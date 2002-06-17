Changing Hands
Combos
WYYX-FM Bonifay, WILN-FM Panama City, WPCF(AM) and WQJM-FM Panama City Beach, and WYOO-FM Springfield (Panama City), Fla.
Price:
$5.25 million
Buyer:
Styles Broadcasting Inc. (Kim Styles, CEO); owns three other stations, none in this market
Seller:
NextMedia Group (Skip Weller, president/co-COO)
Facilities:
WYYX-FM: 97.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 830 ft.; WILN-FM: 105.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 384 ft.; WPCF(AM): 1290 kHz, 270 W day/1 kW night; WQJM-FM: 100.1 MHz, 8 kW, ant. 410 ft.; WYOO-FM: 101.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 236 ft.
Format:
WYYX-FM: Rock; WILN-FM: CHR; WPCF(AM): Christian; WQJM-FM: Easy; WYOO-FM: News/Talk
WJTN(AM) and WWSE-FM Jamestown, N.Y.
Price:
$5.05 million
Buyer:
Media One Group LLC (James T. Embrescia, managing member); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Goldman Group (Michael Goldman, president)
Facilities:
WJRN(AM): 1240 kHz, 500 W day/1 kW night; WWSE-FM: 93.3 MHz, 27 kW, ant. 643 ft.
Format:
WJRN(AM):Full Service; WWSE-FM: AC
Broker:
Ray Rosenblum
WASZ-FM Ashland and WZZX(AM) Lineville, Ala.
Price:
$2.88 million
Buyer:
Williams Communications Inc. (Walton E. Williams Jr., president); owns four other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Perry Communications (Robert A. Perry, president)
Facilities:
WASZ-FM: 95.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 617 ft.; WZZX(AM): 780 kHz, 5 kW day
Format:
WASZ-FM: Country; WZZX(AM): Country
KAPZ(AM) and KKSY-FM Bald Knob, KAWW(AM) and KAWW-FM Heber Springs (Little Rock), and KWCK(AM) and KWCK-FM Searcy, Ark.
Price:
$2.65 million
Buyer:
Caldwell Broadcasting LLC (Larry Crain Sr., managing member); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Gordon W. Heiges, VP)
Facilities:
KAPZ(AM): 710 kHz, 250 W day; KKSY-FM: 107.1 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 305 ft.; KAWW(AM): 1370 kHz, 3 kW day; KAWW-FM: 100.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KWCK(AM): 1300 kHz, 5 kW day; KWCK-FM: 99.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.
Format:
KAPZ(AM): News/Talk/Sports; KKSY-FM: AC; KAWW(AM): Nostalgia; KAWW-FM: Adult Standard; KWCK(AM): News/Talk/Sports; KWCK-FM: Country
KDLR(AM) and KDVL-FM Devils Lake, N.D.
Price:
$820,000
Buyer:
Double Z Broadcasting Group (Kurt Teigen, president/GM); owns KZZY-FM Devils Lake
Seller:
Dakota Rose Broadcasting (Dale Alwin, president)
Facilities:
KDLR(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW; KDVL-FM: 102.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 469 ft.
Format:
KDLR(AM): Country; KDVL-FM: AC
KOZX-FM Cabool, KELE(AM) and KELE-FM Mountain Grove, Mo.
Price:
$800,000
Buyer:
Quorom Radio Partners; no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Debco Productions Inc. (R. William Jones, owner)
Facilities:
KOZX-FM: 98.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 220 ft.; KELE(AM): 1360 kHz, 1 kW day; KELE-FM: 92.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.
Format:
KOZX-FM: Country; KELE(AM): Christian/Talk; KELE-FM: Country
Broker:
Ron Kempff of Ron Kempff Communications
FMs
KTCY-FM Pilot Point (Dallas-Fort Worth), Texas
Price:
$35 million
Buyer:
Entravision Communications Co. LLC (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO). Phone: 310-447-3870; No. 20 station group owns 52 other stations, including KZMP(AM) and KRVA(AM) and -FM Dallas-Fort Worth.
Seller:
Spanish Broadcasting System (Raul Alarcon Jr., president)
Facilities:
104.9 MHz, 16 kW, ant. 1,755 ft.
Format:
Mexican
KWOW-FM Clifton (Waco), Texas
Price:
$2 million
Buyer:
Momentum Media Capital (Jim Anderson, chairman); owns one other station, not in this market
Seller:
M&M Broadcasters Ltd (Gary L. Moss, president)
Facilities:
104.1 MHz, 16 kW, ant. 459 ft.
Format:
Country
KVMA-FM Magnolia, Ark.
Price:
$1.75 million
Buyer:
Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); No. 11 station group owns 257 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Columbia Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Ken Sibley, president)
Facilities:
107.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 351 ft.
Format:
AC
WREB-FM Greencastle, Ind.
Price:
$838,900
Buyer:
Mid-America Radio Group (David Keister, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
The Original Company Inc. (Mark Lange, president)
Facilities:
94.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 161 ft.
Format:
Country
WCYN-FM Cynthiana, Ky.
Price:
$770,000
Buyer:
Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); No. 11 station group owns 257 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
WCYN Radio Inc. (Anna Ruth Anderson, president)
Facilities:
102.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 400 ft.
Format:
Country
AMs
KOKE(AM) Pflugerville (Austin), Texas
Price:
$3 million
Buyer:
Momentum Media Capital (Jim Anderson, chairman); owns one other station, not in this market
Seller:
Jamar Media (William W. Jama, sole proprietor)
Facilities:
1600 kHz, 5 kW day/700 W night
Format:
Christian
