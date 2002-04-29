Changing Hands

TVs

WTTK-TV Kokomo and WTTV-TV Bloomington, Ind.

Price: $125 million

Buyer: Tribune Broadcasting Co. (Dennis FitzSimons, president)

Seller: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (David D. Smith, president/CEO)

Facilities: WTTK-TV: ch, 29, 5,000 kW, ant. 774 ft.; WTTV-TV: ch. 4, 58.9 kW, ant. 1,171 ft.

Affiliation: WTTK-TV: WB; WTTV-TV: WB

Combos

KNET(AM) and KYYK(FM) Palestine (Tyler-Longview), Texas

Price: $910,000

Buyer: Community Broadcast Group Inc. (Jerry Russell, president); owns 17 other stations, including KZEY(AM) Tyler and KOFY(AM) Gilmer, Texas

Seller: Witko Broadcasting (Dick Wilkowski, president)

Facilities: KNET(AM): 1450 kHz, 630 W day, 630 W night; KYYK-FM: 98.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.

Format: KNET(AM): R&B/gospel/news; KYYK-FM: country

WFLE(AM) and WFLE-FM Flemingsburg, Ky.

Price: $607,491

Buyer: DreamCatcher Communications Inc. (Donald Bowles, president); owns one other station, not in this market.

Seller: Fleming County Broadcasting (Ernest Sparkman, president)

Facilities: WFLE: 1060 kHz, 1 kW day; WFLE-FM: 106.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 528 ft.

Format: WFLE(AM): country; WFLE-FM: country

FMs

WIKK-FM Newton, Ill.

Price: $600,000

Buyer: Key Broadcasting Inc. (Dennis Cupp, president); owns 18 other stations, none in this market

Seller: S. Kent Lankford

Facilities: 103.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Classic rock/hot AC

KUUZ-FM Lake Village, Ark.

Price: $500,000

Buyer: Family Worship Center Church Inc. (Jimmy Swaggart, member); owns six other stations, including WJYM(AM) Bowling Green, Ohio, but none in this market.

Seller: DBR Communications Inc. (Wayne Bennett, president)

Facilities: 95.9 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 302 ft.

Format: Religion

Broker: MGMT Services Inc.

KHIX-FM(CP) Carlin, Nev.

Price: $475,000

Buyer: Ruby Radio Corp. (Ken Sutherland, president/director); no other broadcast interests

Seller: L. Topaz Enterprises

Facilities: 96.7 MHz, 13 kW, ant. 1,598 ft.

Format: CP

NEW -FM(CP) Bozeman, Mont.

Price: $400,000

Buyer: Spanish Peaks Broadcasting Inc. (Kevin Terry, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Gallatin Broadcasting LLC. Phone: 406-259-2626

Facilities: 103.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 295 ft.

Format: CP

AMs

KPHN-AM Kansas City, Mo.

Price: $3.8 million

Buyer: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio) ; fourth-ranked group operator of 62 stations, none in this market

Seller: KCBR-AM LP (William R. Johnson, president)

Facilities: 1190 kHz, 5 kW day, 250 W night

Format: News/talk

Broker: John Pierce & Co. and Schutz & Co.

KSMM(AM) Shakopee (Minneapolis-St. Paul), Minn.

Price: $850,000

Buyer: Twin Hearts Media Inc. (Mark Hapka, president/director); no other broadcast interests

Seller: North Star Broadcasting Ltd. (Robert Chevalier, president)

Facilities: 1530 kHz, 9 kW day, 10 W night

Format: Mexican

WFRO(AM) Fremont, Ohio

Price: $750,000

Buyer: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president); fourth-ranked group operator of approximately 60 stations, none in this market

Seller: Wolfe Broadcast Corp. (Thomas J. Wolfe, vice president)

Facilities: 900 kHz, 500 W day, 287 W night

Format: AC

KCCN-AM Honolulu

Price: $750,000

Buyer: Blow Up LLC (Duane K. Kurisu, member); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Cox Radio Inc. (Robert Frank Neil, president/CEO)

Facilities: 1420 kHz, 5 kW day, 5 kW night

Format: News/talk

WZJY-AM Mt. Pleasant (Charleston), S.C.

Price: $450,000

Buyer: Caswell Communications Inc. (Judith Aidoo, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Fulmer Broadcasting Inc. (Matthew Fulmer, owner)

Facilities: 1480 kHz, 880 W day, 44 W night

Format: Religion/talk

Broker: Hadden & Assoc. Media Brokers

KOTN(AM) Pine Bluff, Ark.

Price: $350,000

Buyer: Community Broadcast Group Inc. (Jerry Russell, president); owns 17 stations and is also buying KCLA(AM), KPBQ-FM and KZYP(FM) Pine Bluff

Seller: Delta Radio Inc. (Dawn Deane, president)

Facilities: 1490 kHz, 1 kW

Format: Talk

Broker: Media Services Group

Correction

The price listed in the April 8 issue for the sale of KDAC(AM) Fort Bragg, KLLK(AM) Willits and KUKI(AM)-FM Ukiah, all Calif., to Moon Broadcasting Inc. by Ukiah Broadcasting Corp. was incorrect. It should have been $1.75 million.

—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com