Changing Hands

Combos

WYYX-FM Bonifay, WILN-FM Panama City, WPCF(AM) and WQJM-FM Panama City Beach, and WYOO-FM Springfield (Panama City), Fla.

Price:

$5.25 million

Buyer:

Styles Broadcasting Inc. (Kim Styles, CEO); owns three other stations, none in this market

Seller:

NextMedia Group (Skip Weller, president/co-COO)

Facilities:

WYYX-FM: 97.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 830 ft.; WILN-FM: 105.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 384 ft.; WPCF(AM): 1290 kHz, 270 W day/1 kW night; WQJM-FM: 100.1 MHz, 8 kW, ant. 410 ft.; WYOO-FM: 101.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 236 ft.

Format:

WYYX-FM: Rock; WILN-FM: CHR; WPCF(AM): Christian; WQJM-FM: Easy; WYOO-FM: News/Talk

WJTN(AM) and WWSE-FM Jamestown, N.Y.

Price:

$5.05 million

Buyer:

Media One Group LLC (James T. Embrescia, managing member); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Goldman Group (Michael Goldman, president)

Facilities:

WJRN(AM): 1240 kHz, 500 W day/1 kW night; WWSE-FM: 93.3 MHz, 27 kW, ant. 643 ft.

Format:

WJRN(AM):Full Service; WWSE-FM: AC

Broker:

Ray Rosenblum

WASZ-FM Ashland and WZZX(AM) Lineville, Ala.

Price:

$2.88 million

Buyer:

Williams Communications Inc. (Walton E. Williams Jr., president); owns four other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Perry Communications (Robert A. Perry, president)

Facilities:

WASZ-FM: 95.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 617 ft.; WZZX(AM): 780 kHz, 5 kW day

Format:

WASZ-FM: Country; WZZX(AM): Country

KAPZ(AM) and KKSY-FM Bald Knob, KAWW(AM) and KAWW-FM Heber Springs (Little Rock), and KWCK(AM) and KWCK-FM Searcy, Ark.

Price:

$2.65 million

Buyer:

Caldwell Broadcasting LLC (Larry Crain Sr., managing member); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Gordon W. Heiges, VP)

Facilities:

KAPZ(AM): 710 kHz, 250 W day; KKSY-FM: 107.1 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 305 ft.; KAWW(AM): 1370 kHz, 3 kW day; KAWW-FM: 100.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KWCK(AM): 1300 kHz, 5 kW day; KWCK-FM: 99.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.

Format:

KAPZ(AM): News/Talk/Sports; KKSY-FM: AC; KAWW(AM): Nostalgia; KAWW-FM: Adult Standard; KWCK(AM): News/Talk/Sports; KWCK-FM: Country

KDLR(AM) and KDVL-FM Devils Lake, N.D.

Price:

$820,000

Buyer:

Double Z Broadcasting Group (Kurt Teigen, president/GM); owns KZZY-FM Devils Lake

Seller:

Dakota Rose Broadcasting (Dale Alwin, president)

Facilities:

KDLR(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW; KDVL-FM: 102.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 469 ft.

Format:

KDLR(AM): Country; KDVL-FM: AC

KOZX-FM Cabool, KELE(AM) and KELE-FM Mountain Grove, Mo.

Price:

$800,000

Buyer:

Quorom Radio Partners; no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Debco Productions Inc. (R. William Jones, owner)

Facilities:

KOZX-FM: 98.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 220 ft.; KELE(AM): 1360 kHz, 1 kW day; KELE-FM: 92.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.

Format:

KOZX-FM: Country; KELE(AM): Christian/Talk; KELE-FM: Country

Broker:

Ron Kempff of Ron Kempff Communications

FMs

KTCY-FM Pilot Point (Dallas-Fort Worth), Texas

Price:

$35 million

Buyer:

Entravision Communications Co. LLC (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO). Phone: 310-447-3870; No. 20 station group owns 52 other stations, including KZMP(AM) and KRVA(AM) and -FM Dallas-Fort Worth.

Seller:

Spanish Broadcasting System (Raul Alarcon Jr., president)

Facilities:

104.9 MHz, 16 kW, ant. 1,755 ft.

Format:

Mexican

KWOW-FM Clifton (Waco), Texas

Price:

$2 million

Buyer:

Momentum Media Capital (Jim Anderson, chairman); owns one other station, not in this market

Seller:

M&M Broadcasters Ltd (Gary L. Moss, president)

Facilities:

104.1 MHz, 16 kW, ant. 459 ft.

Format:

Country

KVMA-FM Magnolia, Ark.

Price:

$1.75 million

Buyer:

Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); No. 11 station group owns 257 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Columbia Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Ken Sibley, president)

Facilities:

107.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 351 ft.

Format:

AC

WREB-FM Greencastle, Ind.

Price:

$838,900

Buyer:

Mid-America Radio Group (David Keister, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

The Original Company Inc. (Mark Lange, president)

Facilities:

94.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 161 ft.

Format:

Country

WCYN-FM Cynthiana, Ky.

Price:

$770,000

Buyer:

Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); No. 11 station group owns 257 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

WCYN Radio Inc. (Anna Ruth Anderson, president)

Facilities:

102.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 400 ft.

Format:

Country

AMs

KOKE(AM) Pflugerville (Austin), Texas

Price:

$3 million

Buyer:

Momentum Media Capital (Jim Anderson, chairman); owns one other station, not in this market

Seller:

Jamar Media (William W. Jama, sole proprietor)

Facilities:

1600 kHz, 5 kW day/700 W night

Format:

Christian