Changing Hands

Combos

WEZJ(AM)-FM Williamsburg, Ky., and WEKX(FM) Jellico, Tenn.

Price: $2.65 million

Buyer:Whitley Broadcasting (David Paul Estes, president).It owns no other stations.

Seller: Whitley County Broadcasting Inc. (Paul Estes, president and father of buyer)

Facilities: WEZJ: 1440 kHz, 2 kW day, 65 watt night; WEZJ-FM:104.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 656 ft.; WEKX: 102.7 MHz, 630 watts, ant. 1,007 ft.

Format: WEZJ: country; WEZJ-FM: country; WEKX: hot AC

WKBK(AM) Keene and WXOD(FM) Winchester, N.H.

Price: $2.63 million

Buyer: Saga Communications (Edward K. Christian, president). It owns 60 other stations, including WKNE(AM)-FM Keene

Seller: Roberts Communications Inc. (Scott Roberts, president).

Facilities: WKBK: 1220 kHz,1 kW day; WXOD: 98.7 MHz; 2 kW, ant. 614 ft.

Format: WKBK: news/talk/sports; WXOD: oldies

Broker: The Exline Company

KIVY(AM)-FM Crockett, Texas

Price: $1.1 million

Buyer: Hunt Broadcasting (Leon Hunt, president). It owns two other stations. This represents its entry into this market.

Seller: James H. Gibbs

Facilities: KIVY: 1290 kHz; 3 kW day, 175 watt night; KIVY-FM:92.7 MHz; 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.

Format: KIVY: news/talk; KIVY-FM: country

FMs

WTYX(FM) Jackson and WVIV(FM) Pearl (Jackson), Miss.

Price: $5 million

Buyer: Backyard Broadcasting (Barry Drake, president/CEO). Drake is former president of Sinclair Broadcasting. Backyard has no other stations.

Seller: Proteus Investments Inc. (Mike McRee, owner)

Facilities: WTYX: 94.7 MHz, 97 kW, ant. 1,116 ft.; WVIV: 93.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: WTYX: classic rock; WVIV: adult standard

Broker: Kalil & Co.

KOTR(FM) Cambria, KXTZ(FM) Pismo Beach, KXDZ(FM) Templeton (all San Luis Obispo, Calif., market)

Price: $1.8 million

Buyer: Mapleton Communications (Michael Menerey, president).It owns 21 other stations, including KBTU(FM) Carmel, Calif.

Seller: Winsome Media

Facilities: KOTR: 94.9 MHz; 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KXTZ: 95.3 MHz; 4 kW, ant. 390 ft.; KXDZ: 100.5 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 361 ft.

Format: classic rock for all three stations

AMs

WFDF(AM) Flint, Mich.

Price: $3 million

Buyer: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, pres., ABC Radio); No. 4-ranked group operator owns approximately 60 other stations (flagship: WABC(AM) New York), none in this market

Seller: Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO)

Facilities: 910 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night

Format: News/talk

Broker: Media Venture Partners

WWGB(AM) Indian Head, Md. (Washington)

Price: $2.9 million

Buyer: Sun Young Joo, who owns one other station. This represents his entry into this market.

Seller: Mortenson Broadcasting Company Inc. (Jack Mortenson, president)

Facilities: 1030 kHz; 50 kW day

Format: Religion/Spanish

Broker: John Pierce & Company

WBWL(AM) Jacksonville, Fla.

Price: $2.5 million

Buyer: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, pres., ABC Radio); No. 4-ranked group operator owns approximately 60 other stations, none in this market

Seller: Cox Radio Inc. (Robert Frank Neil, president/CEO)

Facilities: 600 kHz, 5 kW day

Format: Sports

Broker: Media Venture Partners