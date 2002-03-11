Trending

Changing Hands

By

Information provided by BIA Financial Networks'
Media Access Pro,
Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com

Combos

WSTH-FM Alexander City (Columbus), Ala., and WDAK(AM) Columbus, Ga.

Price:
$2.73 million

Buyer:
Clear Channel Communications (Randy Michaels, chairman/CEO Radio); owns 1,212 other stations, including WMLF(AM), WPNX(AM), WAGH-FM, WBFA-FM, WGSY-FM and WVRK-FM Columbus

Seller:
Solar Broadcasting Co. (Allen Woodall, president)

Facilities:
WSTH-FM: 106.1 MHz, 86 kW, ant. 981 ft.; WDAK(AM): 540 kHz, 5 kW day

Formats:
WSTH-FM: country; WDAK(AM): sports

FMs

WRMF-FM Palm Beach (W. Palm Beach-Boca Raton), Fla.

Price:
$70 million

Buyer:
Palm Beach Broadcasting LLC (Michael Cutchall, president) It owns no other stations.

Seller:
James Crystal Enterprises (James C. Hilliard, president)

Facilities:
97.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,348 ft.

Format:
AC

WWKQ-FM Kissimmee (Orlando), Fla.

Price:
$1.5 million

Buyer:
Concillio Mision Cristiano Fuente de Agua Viva Inc (Rodolfo Font, president); owns two other stations, including WKVN(AM) Quebradillas, P.R., but none in this market

Seller:
Hispanic Broadcast System (Idalia Arzuaga, president)

Facilities:
89.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 535 ft.

Format:
Variety

WEGY-FM Pana, Ill.

Price:
$950,000

Buyer:
Cromwell Group Inc. (Bayard H. Walters, president); owns 18 other stations, including WQZQ(FM) Nashville, Tenn., but none in this market

Seller:
Miller Media Group (Randal J. Miller, president)

Facilities:
100.9 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 384 ft.

Format:
Country

KUKN-FM Kelso, Wash.

Price:
In exchange for KLYK(FM) Longview, Wash., plus $100,000

Buyer:
Entercom (David J. Field, president/COO); fifth-ranked group radio operator owns 99 other stations, including eight Boston stations, but none in this market

Seller:
Washington Interstate Broadcasting (Joel Hanson, president)

Facilities:
94.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format:
Country

WVGN-FM Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Price:
$290,000.

Buyer:
LKK Group Corp. (Keith Bass, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:
Calypso Communications (Robert Miller, general partner)

Facilities:
107.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 1,565 ft.

AMs

KBYR(AM) Anchorage, Alaska

Price:
$270,000

Buyer:
Cobb Communications Inc. (Thomas C. Tierney, president)

Seller:
Northern TV Inc. (Jerry Bever, vice president)

Facilities:
700 kHz, 10 kW

Format:
Country

KMJC(AM) Mount Shasta and KSYC(AM) Yreka, both Calif.

Price:
$300,000

Buyer:
JPR Foundation Inc. (Ronald Kramer, executive director)

Seller:
Four Rivers Broadcasting Inc. (John Power, president)

Facilities:
620 kHz, 1 kW day

Format:
News/talk

KIMB(AM) Kimball, Neb.

Price:
$65,000

Buyer:
G&L Investments (Gregory R. Steckline, member); no other broadcast interests

Seller:
David S. Young

Facilities:
1260 kHz, 1 kW day, 112 W night

Format:
Dark

WRKQ(AM) Madisonville, Tenn.

Price:
$42,100

Buyer:
Sloan Radio Inc. (James Q. Sloan, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:
Monroe Area Broadcasters (James Lee, president)

Facilities:
1250 kHz, 500 W day

Format:
Gospel

WIZK(AM) Bay Springs, Miss.

Price:
$31,700

Buyer:
Jerome Hughey; no other broadcast interests

Seller:
Daniel S. Wilson, receiver

Facilities:
1570 kHz, 3 kW

Format:
Gospel

WBTN(AM) Bennington, Vt.

Price:
None

Buyer:
Southern Vermont College (Barbara P. Sirvis, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:
Bennington Broadcasting Ltd. (Bob Howe, president)

Facilities:
1370 kHz, 1 kW day

Format:
News/talk/sports

Terms:
Howe is donating the station to Southern Vermont College as part of a tax-deductible charitable contribution; station was sold in 1999 for $901,000