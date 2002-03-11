Changing Hands

Information provided by BIA Financial Networks'

Media Access Pro,

Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

Combos

WSTH-FM Alexander City (Columbus), Ala., and WDAK(AM) Columbus, Ga.

Price:

$2.73 million

Buyer:

Clear Channel Communications (Randy Michaels, chairman/CEO Radio); owns 1,212 other stations, including WMLF(AM), WPNX(AM), WAGH-FM, WBFA-FM, WGSY-FM and WVRK-FM Columbus

Seller:

Solar Broadcasting Co. (Allen Woodall, president)

Facilities:

WSTH-FM: 106.1 MHz, 86 kW, ant. 981 ft.; WDAK(AM): 540 kHz, 5 kW day

Formats:

WSTH-FM: country; WDAK(AM): sports

FMs

WRMF-FM Palm Beach (W. Palm Beach-Boca Raton), Fla.

Price:

$70 million

Buyer:

Palm Beach Broadcasting LLC (Michael Cutchall, president) It owns no other stations.

Seller:

James Crystal Enterprises (James C. Hilliard, president)

Facilities:

97.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,348 ft.

Format:

AC

WWKQ-FM Kissimmee (Orlando), Fla.

Price:

$1.5 million

Buyer:

Concillio Mision Cristiano Fuente de Agua Viva Inc (Rodolfo Font, president); owns two other stations, including WKVN(AM) Quebradillas, P.R., but none in this market

Seller:

Hispanic Broadcast System (Idalia Arzuaga, president)

Facilities:

89.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 535 ft.

Format:

Variety

WEGY-FM Pana, Ill.

Price:

$950,000

Buyer:

Cromwell Group Inc. (Bayard H. Walters, president); owns 18 other stations, including WQZQ(FM) Nashville, Tenn., but none in this market

Seller:

Miller Media Group (Randal J. Miller, president)

Facilities:

100.9 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 384 ft.

Format:

Country

KUKN-FM Kelso, Wash.

Price:

In exchange for KLYK(FM) Longview, Wash., plus $100,000

Buyer:

Entercom (David J. Field, president/COO); fifth-ranked group radio operator owns 99 other stations, including eight Boston stations, but none in this market

Seller:

Washington Interstate Broadcasting (Joel Hanson, president)

Facilities:

94.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format:

Country

WVGN-FM Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Price:

$290,000.

Buyer:

LKK Group Corp. (Keith Bass, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Calypso Communications (Robert Miller, general partner)

Facilities:

107.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 1,565 ft.

AMs

KBYR(AM) Anchorage, Alaska

Price:

$270,000

Buyer:

Cobb Communications Inc. (Thomas C. Tierney, president)

Seller:

Northern TV Inc. (Jerry Bever, vice president)

Facilities:

700 kHz, 10 kW

Format:

Country

KMJC(AM) Mount Shasta and KSYC(AM) Yreka, both Calif.

Price:

$300,000

Buyer:

JPR Foundation Inc. (Ronald Kramer, executive director)

Seller:

Four Rivers Broadcasting Inc. (John Power, president)

Facilities:

620 kHz, 1 kW day

Format:

News/talk

KIMB(AM) Kimball, Neb.

Price:

$65,000

Buyer:

G&L Investments (Gregory R. Steckline, member); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

David S. Young

Facilities:

1260 kHz, 1 kW day, 112 W night

Format:

Dark

WRKQ(AM) Madisonville, Tenn.

Price:

$42,100

Buyer:

Sloan Radio Inc. (James Q. Sloan, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Monroe Area Broadcasters (James Lee, president)

Facilities:

1250 kHz, 500 W day

Format:

Gospel

WIZK(AM) Bay Springs, Miss.

Price:

$31,700

Buyer:

Jerome Hughey; no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Daniel S. Wilson, receiver

Facilities:

1570 kHz, 3 kW

Format:

Gospel

WBTN(AM) Bennington, Vt.

Price:

None

Buyer:

Southern Vermont College (Barbara P. Sirvis, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Bennington Broadcasting Ltd. (Bob Howe, president)

Facilities:

1370 kHz, 1 kW day

Format:

News/talk/sports

Terms:

Howe is donating the station to Southern Vermont College as part of a tax-deductible charitable contribution; station was sold in 1999 for $901,000