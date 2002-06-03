Changing Hands

—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com

Combos

WPEZ-FM Jeffersonville; WDDO(AM), WMAC(AM), WDEN(AM) FM, WAYS-FM and WMKS-FM Macon; and WMGB-FM Montezuma (Macon), Ga.

Price: $35.5 million

Buyer: Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); owns 248 other stations, none in this market

Seller: US Broadcasting Ltd. (Don McCoy, president)

Facilities: WPEZ-FM: 93.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 679 ft.; WDDO(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW; WMAC(AM): 940 kHz, 50 kW day, 10 kW night; WDEN-FM: 99.1 MHz, 92 kW, ant. 663 ft.; WDEN(AM): 1500 kHz, 1 kW day; WAYS-FM: 105.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 659 ft.; WMKS-FM: 92.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WMGB-FM: 95.1 MHz, 46 kW, ant. 390 ft.

Format: WPEZ-FM: AC/Light Rock; WDDO(AM): Black Gospel; WMAC(AM): News/Talk/Sports; WDEN-FM: Country; WDEN(AM): Country; WAYS-FM: Oldies; WMKS-FM: Classic Hits; WMGB-FM: CHR

Broker: Tom McKinley and George Reed, Media Services Group

KSMX-FM Clovis and KSEL(AM) FM Portales, N.M.

Price: $1.15 million

Buyer: Rooney Moon Broadcasting (Steve Rooney, president/CEO); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Bergman Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Sandi Bergman, president)

Facilities: KSMX-FM: 107.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 560 ft; KSEL-FM: 95.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.; KSEL(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW

Format: KSMX-FM: Hot AC; KSEL-FM: Country; KSEL(AM): Adult Standards

Broker: Doyle Hadden, Hadden and Assoc. Media Brokers

KVRC(AM) and KDEL-FM Arkadelphia, Ark.

Price: $400,000

Buyer: Jay Bunyard; owns six other stations, none in this market

Seller: Graham Broadcast Co. (Lloyd E. Graham, president)

Facilities: KVRC(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW; KDEL-FM: 100.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 95 ft.

Format: KVRC(AM): Country; KDEL-FM: AC

Broker: Wally Tucker, MGMT Services Inc.

FMs

WFRO-FM Fremont, Ohio

Price: $1.3 million

Buyer: BAS Broadcasting (James A. Lorenzen, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Wolfe Broadcast Corp. (Thomas J. Wolfe, vice president)

Facilities: 99.1 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 194 ft.

Format: AC

Broker: Greg Guy, Patrick Communications

WAKJ-FM DeFuniak Springs, Fla.

Price: donation

Buyer: First Baptist Church Inc. (Fred Lowery, trustee); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Truth Communications (M. Opal Chandler, president)

Facilities: 91.3 MHz, 300 W, ant. 187 ft.

Format: Adult CHR

Comment: Non-profit station will be operated by First Baptist Church Inc.

AMs

KJPN(AM) Waipahu (Honolulu), Hawaii

Price: $650,000

Buyer: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/ CEO); owns 82 other stations, including KGU(AM), KHNR(AM), and KAIM(AM) and -FM Honolulu

Seller: International Communications Corp. (Herbert Nishida, president)

Facilities: 940 kHz, 10 kW

Format: Japanese

WLYC(AM) Williamsport, Pa.

Price: $105,000

Buyer: Williamsport Broadcasting Inc. (Samuel F. Jordan Jr., vice president, operations); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Brown Bear Irrevocable Common Law Trust (Frederick M. Stein, trustee)

Facilities: 1050 kHz, 1 kW day, 36 W night

Format: AC/Oldies