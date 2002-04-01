Changing Hands

TVs

WOGX-TV Ocala and WOFL-TV Orlando, Fla.

Price: Swap

Buyer:

Fox Television Stations Inc. (Mitch Stern, chairman/CEO); No. 1 television group owns 42 stations in 28 markets, including WRBW(TV) Orlando.

Seller:

Meredith Corp. (Kevin O'Brien, president)

Facilities:

WOGX-TV: ch. 51, 2,750 kW, ant. 919 ft.; WOFL-TV: ch. 35, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,480 ft.

Affiliation:

WOGX-TV: Fox; WOFL: Fox

Comment:

Fox Television is swapping KPTV-TV Portland, Ore., for Meredith Corp's WOGX-TV Ocala and WOFL-TV Orlando, Fla.

KPTV-TV Portland, Ore.

Price: Swap

Buyer:

Meredith Corp. (Kevin O'Brien, president); No. 16 television group owns 12 stations, including KPDX(TV) Portland

Seller:

Fox Television Stations Inc. (Mitch Stern, chairman/CEO)

Facilities:

Ch. 12, 316 kW, ant. 1,782 ft.

Affiliation:

UPN

Comment:

see above item

FMs

KKLD-FM Prescott Valley (Flagstaff-Prescott), Ariz.

Price: $8 million

Buyer:

3 Points Media LLC (Bruce Buzil, manager); owns two other stations, none in this market

Seller:

W. Grant Hafley

Facilities:

98.3 MHz, 880 W, ant. 2,546 ft.

Format:

Oldies

Broker:

Kalil & Co. Inc.

AMs

KDKO(AM) Littleton (Denver-Boulder), Colo.

Price: $2.7 million

Buyer:

Newspaper Radio Corp., (Tim Brown, chairman/CEO); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Peoples Wireless Inc. (Jim Walker, owner)

Facilities:

1510 kHz, 10 kW day, 1 kW night

Format:

Urban

Broker: Satterfield & Perry

WAOC(AM) St. Augustine (Jacksonville), Fla.

Price: $284,000

Buyer:

Shull Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Douglas D. Shull, president); owns one other station, WFOY(AM) Jacksonville.

Seller:

Mondosphere Broadcasting (Clifford Burnstein, co-president)

Facilities:

1420 kHz, 2 kW day, 250 W night

Format:

Talk

KFTM(AM) Fort Morgan, Colo.

Price: $175,000

Buyer:

KRDZ Broadcasters Inc. (Robert D. Zellmer Jr., president); owns KRDZ(AM) Wray, Colo.

Seller:

Hunt Broadcasting Inc. (Janice Hunt, manager)

Facilities:

1400 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

Oldies

WSDQ(AM) Dunlap (Chattanooga), Tenn.

Price: $165,000

Buyer:

Double R Communications LLC, (Charles Rodgers, member); owns WEPG(AM) Chattanooga\

Seller:

Tittsworth, Tollye Wayne (Ruth Tittsworth, owner)

Facilities:

1190 kHz, 5 kW day

Format:

Country

WKAM(AM) Goshen, Ind.

Price: $100,000

Buyer:

Fulmer Communications LLC (Kent Fulmer, member); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

VanHawke-Johnson Communications Inc. (Douglas Hawkes, president)

Facilities:

1460 kHz, 3 kW day, 500 W night

Format:

AC/news/sports

WKRO(AM) Cairo, Ill.

Price:

$65,000

Buyer:

Benjamin Stratemeyer; buying this station from his father, he is also buying KZMA-FM Poplar Bluff, Mo., from his father and WIBV-FM Mount Vernon, Ill., from his brother, Daniel S. Stratemeyer

Seller:

Sun Media Inc. (Eugene Stratemeyer, president)

Facilities:

1490 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

Country/talk

