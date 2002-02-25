Changing Hands

TVs

KCAL-TV Los Angeles

Price: $650 million

Buyer: Viacom(Mel Karmazin, president); No. 2 TV-station group owns 38 stations covering 41% of the country

Seller: Young Broadcasting Inc. (Vincent Young, president)

Facilities: ch. 9, 141 kW, ant. 3,186 ft.

Affiliation: Independent

Combos

WMID(AM) Atlantic City, WMID-FM Cape May, WGBZ-FM Cape May Court House, WTTH-FM Margate City, WZBZ-FM Pleasantville and WBNJ-FM Wildwood Crest (Atlantic City-Cape May), N.J.

Price: $13 million

Buyer: Equity Communications LP (Gary Fisher, president); owns three other stations: WCMC(AM), WAYV-FM and WZXL-FM Atlantic City-Cape May

Seller: Margate Communications LP (Donald Brooks, president)

Facilities: WMID(AM): 1340 kHz, 890 W; WMID-FM: 102.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 292 ft.; WGBZ-FM: 105.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 295 ft.; WTTH-FM: 96.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 371 ft.; WZBZ-FM: 99.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WBNJ-FM: 93.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 217 ft.

Format: WMID(AM): adult standards; WMID-FM: smooth jazz; WGBZ-FM: CHR; WTTH-FM: urban AC; WZBZ-FM: CHR; WBNJ-FM: urban AC

WKNE(AM)/-FM Keene, N.H., and WKVT(AM)/-FM Brattleboro, Vt.

Price: $9.08 million

Buyer: Saga Communications Inc. (Edward K. Christian, president); No. 18 radio group owns 56 other stations, including WFMR(FM) Milwaukee, but none in this market

Seller: Tele-Media Broadcasting Co. (Ira Rosenblatt, vice president, Radio)

Facilities: WKNE(AM): 1290 kHz, 5 kW; WKNE-FM: 103.7 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 997 ft.; WKVT(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; WKVT-FM: 92.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 610 ft.

Format: WKNE(AM): news/talk; WKNE-FM: AC; WKVT-AM: news/talk; WKVT-FM: classic rock

Brokers: Media Services Group and Frank Boyle & Co.

FMs

KALC-FM Denver (Denver-Boulder)

Price: $88 million

Buyer: Entercom (David J. Field, president); No. 5 radio group owns 98 other stations, none in this market

Seller: Emmis Communications (Jeff Smulyan, president)

Facilities: 105.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,470 ft.

Format: Hot AC

KXPK-FM Evergreen (Denver-Boulder), Colo.

Price: $47.5 million

Buyer: Entravision Communications (Walter Ulloa, Chairman); No. 20 radio group owns 52 other stations, including KMXA(AM) and KJMN-FM Denver-Boulder

Seller: Emmis Communications (Jeff Smulyan, president/CEO)

Facilities: 96.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,528 ft.

Format: '80s hits

AMs

WHJM(AM) Knoxville and WKCE(AM) Maryville (Knoxville), Tenn.

Price: $400,000

Buyer: Kirkland Wireless Broadcasters Inc. (P. S. Sierocki, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Morgan Broadcasting Co. (Harry Morgan, president)

Facilities: WHJM(AM): 1180 kHz, 10 kW day, 1 W night; WKCE(AM): 1120 kHz, 1 kW

Format: WHJM(AM): nostalgia; WKCE(AM): nostalgia

Broker: Satterfield & Perry

Correction

In the Feb. 4 issue, incorrect information was reported on the acquisition of KHHL-FM. The buyer is KHHL Acquisition LLC (James Anderson, manager). City of License is Leander (Austin), Texas