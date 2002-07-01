Changing Hands
TVs
KSBY-TV San Luis Obispo, K59CD Santa Barbara, Calif.
Price:
$39.5 million
Buyer:
New Vision Group Inc. (Jason Elkin, president)
Seller:
SJL Communications LP (George Lilly, president)
Facilities:
KSBY-TV: ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,782 ft.; K59CD: ch. 59, 1.18 kW
Affiliation:
KSBY-TV: NBC; K59CD: NBC
Combos
KIIC-FM Lamoni, KLRX-FM Madrid and KJJC-FM Osceola (Des Moines), Iowa
Price:
$2.2 million
Buyer:
Continental Radio Broadcasting LLC (David F. Peschau, president); owns one other station, not in this market
Seller:
Lifestyle Communications Corp Receivership (Thomas H. Burke, receiver)
Facilities:
KIIC-FM: 97.9 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 492 ft.; KLRX-FM: 96.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 515 ft.; KJJC-FM: 107.1 MHz, 27 kW, ant. 650 ft.
Format:
KIIC-FM: Country; KLRX-FM: Classic Hits; KJJC-FM: Sports
WNBI(AM) and WCQM-FM Park Falls, Wis.
Price:
$850,000
Buyer:
Midwest Radio Network LLC (Thomas L. Bookey, chairman/CEO); owns five other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Nicolet Broadcasting Inc. (Roger L. Utnehmer, president)
Facilities:
WNBI(AM): 980 kHz, 1 kW day/105 W night; WCQM-FM: 98.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 495 ft.
Format:
WNBI(AM): Sports/Talk; WCQM-FM: Country
FMs
KVCQ-FM Cuero and KBAE-FM Llano, Texas
Price:
$3 million
Buyer:
Hispanic Broadcasting Corp. (McHenry Tichenor Jr., president/ CEO); No. 1 Spanish-language radio group is being acquired by Univision Communications, the No. 1 Spanish-
language TV group
Seller:
Sonoma Media (Roy E. Henderson, president)
Facilities:
KVCQ-FM: 97.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 302 ft.; KBAE-FM: 96.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 459 ft.
Format:
KVCQ-FM: Alternative/ Country; KBAE-FM: Country
Comment:
HBC is buying out its remaining interest in these stations. The price will go to $5 million if they are upgraded. If Sonoma Media can find another buyer within three years at a net price of at least $16 million, the deal with HBC can be terminated
WPAL-FM Ridgeville (Charleston), S.C.
Price:
$850,000
Buyer:
Caswell Communications Inc. (Judith Aidoo, president); also owns WZJY(AM) Charleston
Seller:
Gresham Communications Inc. (William P. Saunders, president)
Facilities:
100.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format:
Urban AC
KCRE-FM Crescent City, Calif.
Price:
$692,000
Buyer:
Bi-Coastal Media LLC (Kenneth Dennis, president/CEO); owns 11 other stations, including KPOD(AM) Crescent City
Seller:
Pollack Broadcasting Co. (William H. Pollack, president)
Facilities:
94.3 MHz, 25 kW, ant. -305 ft.
Format:
AC
WSKT-FM Spencer, Ind.
Price:
$321,100
Buyer:
Mid-America Radio Group (David Keister, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
The Original Company Inc. (Mark Lange, president)
Facilities:
92.7 MHz, 1kW, ant. 479 ft
Format:
Country
AMs
WLYN(AM) Lynn (Boston), Mass.
Price:
$1.78 million
Buyer:
Multicultural Radio Broadcasting Inc. (Arthur Liu, president); owns 30 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
The Add Radio Group Inc. (Peter Arpin, president)
Facilities:
1360 kHz, 700 W day/76 W night
Format:
Spanish/Religion
WGAF(AM)(CP)/Alachua (Gainesville-Ocala) and WNTF(AM) Bithlo (Orlando), Fla.
Price:
$600,000
Buyer:
Rama Communications Inc. (Sabeta Persaud, president); owns four other stations, including WOKB(AM) and WTIR(AM) Orlando
Seller:
Peoples Network Inc. (Charles E. Harder, president)
Facilities:
WGAF(AM): 1090 kHz,
3 kW day/250 W night; WNTF(AM): 1580 kHz, 7 kW day
Format:
WGAF(AM): construction permit; WNTF(AM): News/Talk
Broker:
Frank Boyle of Frank Boyle and Co.
—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
