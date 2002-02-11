Changing Hands
Combos
WHUN-AM Huntingdon and WXMJ-FM Mount Union, Pa.
Price: $875,000
Buyer: Forever Broadcasting Inc. (Carol Logan, president); owns 42 other stations and is also buying WWZB-FM Huntingdon, Pa. (see below)
Seller: Bardcom Inc. (Ronald Rabena, president)
Facilities: WHUN-AM: 1150 kHz, 5 kW day, 36 W night; WXMJ-FM: 99.5 MHz, 300 W, ant. 1,440 ft.
Format: WHUN-AM: sports/country; WXMJ-FM: AC
KTBR(AM) Roseburg-KTBR-FM Myrtle Point, Ore.
Price: $83,700
Buyer: JPR Foundation (Ronald Kramer, executive director); no other broadcast interests
Seller: K S Riggs Broadcasting (Susan Small, president)
Facilities: KTBR: 950 kHz, 1 kW day, 20 W night; KTBR-FM: 94.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 1,457 ft.
Format: KTBR: talk; KTBR-FM: talk
FMs
WWZB-FM Huntingdon, Pa.
Price: $620,000
Buyer: Forever Broadcasting Inc. (Carol Logan, president); owns 43 other stations and has also agreed to buy WHUN-AM Huntingdon, Pa. (see above)
Seller: Millenium Broadcasting Inc. (Warren S. Diggins, president/secretary/ treasurer)
Facilities: 106.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 154 ft.
Format: Country
KCIJ-FM North Fort Polk, La.
Price: $208,000
Buyer: Stannard Broadcasting Co. (Doug Stannard, owner/GM); owns two other stations, including KVVP(FM) Leesville, La., but none in this market
Seller: Roscoe C. Burwell
Facilities: 106.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format: Christian
KDZY-FM McCall, Idaho
Price: $75,000
Buyer: KSPD Inc. (Lemoyne G. Schafer, president) owns two other stations, including KSPD(AM) Boise, Idaho, but none in this market
Seller: Charles H. Wilson
Facilities: 98.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 1,873 ft.
Format: Country
AMs
WPRY(AM) Perry, Fla.
Price: $190,000
Buyer: Worldlink Technology Group (Michael Post, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Dockins Communications (Fred M. Dockins, president)
Facilities: 1400 kHz, 1 kW
Format: Oldies
WVLY(AM) Moundsville (Wheeling), W.Va.
Price: $160,000
Buyer: Scott Radio Group (Thomas S. Anthony, member); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Valley Radio (Richard Mansuetto, president)
Facilities: 1370 kHz, 5 kW day
Format: Sports talk
WNRK(AM) Newark (Wilmington), Del.
Price: $140,000
Buyer: Vin-Lor Broadcasting Inc. (Vincent Klepac, president); owns no other stations in this market
Seller: ARC Broadcasting (Al Campagnone, president)
Facilities: 1260 kHz, 1 kW day, 42 W night
Format: Dark
WKBJ(AM) Milan, Tenn.
Price: $100,000
Buyer: F.W. Robbert Broadcasting (Fred P. Westenberger, president); owns three other stations, including WVOG(AM) New Orleans, but none in this market
Seller: Milan Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Jerry Vandiver, VP)
Facilities: 1600 kHz, 3 kW day
Format: Country
WIPC-AM Lake Wales (Lakeland-Winter Haven), Fla.
Price: $73,000
Buyer: Siber Media Group Inc. (David Spada, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Ronald G. Seggi
Facilities: 1280 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night
Format: News/talk/information
