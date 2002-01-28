Changing Hands
Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro,
Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
TVs
WTRF-TV Wheeling, W.Va.
Price:
$18.5 million
Buyer:
Cary Communications (Albert B. Cary Jr, CEO); also owns WBOY-TV Clarksburg-Weston, W.Va.
Seller:
Benedek Broadcasting Corp. (A. Richard Benedek, chairman)
Facilities:
Ch.7; 316 kW, ant. 961 ft.
Affiliation:
CBS
Combos
KNRB-FM, KALT(AM) and KPYN(AM) all Atlanta, Texas, and KNHD(AM) Camden, Ark.
Price:
$2.05 million
Buyer:
Family Worship Center Church Inc (Jimmy Swaggart, member); owns two other stations, including WJFM(FM) Baton Rouge, La., but none in this market
Seller:
Dominion Media (John Swain, chairman)
Facilities:
KALT(AM):1610 kHz, 10 kW day, 1 kW night; KPYN(AM): 900 kHz, 1 kW day, 330 W night; KNRB-FM: 100.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; KNHD(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night
Format:
KALT(AM):talk; KPYN(AM): gospel; KNRB-FM: AC; KNHD(AM): gospel
Broker:
MGMT Services Inc.
KLCK(AM)-KYYT-FM Goldendale, Wash.
Price:
$400,000
Buyer:
Danny V. Manciu, who owns no other stations
Seller:
Cole Malcolm
Facilities:
KLCK(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW; KYYT-FM: 102.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 1,873 ft.
Format:
KLCK(AM): oldies; KYYT-FM: country
FMs
WQSS-FM Camden, Maine
Price:
$1.72 million
Buyer:
Clear Channel Communications, the top-ranked radio group owner (Randy Michaels, chairman, Radio Group);owns 1,213 other stations; this represents its entry into this market
Seller:
Gopher Hill Communications Inc. (Charles Hutchins, president)
Facilities:
102.5 MHz, 8 kW, ant. 1,201 ft.
Format:
Classic hits
Broker:
George Silverman & Associates
WEGZ-FM Washburn, Wis.
Price:
$465,000
Buyer:
VCY America Inc. (Victor Eliason, VP); owns nine other stations including WCVM(FM) Iron Mountain, Mich., but none in this market
Seller:
DDS Communications (Howard Moe, president)
Facilities:
105.9 MHz, 98 kW, ant. 742 ft.
Format:
Country
WGBV-FM Glasgow (Bowling Green), Ky.
Price:
$416,412
Buyer:
Forever Broadcasting Inc. (Carol Logan, president); owns 40 other stations, including WBGN(AM), WBVR-FM and WUHU-FM Bowling Green
Seller:
Royse Radio Inc. (Henry Royse II, owner)
Facilities:
94.1 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 299 ft.
Format:
Country
AMs
KIFO(AM) Pearl City (Honolulu), Hawaii
Price:
$500,000
Buyer:
Diamond Broadcasting Corp. (Jeffrey B. Bate, president); owns no other stations
Seller:
Hawaii Public Radio (Michael Titterton, president)
Facilities:
1380 kHz, 6 kW day, 6 kW night
Format:
News/talk
WFVR(AM) Valdosta, Ga.
Price:
$255,000
Buyer:
Rama Communications Inc. (Sabeta Persaud, president); owns four other stations, including WOKB(AM) Orlando, but none in this market
Seller:
AC Broadcasting (Ron Cameron, president)
Facilities:
910 kHz, 5 kW day, 5 kW night
Format:
News/talk
Broker:
Wally Tucker, MGMT Services Inc.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.