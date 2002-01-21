Changing Hands

Combos

KOLX-FM Barling and KFPW(AM) Fort Smith, Ark.

Price:

$850,000

Buyer:

Pharis Broadcasting(William Pharis, president); owns two other stations, including KHGG(AM)-KRBK-FM Fort Smith

Seller:

Prime LLC (Jerry Patton, manager)

Facilities:

KOLX-FM:94.5 MHz, 31 kW, ant. 502 ft.; KFPW-AM: 1230 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

KOLX-FM:Christian; KFPW(AM): big band

KRAE(AM)-KZCY-FM Cheyenne, Wyo.

Price:

$800,000

Buyer:

Mountain States Radio(Victor A. Michael, president); owns five other stations, including KLDI(AM), KIMX-FM and KREO-FM Cheyenne.

Seller:

KRAE Inc.(Tom Bauman, president)

Facilities:

KRAE-AM:1480 kHz, 1 kW day, 65 W night; KZCY-FM: 104.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 0 ft.

Format:

KRAE(AM):oldies/sports; KZCY-FM: alternative

WSVG-AM & WSIG-FM Mount Jackson (Winchester), Va.

Price:

$675,000

Buyer:

Shenandoah Valley Television LLC, (Thomas Manley, manager); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Shenandoah County Broadcasting Corp. (Richard T. Judy, president)

Facilities:

WSVG-AM:790 kHz, 1 kW day, 40 W night; WSIG-FM: 96.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 243 ft.

Format:

WSVG-AM:Country; WSIG-FM: Country

KDJI(AM)-KZUA-FM Holbrook, Ariz.

Price:

$650,000

Buyer:

Petracom Media (Henry A. Ash, president); owns 16 other stations, including KSNX(FM) Show Low, Ariz.; this represents its entry into this market

Seller:

Navajo Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Roy Roberts, president)

Facilities:

KDJI-AM:1270 kHz, 5 kW day, 130 W night; KZUA-FM: 92.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 266 ft.

Format:

KDJI-AM:oldies; KZUA-FM: country

Broker:

Jim Hoffman of Explorer Communications

FMs

KNOU-FM Empire (New Orleans), La.

Price:

$8.5 million

Buyer:

On Top Communications(C. Steve Hegwood, president/CEO); owns four other stations, including WWHV(FM) Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News, Va.; this represents its entry into this market

Seller:

JP Broadcasting(Chris Devine, president)

Facilities:

104.5 MHz, 8 kW, ant. 850 ft.

Format:

Urban CHR

Broker:

Media Services Group

KTEE-FM Seaside (Monterey-Salinas-Santa Cruz), Calif.

Price:

$1.85 million

Buyer:

Mapleton Communications, (Michael Menerey, president); owns 18 other stations, including KBTU-FM, KCDU-FM, KHIP-FM, KMBY-FM and KPIG-FM/Monterey-Salinas-Santa Cruz

Seller:

Bi-Coastal Media LLC, (Kenneth Dennis, president)

Facilities:

103.9 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 604 ft.

Format:

NAC

Broker:

Media Venture Partners

WBZM-FM Fairbury, Ill.

Price:

$1.7 million

Buyer:

AAA Entertainment (John McGuire, president); owns 20 other stations, including WBAZ(FM) Nassau-Suffolk, N.Y.; this represents its entry into this market

Seller:

Rainbow Radio of Livingston, (Jerald Scott, president)

Facilities:

107.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 564 ft.

Format:

Rock

WRXT-FM Roanoke, Va.

Price:

$1.7 million

Buyer:

Baker Family Stations (Vernon H. Baker, president); owns 31 other stations, including WPAR-FM Roanoke-Lynchburg

Seller:

Vision Communications Inc. (Barry Armstrong, president)

Facilities:

90.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 1,112 ft.

Format:

Christian contemporary

WGTC-FM New Carlisle (South Bend), Ind.

Price:

$1.5 million

Buyer:

Artistic Media Partners Inc. (Arthur A. Angotti, chairman); owns 12 other stations, including WHLY-AM, WNDV-AM, WDND-AM-FM South Bend; also buying WZOW separately (see below).

Seller:

Michael Leep

Facilities:

102.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 397 ft.

Format:

Country

KKLY-FM Pecos, Texas

Price:

$1.3 million

Buyer:

Cumulus Broadcasting (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); the Atlanta-based group radio operator owns 243 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Emily Hughes

Facilities:

97.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 413 ft.

Format:

Country

Broker:

Ron Kempff Communications

WZOW-FM Goshen (South Bend), Ind.

Price:

$925,000

Buyer:

Artistic Media Partners Inc. (Arthur A. Angotti, chairman/CEO);owns 12 other stations, including WHLY-AM, WNDV-AM, WDND-AM- FM all South Bend; also buying WGTC-FM South Bend separately (see above)

Seller:

VanHawke-Johnson Comm. Inc. (Micki Johnson, co-owner)

Facilities:

97.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 482 ft.

