM): 980 kHz, 1 kW day/105 W night; WCQM-FM: 98.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 495 ft.

Format:

WNBI(AM): Sports/Talk; WCQM-FM: Country

FMs

KVCQ-FM Cuero and KBAE-FM Llano, Texas

Price:

$3 million

Buyer:

Hispanic Broadcasting Corp. (McHenry Tichenor Jr., president/ CEO); No. 1 Spanish-language radio group is being acquired by Univision Communications, the No. 1 Spanish-

language TV group

Seller:

Sonoma Media (Roy E. Henderson, president)

Facilities:

KVCQ-FM: 97.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 302 ft.; KBAE-FM: 96.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 459 ft.

Format:

KVCQ-FM: Alternative/ Country; KBAE-FM: Country

Comment:

HBC is buying out its remaining interest in these stations. The price will go to $5 million if they are upgraded. If Sonoma Media can find another buyer within three years at a net price of at least $16 million, the deal with HBC can be terminated

WPAL-FM Ridgeville (Charleston), S.C.

Price:

$850,000

Buyer:

Caswell Communications Inc. (Judith Aidoo, president); also owns WZJY(AM) Charleston

Seller:

Gresham Communications Inc. (William P. Saunders, president)

Facilities:

100.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format:

Urban AC

KCRE-FM Crescent City, Calif.

Price:

$692,000

Buyer:

Bi-Coastal Media LLC (Kenneth Dennis, president/CEO); owns 11 other stations, including KPOD(AM) Crescent City

Seller:

Pollack Broadcasting Co. (William H. Pollack, president)

Facilities:

94.3 MHz, 25 kW, ant. -305 ft.

Format:

AC

WSKT-FM Spencer, Ind.

Price:

$321,100

Buyer:

Mid-America Radio Group (David Keister, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

The Original Company Inc. (Mark Lange, president)

Facilities:

92.7 MHz, 1kW, ant. 479 ft

Format:

Country

AMs

WLYN(AM) Lynn (Boston), Mass.

Price:

$1.78 million

Buyer:

Multicultural Radio Broadcasting Inc. (Arthur Liu, president); owns 30 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

The Add Radio Group Inc. (Peter Arpin, president)

Facilities:

1360 kHz, 700 W day/76 W night

Format:

Spanish/Religion

WGAF(AM)(CP)/Alachua (Gainesville-Ocala) and WNTF(AM) Bithlo (Orlando), Fla.

Price:

$600,000

Buyer:

Rama Communications Inc. (Sabeta Persaud, president); owns four other stations, including WOKB(AM) and WTIR(AM) Orlando

Seller:

Peoples Network Inc. (Charles E. Harder, president)

Facilities:

WGAF(AM): 1090 kHz,

3 kW day/250 W night; WNTF(AM): 1580 kHz, 7 kW day

Format:

WGAF(AM): construction permit; WNTF(AM): News/Talk

Broker:

Frank Boyle of Frank Boyle and Co.

—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com