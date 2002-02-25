Changing Hands
By Staff
TVs
KCAL-TV Los Angeles
Price: $650 million
Buyer: Viacom(Mel Karmazin, president); No. 2 TV-station group owns 38 stations covering 41% of the country
Seller: Young Broadcasting Inc. (Vincent Young, president)
Facilities: ch. 9, 141 kW, ant. 3,186 ft.
Affiliation: Independent
Combos
WMID(AM) Atlantic City, WMID-FM Cape May, WGBZ-FM Cape May Court House, WTTH-FM Margate City, WZBZ-FM Pleasantville and WBNJ-FM Wildwood Crest (Atlantic City-Cape May), N.J.
Price: $13 million
Buyer: Equity Communications LP (Gary Fisher, president); owns three other stations: WCMC(AM), WAYV-FM and WZXL-FM Atlantic City-Cape May
Seller: Margate Communications LP (Donald Brooks, president)
Facilities: WMID(AM): 1340 kHz, 890 W; WMID-FM: 102.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 292 ft.; WGBZ-FM: 105.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 295 ft.; WTTH-FM: 96.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 371 ft.; WZBZ-FM: 99.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WBNJ-FM: 93.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 217 ft.
Format: WMID(AM): adult standards; WMID-FM: smooth jazz; WGBZ-FM: CHR; WTTH-FM: urban AC; WZBZ-FM: CHR; WBNJ-FM: urban AC
WKNE(AM)/-FM Keene, N.H., and WKVT(AM)/-FM Brattleboro, Vt.
Price: $9.08 million
Buyer: Saga Communications Inc. (Edward K. Christian, president); No. 18 radio group owns 56 other stations, including WFMR(FM) Milwaukee, but none in this market
Seller: Tele-Media Broadcasting Co. (Ira Rosenblatt, vice president, Radio)
Facilities: WKNE(AM): 1290 kHz, 5 kW; WKNE-FM: 103.7 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 997 ft.; WKVT(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; WKVT-FM: 92.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 610 ft.
Format: WKNE(AM): news/talk; WKNE-FM: AC; WKVT-AM: news/talk; WKVT-FM: classic rock
Brokers: Media Services Group and Frank Boyle & Co.
FMs
KALC-FM Denver (Denver-Boulder)
Price: $88 million
Buyer: Entercom (David J. Field, president); No. 5 radio group owns 98 other stations, none in this market
Seller: Emmis Communications (Jeff Smulyan, president)
Facilities: 105.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,470 ft.
Format: Hot AC
KXPK-FM Evergreen (Denver-Boulder), Colo.
Price: $47.5 million
Buyer: Entravision Communications (Walter Ulloa, Chairman); No. 20 radio group owns 52 other stations, including KMXA(AM) and KJMN-FM Denver-Boulder
Seller: Emmis Communications (Jeff Smulyan, president/CEO)
Facilities: 96.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,528 ft.
Format: '80s hits
AMs
WHJM(AM) Knoxville and WKCE(AM) Maryville (Knoxville), Tenn.
Price: $400,000
Buyer: Kirkland Wireless Broadcasters Inc. (P. S. Sierocki, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Morgan Broadcasting Co. (Harry Morgan, president)
Facilities: WHJM(AM): 1180 kHz, 10 kW day, 1 W night; WKCE(AM): 1120 kHz, 1 kW
Format: WHJM(AM): nostalgia; WKCE(AM): nostalgia
Broker: Satterfield & Perry
Correction
In the Feb. 4 issue, incorrect information was reported on the acquisition of KHHL-FM. The buyer is KHHL Acquisition LLC (James Anderson, manager). City of License is Leander (Austin), Texas
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.