Changing Hands
TVs
WHPN Janesville, Wis.
Price: $5.6 million
Buyer: Acme Television LLC (Jamie Kellner, chairman/CEO)
Seller: Puri, Harish (Michael E. Keppler, trustee)
Facilities: Ch. 57, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,116 ft.
Affiliation: UPN
Comment: Acme Communications is purchasing WHPN-TV Janesville out of bankruptcy and will begin operating the station under an LMA immediately
Combos
KRPT-FM Anadarko, KDDQ-FM Comanche, KXCD(AM) and KKEN-FM Duncan and KXCA(AM) Lawton, all Okla.
Price: $1.87 million
Buyer: Community Broadcast Group Inc (Jerry Russell, president); owns 13 other stations and is buying KACO-FM Ardmore and KNOR-FM Healdton, Okla.; KYYK-FM and KNET(AM) Palestine, Texas; and KCLA(AM), KOTN(AM), KPBQ-FM and KZYP-FM Pine Bluff, Ark. (see items below)
Seller: Friends Communications (Bob Elliot, owner/CEO)
Facilities: KRPT-FM: 103.5 MHz, 75 kW, ant. 292 ft.; KDDQ-FM: 105.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 302 ft.; KXCD(AM): 1350 kHz, 180 W day, 70 W night; KKEN-FM: 97.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KXCA(AM): 1380 kHz, 1 kW
Format: KRPT-FM: country; KDDQ-FM: hot AC; KXCD(AM): talk; KKEN-FM: country; KXCA(AM): talk
Broker: Bill Whitley of Media Services Group
KCLA(AM), KPBQ-FM and KZYP-FM Pine Bluff, Ark.
Price: $1.05 million
Buyer: Community Broadcast Group Inc. (Jerry Russell, president); also buying KOTN(AM) Pine Bluff (see first Combos item)
Seller: Seark Radio Inc. (Dawn Deane, president)
Facilities: KCLA(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW; KPBQ-FM: 101.3 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KZYP-FM: 99.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 157 ft.
Format: KCLA(AM): nostalgia; KPBQ-FM: country; KZYP-FM: urban AC
Broker: Bill Whitley, Media Services Group
FMs
KXCR-FM El Paso, Texas
Price: $1 million
Buyer: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 50 other stations, none in this market
Seller: Etcom Inc. (Arturo Vasquez, president)
Facilities: 89.5 MHz, 180 W, ant. 1,093 ft.
Format: NAC
Broker: Greg Guy, Patrick Communications
KACO-FM Ardmore and KNOR-FM Healdton, Okla.
Price: $960,000
Buyer: Community Broadcast Group Inc. (Jerry Russell, president); is also buying KRPT-FM Anadarko, KDDQ-FM Comanche, KXCD(AM) and KKEN-FM Duncan and KXCA(AM) Lawton, all Okla. (see first Combos item)
Seller: Witko Broadcasting LLC (Dick Wilkowski, president)
Facilities: KACO-FM: 98.5 MHz, 14 kW, ant. 341 ft.; KNOR-FM: 97.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format: KACO-FM: oldies; KNOR-FM: dark
AMs
WMET(AM) Gaithersburg (Washington), Md.
Price: $7.03 million
Buyer: IDT Corp.; no other broadcast interests
Seller: Beltway Communications (Sondra Linden, owner)
Facilities: 1150 kHz, 19 kW day, 500 W night
Format: Business news
WHKT(AM) and WPMH(AM) Portsmouth (Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News), Va.
Price: $1.08 million
Buyer: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president); owns 59 other stations, none in this market
Seller: Chesapeake-Portsmouth Broadcasting Corp. (Nancy Epperson, president)
Facilities: WKHT(AM): 1650 kHz, 10 kW day, 1 kW night; WPHM(AM): 1010 kHz, 5 kW day, 449 W night
Format: WKHT(AM): talk/sports; WPHM(AM): Christian/talk
Broker: Bill Schutz of John Pierce & Co.
—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.