Changing Hands

TVs

WHPN Janesville, Wis.

Price: $5.6 million

Buyer: Acme Television LLC (Jamie Kellner, chairman/CEO)

Seller: Puri, Harish (Michael E. Keppler, trustee)

Facilities: Ch. 57, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,116 ft.

Affiliation: UPN

Comment: Acme Communications is purchasing WHPN-TV Janesville out of bankruptcy and will begin operating the station under an LMA immediately

Combos

KRPT-FM Anadarko, KDDQ-FM Comanche, KXCD(AM) and KKEN-FM Duncan and KXCA(AM) Lawton, all Okla.

Price: $1.87 million

Buyer: Community Broadcast Group Inc (Jerry Russell, president); owns 13 other stations and is buying KACO-FM Ardmore and KNOR-FM Healdton, Okla.; KYYK-FM and KNET(AM) Palestine, Texas; and KCLA(AM), KOTN(AM), KPBQ-FM and KZYP-FM Pine Bluff, Ark. (see items below)

Seller: Friends Communications (Bob Elliot, owner/CEO)

Facilities: KRPT-FM: 103.5 MHz, 75 kW, ant. 292 ft.; KDDQ-FM: 105.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 302 ft.; KXCD(AM): 1350 kHz, 180 W day, 70 W night; KKEN-FM: 97.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KXCA(AM): 1380 kHz, 1 kW

Format: KRPT-FM: country; KDDQ-FM: hot AC; KXCD(AM): talk; KKEN-FM: country; KXCA(AM): talk

Broker: Bill Whitley of Media Services Group

KCLA(AM), KPBQ-FM and KZYP-FM Pine Bluff, Ark.

Price: $1.05 million

Buyer: Community Broadcast Group Inc. (Jerry Russell, president); also buying KOTN(AM) Pine Bluff (see first Combos item)

Seller: Seark Radio Inc. (Dawn Deane, president)

Facilities: KCLA(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW; KPBQ-FM: 101.3 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KZYP-FM: 99.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 157 ft.

Format: KCLA(AM): nostalgia; KPBQ-FM: country; KZYP-FM: urban AC

Broker: Bill Whitley, Media Services Group

FMs

KXCR-FM El Paso, Texas

Price: $1 million

Buyer: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 50 other stations, none in this market

Seller: Etcom Inc. (Arturo Vasquez, president)

Facilities: 89.5 MHz, 180 W, ant. 1,093 ft.

Format: NAC

Broker: Greg Guy, Patrick Communications

KACO-FM Ardmore and KNOR-FM Healdton, Okla.

Price: $960,000

Buyer: Community Broadcast Group Inc. (Jerry Russell, president); is also buying KRPT-FM Anadarko, KDDQ-FM Comanche, KXCD(AM) and KKEN-FM Duncan and KXCA(AM) Lawton, all Okla. (see first Combos item)

Seller: Witko Broadcasting LLC (Dick Wilkowski, president)

Facilities: KACO-FM: 98.5 MHz, 14 kW, ant. 341 ft.; KNOR-FM: 97.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: KACO-FM: oldies; KNOR-FM: dark

AMs

WMET(AM) Gaithersburg (Washington), Md.

Price: $7.03 million

Buyer: IDT Corp.; no other broadcast interests

Seller: Beltway Communications (Sondra Linden, owner)

Facilities: 1150 kHz, 19 kW day, 500 W night

Format: Business news

WHKT(AM) and WPMH(AM) Portsmouth (Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News), Va.

Price: $1.08 million

Buyer: ABC Radio Inc. (John Hare, president); owns 59 other stations, none in this market

Seller: Chesapeake-Portsmouth Broadcasting Corp. (Nancy Epperson, president)

Facilities: WKHT(AM): 1650 kHz, 10 kW day, 1 kW night; WPHM(AM): 1010 kHz, 5 kW day, 449 W night

Format: WKHT(AM): talk/sports; WPHM(AM): Christian/talk

Broker: Bill Schutz of John Pierce & Co.

—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com