Format:

Classic rock

AMs

WILC(AM) Laurel (Washington), Md.

Price:

$5.5 million

Buyer:

ZGS Broadcast Holdings (Ronald J. Gordon, president/treasurer); owns two other stations, including WAMA(AM) Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla., but none in the market

Seller:

ILC Corp., (Jose Lopez, co-executor)

Facilities:

900 kHz, 2 kW day, 500 W night

Format:

Spanish

KHVN(AM) Fort Worth (Dallas-Fort Worth), Texas

Price:

$4.5 million

Buyer:

Mortenson Broadcasting (

Jack Mortenson, president); owns 15 other stations, including KGGR-AM and KTNO-AM Dallas-Fort Worth

Seller:

Infinity Broadcasting, Viacom-owned group radio operator (Farid Suleman, president/CEO)

Facilities:

970 kHz, 1 kW day, 270 W night

Format:

Gospel

Broker:

John Pierce & Co.

WPLC(AM) Silver Spring (Washington), Md.

Price:

$3 million

Buyer:

Multicultural Radio Broadcasting(Arthur Liu, president); owns 29 other stations, including WKDM-AM, WKDV(AM) and WZHF(AM) Washington

Seller:

Mega Communications Inc. (Alfredo Alonso, president/CEO)

Facilities:

1050 kHz, 1 kW day, 44 W night

Format:

Mexican

WJIE(AM) Newburg (Louisville), Ky.

Price:

$1.92 million

Buyer:

ABC Radio, Disney-owned network and group station owner(John Hare, president);owns 55 other stations, including WABC(AM) New York, none in this market

Seller:

Word Broadcasting, (Robert Rodgers, president)

Facilities:

680 kHz, 1 kW day, 450 W night

Format:

Talk/sports

Broker:

John Pierce & Co.

WISE(AM) Asheville, N.C.

Price:

$1.7 million

Buyer:

Seeger,

Guest& Fort (Edward F. Seeger, president); owns five other stations, including KVNA(FM) Flagstaff, Ariz., but none in this market

Seller:

Mark Media Group (J. Ardell Sink, president/CEO)

Facilities:

1310 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night

Format:

MOR

Brokers:

American Media Services and Patrick Communications

KCWJ(AM) Blue Springs (Kansas City), Mo.

Price:

$922,000

Buyer:

D.T. Stayton;no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Christian Broadcasting Associates (Nicholas Marchi, president/director)

Facilities:

1030 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night

Format:

Christian

Broker:

John Pierce & Co.

KONP(AM) Port Angeles, Wash.

Price:

$850,000

Buyer:

Olympic View Broadcasting(Brown M. Maloney, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Radio Pacific Inc. (Terry MacDonald, president)

Facilities:

1450 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

News/talk/sports

WTZQ(AM) Hendersonville (Asheville), N.C.

Price:

$750,000

Buyer:

Houston Broadcasting(Randy Houston, president/director); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Mark Media Group, (J. Ardell Sink, president/CEO)

Facilities:

1600 kHz, 1 kW day, 12 W night

Format:

MOR

Broker:

Patrick Communications

WSTU(AM) Stuart (Fort Pierce-Stuart-Vero Beach), Fla.

Price:

$500,000

Buyer:

Port St. Lucie Broadcasters (Carol Wyatt, president); owns WIRA-AM and WPSL-AM Fort Pierce-Stuart-Vero Beach

Seller:

Resort Radio Systems(David Pomerance, president)

Facilities:

1450 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

Oldies

WAAK(AM) Dallas (Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill), N.C.

Price:

$450,000

Buyer:

The Paradise Network(Alvin Jones, president/director); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Cana Broadcasting(Billy Martin, president)

Facilities:

960 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night

Format:

Gospel

WGMA(AM) Spindale, N.C.

Price:

$350,000

Buyer:

The Paradise Network (Alvin Jones, president/director); also acquiring WAAK(AM) (see above)

Seller:

Moonglow Broadcasting(Dr. Bill D. Martin, owner)

Facilities:

1520 kHz, 500 W day

Format:

Gospel

Broker:

Hadden & Assoc. Media Brokers

WAHI(AM) Knoxville, Tenn.

Price:

$280,000

Buyer:

Metropolitan Management Corp. of Tennessee (Randal A. Mangham, president/director); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

As He Is Ministries Inc. (Phillip Robinson, president/director)

Facilities:

1580 kHz, 500 kW day

Format:

Christian

WRVK(AM) Mount Vernon, Ky.

Price:

$230,000

Buyer:

Saylor Broadcasting(Charles W. Saylor, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Cumberland Media (Larry Burdette, president)

Facilities:

1460 kHz, 500 W day

Format:

Gospel

WQMS(AM) Quitman, Miss.

Price:

$200,000

Buyer:

Conquer Communications(Joe Dunagan, president/director); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Quitman Broadcasting(Terry Bonner, president)

Facilities:

1500 kHz, 1 kW day

Format:

Country

