Changing Hands

Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com

Combos

WHUN-AM Huntingdon and WXMJ-FM Mount Union, Pa.

Price: $875,000

Buyer: Forever Broadcasting Inc. (Carol Logan, president); owns 42 other stations and is also buying WWZB-FM Huntingdon, Pa. (see below)

Seller: Bardcom Inc. (Ronald Rabena, president)

Facilities: WHUN-AM: 1150 kHz, 5 kW day, 36 W night; WXMJ-FM: 99.5 MHz, 300 W, ant. 1,440 ft.

Format: WHUN-AM: sports/country; WXMJ-FM: AC

KTBR(AM) Roseburg-KTBR-FM Myrtle Point, Ore.

Price: $83,700

Buyer: JPR Foundation (Ronald Kramer, executive director); no other broadcast interests

Seller: K S Riggs Broadcasting (Susan Small, president)

Facilities: KTBR: 950 kHz, 1 kW day, 20 W night; KTBR-FM: 94.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 1,457 ft.

Format: KTBR: talk; KTBR-FM: talk

FMs

WWZB-FM Huntingdon, Pa.

Price: $620,000

Buyer: Forever Broadcasting Inc. (Carol Logan, president); owns 43 other stations and has also agreed to buy WHUN-AM Huntingdon, Pa. (see above)

Seller: Millenium Broadcasting Inc. (Warren S. Diggins, president/secretary/ treasurer)

Facilities: 106.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 154 ft.

Format: Country

KCIJ-FM North Fort Polk, La.

Price: $208,000

Buyer: Stannard Broadcasting Co. (Doug Stannard, owner/GM); owns two other stations, including KVVP(FM) Leesville, La., but none in this market

Seller: Roscoe C. Burwell

Facilities: 106.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Christian

KDZY-FM McCall, Idaho

Price: $75,000

Buyer: KSPD Inc. (Lemoyne G. Schafer, president) owns two other stations, including KSPD(AM) Boise, Idaho, but none in this market

Seller: Charles H. Wilson

Facilities: 98.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 1,873 ft.

Format: Country

AMs

WPRY(AM) Perry, Fla.

Price: $190,000

Buyer: Worldlink Technology Group (Michael Post, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Dockins Communications (Fred M. Dockins, president)

Facilities: 1400 kHz, 1 kW

Format: Oldies

WVLY(AM) Moundsville (Wheeling), W.Va.

Price: $160,000

Buyer: Scott Radio Group (Thomas S. Anthony, member); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Valley Radio (Richard Mansuetto, president)

Facilities: 1370 kHz, 5 kW day

Format: Sports talk

WNRK(AM) Newark (Wilmington), Del.

Price: $140,000

Buyer: Vin-Lor Broadcasting Inc. (Vincent Klepac, president); owns no other stations in this market

Seller: ARC Broadcasting (Al Campagnone, president)

Facilities: 1260 kHz, 1 kW day, 42 W night

Format: Dark

WKBJ(AM) Milan, Tenn.

Price: $100,000

Buyer: F.W. Robbert Broadcasting (Fred P. Westenberger, president); owns three other stations, including WVOG(AM) New Orleans, but none in this market

Seller: Milan Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Jerry Vandiver, VP)

Facilities: 1600 kHz, 3 kW day

Format: Country

WIPC-AM Lake Wales (Lakeland-Winter Haven), Fla.

Price: $73,000

Buyer: Siber Media Group Inc. (David Spada, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Ronald G. Seggi

Facilities: 1280 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night

Format: News/talk/information