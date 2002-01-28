Changing Hands

Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro,

Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

TVs

WTRF-TV Wheeling, W.Va.

Price:

$18.5 million

Buyer:

Cary Communications (Albert B. Cary Jr, CEO); also owns WBOY-TV Clarksburg-Weston, W.Va.

Seller:

Benedek Broadcasting Corp. (A. Richard Benedek, chairman)

Facilities:

Ch.7; 316 kW, ant. 961 ft.

Affiliation:

CBS

Combos

KNRB-FM, KALT(AM) and KPYN(AM) all Atlanta, Texas, and KNHD(AM) Camden, Ark.

Price:

$2.05 million

Buyer:

Family Worship Center Church Inc (Jimmy Swaggart, member); owns two other stations, including WJFM(FM) Baton Rouge, La., but none in this market

Seller:

Dominion Media (John Swain, chairman)

Facilities:

KALT(AM):1610 kHz, 10 kW day, 1 kW night; KPYN(AM): 900 kHz, 1 kW day, 330 W night; KNRB-FM: 100.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; KNHD(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night

Format:

KALT(AM):talk; KPYN(AM): gospel; KNRB-FM: AC; KNHD(AM): gospel

Broker:

MGMT Services Inc.

KLCK(AM)-KYYT-FM Goldendale, Wash.

Price:

$400,000

Buyer:

Danny V. Manciu, who owns no other stations

Seller:

Cole Malcolm

Facilities:

KLCK(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW; KYYT-FM: 102.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,873 ft.

Format:

KLCK(AM): oldies; KYYT-FM: country

FMs

WQSS-FM Camden, Maine

Price:

$1.72 million

Buyer:

Clear Channel Communications, the top-ranked radio group owner (Randy Michaels, chairman, Radio Group);owns 1,213 other stations; this represents its entry into this market

Seller:

Gopher Hill Communications Inc. (Charles Hutchins, president)

Facilities:

102.5 MHz, 8 kW, ant. 1,201 ft.

Format:

Classic hits

Broker:

George Silverman & Associates

WEGZ-FM Washburn, Wis.

Price:

$465,000

Buyer:

VCY America Inc. (Victor Eliason, VP); owns nine other stations including WCVM(FM) Iron Mountain, Mich., but none in this market

Seller:

DDS Communications (Howard Moe, president)

Facilities:

105.9 MHz, 98 kW, ant. 742 ft.

Format:

Country

WGBV-FM Glasgow (Bowling Green), Ky.

Price:

$416,412

Buyer:

Forever Broadcasting Inc. (Carol Logan, president); owns 40 other stations, including WBGN(AM), WBVR-FM and WUHU-FM Bowling Green

Seller:

Royse Radio Inc. (Henry Royse II, owner)

Facilities:

94.1 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 299 ft.

Format:

Country

AMs

KIFO(AM) Pearl City (Honolulu), Hawaii

Price:

$500,000

Buyer:

Diamond Broadcasting Corp. (Jeffrey B. Bate, president); owns no other stations

Seller:

Hawaii Public Radio (Michael Titterton, president)

Facilities:

1380 kHz, 6 kW day, 6 kW night

Format:

News/talk

WFVR(AM) Valdosta, Ga.

Price:

$255,000

Buyer:

Rama Communications Inc. (Sabeta Persaud, president); owns four other stations, including WOKB(AM) Orlando, but none in this market

Seller:

AC Broadcasting (Ron Cameron, president)

Facilities:

910 kHz, 5 kW day, 5 kW night

Format:

News/talk

Broker:

Wally Tucker, MGMT Services Inc.