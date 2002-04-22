Changing Hands
By Staff
Combos
WEZJ(AM)-FM Williamsburg, Ky., and WEKX(FM) Jellico, Tenn.
Price: $2.65 million
Buyer:Whitley Broadcasting (David Paul Estes, president).It owns no other stations.
Seller: Whitley County Broadcasting Inc. (Paul Estes, president and father of buyer)
Facilities: WEZJ: 1440 kHz, 2 kW day, 65 watt night; WEZJ-FM:104.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 656 ft.; WEKX: 102.7 MHz, 630 watts, ant. 1,007 ft.
Format: WEZJ: country; WEZJ-FM: country; WEKX: hot AC
WKBK(AM) Keene and WXOD(FM) Winchester, N.H.
Price: $2.63 million
Buyer: Saga Communications (Edward K. Christian, president). It owns 60 other stations, including WKNE(AM)-FM Keene
Seller: Roberts Communications Inc. (Scott Roberts, president).
Facilities: WKBK: 1220 kHz,1 kW day; WXOD: 98.7 MHz; 2 kW, ant. 614 ft.
Format: WKBK: news/talk/sports; WXOD: oldies
Broker: The Exline Company
KIVY(AM)-FM Crockett, Texas
Price: $1.1 million
Buyer: Hunt Broadcasting (Leon Hunt, president). It owns two other stations. This represents its entry into this market.
Seller: James H. Gibbs
Facilities: KIVY: 1290 kHz; 3 kW day, 175 watt night; KIVY-FM:92.7 MHz; 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.
Format: KIVY: news/talk; KIVY-FM: country
FMs
WTYX(FM) Jackson and WVIV(FM) Pearl (Jackson), Miss.
Price: $5 million
Buyer: Backyard Broadcasting (Barry Drake, president/CEO). Drake is former president of Sinclair Broadcasting. Backyard has no other stations.
Seller: Proteus Investments Inc. (Mike McRee, owner)
Facilities: WTYX: 94.7 MHz, 97 kW, ant. 1,116 ft.; WVIV: 93.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format: WTYX: classic rock; WVIV: adult standard
Broker: Kalil & Co.
KOTR(FM) Cambria, KXTZ(FM) Pismo Beach, KXDZ(FM) Templeton (all San Luis Obispo, Calif., market)
Price: $1.8 million
Buyer: Mapleton Communications (Michael Menerey, president).It owns 21 other stations, including KBTU(FM) Carmel, Calif.
Seller: Winsome Media
Facilities: KOTR: 94.9 MHz; 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KXTZ: 95.3 MHz; 4 kW, ant. 390 ft.; KXDZ: 100.5 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 361 ft.
Format: classic rock for all three stations
AMs
WFDF(AM) Flint, Mich.
Price: $3 million
Buyer: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, pres., ABC Radio); No. 4-ranked group operator owns approximately 60 other stations (flagship: WABC(AM) New York), none in this market
Seller: Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO)
Facilities: 910 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night
Format: News/talk
Broker: Media Venture Partners
WWGB(AM) Indian Head, Md. (Washington)
Price: $2.9 million
Buyer: Sun Young Joo, who owns one other station. This represents his entry into this market.
Seller: Mortenson Broadcasting Company Inc. (Jack Mortenson, president)
Facilities: 1030 kHz; 50 kW day
Format: Religion/Spanish
Broker: John Pierce & Company
WBWL(AM) Jacksonville, Fla.
Price: $2.5 million
Buyer: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, pres., ABC Radio); No. 4-ranked group operator owns approximately 60 other stations, none in this market
Seller: Cox Radio Inc. (Robert Frank Neil, president/CEO)
Facilities: 600 kHz, 5 kW day
Format: Sports
Broker: Media Venture Partners
