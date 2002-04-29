Changing Hands
TVs
WTTK-TV Kokomo and WTTV-TV Bloomington, Ind.
Price: $125 million
Buyer: Tribune Broadcasting Co. (Dennis FitzSimons, president)
Seller: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (David D. Smith, president/CEO)
Facilities: WTTK-TV: ch, 29, 5,000 kW, ant. 774 ft.; WTTV-TV: ch. 4, 58.9 kW, ant. 1,171 ft.
Affiliation: WTTK-TV: WB; WTTV-TV: WB
Combos
KNET(AM) and KYYK(FM) Palestine (Tyler-Longview), Texas
Price: $910,000
Buyer: Community Broadcast Group Inc. (Jerry Russell, president); owns 17 other stations, including KZEY(AM) Tyler and KOFY(AM) Gilmer, Texas
Seller: Witko Broadcasting (Dick Wilkowski, president)
Facilities: KNET(AM): 1450 kHz, 630 W day, 630 W night; KYYK-FM: 98.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.
Format: KNET(AM): R&B/gospel/news; KYYK-FM: country
WFLE(AM) and WFLE-FM Flemingsburg, Ky.
Price: $607,491
Buyer: DreamCatcher Communications Inc. (Donald Bowles, president); owns one other station, not in this market.
Seller: Fleming County Broadcasting (Ernest Sparkman, president)
Facilities: WFLE: 1060 kHz, 1 kW day; WFLE-FM: 106.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 528 ft.
Format: WFLE(AM): country; WFLE-FM: country
FMs
WIKK-FM Newton, Ill.
Price: $600,000
Buyer: Key Broadcasting Inc. (Dennis Cupp, president); owns 18 other stations, none in this market
Seller: S. Kent Lankford
Facilities: 103.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format: Classic rock/hot AC
KUUZ-FM Lake Village, Ark.
Price: $500,000
Buyer: Family Worship Center Church Inc. (Jimmy Swaggart, member); owns six other stations, including WJYM(AM) Bowling Green, Ohio, but none in this market.
Seller: DBR Communications Inc. (Wayne Bennett, president)
Facilities: 95.9 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 302 ft.
Format: Religion
Broker: MGMT Services Inc.
KHIX-FM(CP) Carlin, Nev.
Price: $475,000
Buyer: Ruby Radio Corp. (Ken Sutherland, president/director); no other broadcast interests
Seller: L. Topaz Enterprises
Facilities: 96.7 MHz, 13 kW, ant. 1,598 ft.
Format: CP
NEW -FM(CP) Bozeman, Mont.
Price: $400,000
Buyer: Spanish Peaks Broadcasting Inc. (Kevin Terry, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Gallatin Broadcasting LLC. Phone: 406-259-2626
Facilities: 103.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 295 ft.
Format: CP
AMs
KPHN-AM Kansas City, Mo.
Price: $3.8 million
Buyer: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio) ; fourth-ranked group operator of 62 stations, none in this market
Seller: KCBR-AM LP (William R. Johnson, president)
Facilities: 1190 kHz, 5 kW day, 250 W night
Format: News/talk
Broker: John Pierce & Co. and Schutz & Co.
KSMM(AM) Shakopee (Minneapolis-St. Paul), Minn.
Price: $850,000
Buyer: Twin Hearts Media Inc. (Mark Hapka, president/director); no other broadcast interests
Seller: North Star Broadcasting Ltd. (Robert Chevalier, president)
Facilities: 1530 kHz, 9 kW day, 10 W night
Format: Mexican
WFRO(AM) Fremont, Ohio
Price: $750,000
Buyer: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president); fourth-ranked group operator of approximately 60 stations, none in this market
Seller: Wolfe Broadcast Corp. (Thomas J. Wolfe, vice president)
Facilities: 900 kHz, 500 W day, 287 W night
Format: AC
KCCN-AM Honolulu
Price: $750,000
Buyer: Blow Up LLC (Duane K. Kurisu, member); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Cox Radio Inc. (Robert Frank Neil, president/CEO)
Facilities: 1420 kHz, 5 kW day, 5 kW night
Format: News/talk
WZJY-AM Mt. Pleasant (Charleston), S.C.
Price: $450,000
Buyer: Caswell Communications Inc. (Judith Aidoo, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Fulmer Broadcasting Inc. (Matthew Fulmer, owner)
Facilities: 1480 kHz, 880 W day, 44 W night
Format: Religion/talk
Broker: Hadden & Assoc. Media Brokers
KOTN(AM) Pine Bluff, Ark.
Price: $350,000
Buyer: Community Broadcast Group Inc. (Jerry Russell, president); owns 17 stations and is also buying KCLA(AM), KPBQ-FM and KZYP(FM) Pine Bluff
Seller: Delta Radio Inc. (Dawn Deane, president)
Facilities: 1490 kHz, 1 kW
Format: Talk
Broker: Media Services Group
Correction
The price listed in the April 8 issue for the sale of KDAC(AM) Fort Bragg, KLLK(AM) Willits and KUKI(AM)-FM Ukiah, all Calif., to Moon Broadcasting Inc. by Ukiah Broadcasting Corp. was incorrect. It should have been $1.75 million.
—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com
