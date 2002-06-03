Changing Hands
Combos
WPEZ-FM Jeffersonville; WDDO(AM), WMAC(AM), WDEN(AM) FM, WAYS-FM and WMKS-FM Macon; and WMGB-FM Montezuma (Macon), Ga.
Price: $35.5 million
Buyer: Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); owns 248 other stations, none in this market
Seller: US Broadcasting Ltd. (Don McCoy, president)
Facilities: WPEZ-FM: 93.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 679 ft.; WDDO(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW; WMAC(AM): 940 kHz, 50 kW day, 10 kW night; WDEN-FM: 99.1 MHz, 92 kW, ant. 663 ft.; WDEN(AM): 1500 kHz, 1 kW day; WAYS-FM: 105.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 659 ft.; WMKS-FM: 92.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WMGB-FM: 95.1 MHz, 46 kW, ant. 390 ft.
Format: WPEZ-FM: AC/Light Rock; WDDO(AM): Black Gospel; WMAC(AM): News/Talk/Sports; WDEN-FM: Country; WDEN(AM): Country; WAYS-FM: Oldies; WMKS-FM: Classic Hits; WMGB-FM: CHR
Broker: Tom McKinley and George Reed, Media Services Group
KSMX-FM Clovis and KSEL(AM) FM Portales, N.M.
Price: $1.15 million
Buyer: Rooney Moon Broadcasting (Steve Rooney, president/CEO); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Bergman Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Sandi Bergman, president)
Facilities: KSMX-FM: 107.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 560 ft; KSEL-FM: 95.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.; KSEL(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW
Format: KSMX-FM: Hot AC; KSEL-FM: Country; KSEL(AM): Adult Standards
Broker: Doyle Hadden, Hadden and Assoc. Media Brokers
KVRC(AM) and KDEL-FM Arkadelphia, Ark.
Price: $400,000
Buyer: Jay Bunyard; owns six other stations, none in this market
Seller: Graham Broadcast Co. (Lloyd E. Graham, president)
Facilities: KVRC(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW; KDEL-FM: 100.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 95 ft.
Format: KVRC(AM): Country; KDEL-FM: AC
Broker: Wally Tucker, MGMT Services Inc.
FMs
WFRO-FM Fremont, Ohio
Price: $1.3 million
Buyer: BAS Broadcasting (James A. Lorenzen, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Wolfe Broadcast Corp. (Thomas J. Wolfe, vice president)
Facilities: 99.1 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 194 ft.
Format: AC
Broker: Greg Guy, Patrick Communications
WAKJ-FM DeFuniak Springs, Fla.
Price: donation
Buyer: First Baptist Church Inc. (Fred Lowery, trustee); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Truth Communications (M. Opal Chandler, president)
Facilities: 91.3 MHz, 300 W, ant. 187 ft.
Format: Adult CHR
Comment: Non-profit station will be operated by First Baptist Church Inc.
AMs
KJPN(AM) Waipahu (Honolulu), Hawaii
Price: $650,000
Buyer: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/ CEO); owns 82 other stations, including KGU(AM), KHNR(AM), and KAIM(AM) and -FM Honolulu
Seller: International Communications Corp. (Herbert Nishida, president)
Facilities: 940 kHz, 10 kW
Format: Japanese
WLYC(AM) Williamsport, Pa.
Price: $105,000
Buyer: Williamsport Broadcasting Inc. (Samuel F. Jordan Jr., vice president, operations); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Brown Bear Irrevocable Common Law Trust (Frederick M. Stein, trustee)
Facilities: 1050 kHz, 1 kW day, 36 W night
Format: AC/Oldies
