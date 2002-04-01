Changing Hands
TVs
WOGX-TV Ocala and WOFL-TV Orlando, Fla.
Price: Swap
Buyer:
Fox Television Stations Inc. (Mitch Stern, chairman/CEO); No. 1 television group owns 42 stations in 28 markets, including WRBW(TV) Orlando.
Seller:
Meredith Corp. (Kevin O'Brien, president)
Facilities:
WOGX-TV: ch. 51, 2,750 kW, ant. 919 ft.; WOFL-TV: ch. 35, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,480 ft.
Affiliation:
WOGX-TV: Fox; WOFL: Fox
Comment:
Fox Television is swapping KPTV-TV Portland, Ore., for Meredith Corp's WOGX-TV Ocala and WOFL-TV Orlando, Fla.
KPTV-TV Portland, Ore.
Price: Swap
Buyer:
Meredith Corp. (Kevin O'Brien, president); No. 16 television group owns 12 stations, including KPDX(TV) Portland
Seller:
Fox Television Stations Inc. (Mitch Stern, chairman/CEO)
Facilities:
Ch. 12, 316 kW, ant. 1,782 ft.
Affiliation:
UPN
Comment:
see above item
FMs
KKLD-FM Prescott Valley (Flagstaff-Prescott), Ariz.
Price: $8 million
Buyer:
3 Points Media LLC (Bruce Buzil, manager); owns two other stations, none in this market
Seller:
W. Grant Hafley
Facilities:
98.3 MHz, 880 W, ant. 2,546 ft.
Format:
Oldies
Broker:
Kalil & Co. Inc.
AMs
KDKO(AM) Littleton (Denver-Boulder), Colo.
Price: $2.7 million
Buyer:
Newspaper Radio Corp., (Tim Brown, chairman/CEO); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Peoples Wireless Inc. (Jim Walker, owner)
Facilities:
1510 kHz, 10 kW day, 1 kW night
Format:
Urban
Broker: Satterfield & Perry
WAOC(AM) St. Augustine (Jacksonville), Fla.
Price: $284,000
Buyer:
Shull Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Douglas D. Shull, president); owns one other station, WFOY(AM) Jacksonville.
Seller:
Mondosphere Broadcasting (Clifford Burnstein, co-president)
Facilities:
1420 kHz, 2 kW day, 250 W night
Format:
Talk
KFTM(AM) Fort Morgan, Colo.
Price: $175,000
Buyer:
KRDZ Broadcasters Inc. (Robert D. Zellmer Jr., president); owns KRDZ(AM) Wray, Colo.
Seller:
Hunt Broadcasting Inc. (Janice Hunt, manager)
Facilities:
1400 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
Oldies
WSDQ(AM) Dunlap (Chattanooga), Tenn.
Price: $165,000
Buyer:
Double R Communications LLC, (Charles Rodgers, member); owns WEPG(AM) Chattanooga\
Seller:
Tittsworth, Tollye Wayne (Ruth Tittsworth, owner)
Facilities:
1190 kHz, 5 kW day
Format:
Country
WKAM(AM) Goshen, Ind.
Price: $100,000
Buyer:
Fulmer Communications LLC (Kent Fulmer, member); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
VanHawke-Johnson Communications Inc. (Douglas Hawkes, president)
Facilities:
1460 kHz, 3 kW day, 500 W night
Format:
AC/news/sports
WKRO(AM) Cairo, Ill.
Price:
$65,000
Buyer:
Benjamin Stratemeyer; buying this station from his father, he is also buying KZMA-FM Poplar Bluff, Mo., from his father and WIBV-FM Mount Vernon, Ill., from his brother, Daniel S. Stratemeyer
Seller:
Sun Media Inc. (Eugene Stratemeyer, president)
Facilities:
1490 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
Country/talk
—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks'
Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
