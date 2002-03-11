Changing Hands
Combos
WSTH-FM Alexander City (Columbus), Ala., and WDAK(AM) Columbus, Ga.
Price:
$2.73 million
Buyer:
Clear Channel Communications (Randy Michaels, chairman/CEO Radio); owns 1,212 other stations, including WMLF(AM), WPNX(AM), WAGH-FM, WBFA-FM, WGSY-FM and WVRK-FM Columbus
Seller:
Solar Broadcasting Co. (Allen Woodall, president)
Facilities:
WSTH-FM: 106.1 MHz, 86 kW, ant. 981 ft.; WDAK(AM): 540 kHz, 5 kW day
Formats:
WSTH-FM: country; WDAK(AM): sports
FMs
WRMF-FM Palm Beach (W. Palm Beach-Boca Raton), Fla.
Price:
$70 million
Buyer:
Palm Beach Broadcasting LLC (Michael Cutchall, president) It owns no other stations.
Seller:
James Crystal Enterprises (James C. Hilliard, president)
Facilities:
97.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,348 ft.
Format:
AC
WWKQ-FM Kissimmee (Orlando), Fla.
Price:
$1.5 million
Buyer:
Concillio Mision Cristiano Fuente de Agua Viva Inc (Rodolfo Font, president); owns two other stations, including WKVN(AM) Quebradillas, P.R., but none in this market
Seller:
Hispanic Broadcast System (Idalia Arzuaga, president)
Facilities:
89.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 535 ft.
Format:
Variety
WEGY-FM Pana, Ill.
Price:
$950,000
Buyer:
Cromwell Group Inc. (Bayard H. Walters, president); owns 18 other stations, including WQZQ(FM) Nashville, Tenn., but none in this market
Seller:
Miller Media Group (Randal J. Miller, president)
Facilities:
100.9 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 384 ft.
Format:
Country
KUKN-FM Kelso, Wash.
Price:
In exchange for KLYK(FM) Longview, Wash., plus $100,000
Buyer:
Entercom (David J. Field, president/COO); fifth-ranked group radio operator owns 99 other stations, including eight Boston stations, but none in this market
Seller:
Washington Interstate Broadcasting (Joel Hanson, president)
Facilities:
94.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format:
Country
WVGN-FM Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
Price:
$290,000.
Buyer:
LKK Group Corp. (Keith Bass, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Calypso Communications (Robert Miller, general partner)
Facilities:
107.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 1,565 ft.
AMs
KBYR(AM) Anchorage, Alaska
Price:
$270,000
Buyer:
Cobb Communications Inc. (Thomas C. Tierney, president)
Seller:
Northern TV Inc. (Jerry Bever, vice president)
Facilities:
700 kHz, 10 kW
Format:
Country
KMJC(AM) Mount Shasta and KSYC(AM) Yreka, both Calif.
Price:
$300,000
Buyer:
JPR Foundation Inc. (Ronald Kramer, executive director)
Seller:
Four Rivers Broadcasting Inc. (John Power, president)
Facilities:
620 kHz, 1 kW day
Format:
News/talk
KIMB(AM) Kimball, Neb.
Price:
$65,000
Buyer:
G&L Investments (Gregory R. Steckline, member); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
David S. Young
Facilities:
1260 kHz, 1 kW day, 112 W night
Format:
Dark
WRKQ(AM) Madisonville, Tenn.
Price:
$42,100
Buyer:
Sloan Radio Inc. (James Q. Sloan, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Monroe Area Broadcasters (James Lee, president)
Facilities:
1250 kHz, 500 W day
Format:
Gospel
WIZK(AM) Bay Springs, Miss.
Price:
$31,700
Buyer:
Jerome Hughey; no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Daniel S. Wilson, receiver
Facilities:
1570 kHz, 3 kW
Format:
Gospel
WBTN(AM) Bennington, Vt.
Price:
None
Buyer:
Southern Vermont College (Barbara P. Sirvis, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Bennington Broadcasting Ltd. (Bob Howe, president)
Facilities:
1370 kHz, 1 kW day
Format:
News/talk/sports
Terms:
Howe is donating the station to Southern Vermont College as part of a tax-deductible charitable contribution; station was sold in 1999 for $901,000
