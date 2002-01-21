Changing Hands
Combos
KOLX-FM Barling and KFPW(AM) Fort Smith, Ark.
Price:
$850,000
Buyer:
Pharis Broadcasting(William Pharis, president); owns two other stations, including KHGG(AM)-KRBK-FM Fort Smith
Seller:
Prime LLC (Jerry Patton, manager)
Facilities:
KOLX-FM:94.5 MHz, 31 kW, ant. 502 ft.; KFPW-AM: 1230 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
KOLX-FM:Christian; KFPW(AM): big band
KRAE(AM)-KZCY-FM Cheyenne, Wyo.
Price:
$800,000
Buyer:
Mountain States Radio(Victor A. Michael, president); owns five other stations, including KLDI(AM), KIMX-FM and KREO-FM Cheyenne.
Seller:
KRAE Inc.(Tom Bauman, president)
Facilities:
KRAE-AM:1480 kHz, 1 kW day, 65 W night; KZCY-FM: 104.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 0 ft.
Format:
KRAE(AM):oldies/sports; KZCY-FM: alternative
WSVG-AM & WSIG-FM Mount Jackson (Winchester), Va.
Price:
$675,000
Buyer:
Shenandoah Valley Television LLC, (Thomas Manley, manager); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Shenandoah County Broadcasting Corp. (Richard T. Judy, president)
Facilities:
WSVG-AM:790 kHz, 1 kW day, 40 W night; WSIG-FM: 96.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 243 ft.
Format:
WSVG-AM:Country; WSIG-FM: Country
KDJI(AM)-KZUA-FM Holbrook, Ariz.
Price:
$650,000
Buyer:
Petracom Media (Henry A. Ash, president); owns 16 other stations, including KSNX(FM) Show Low, Ariz.; this represents its entry into this market
Seller:
Navajo Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Roy Roberts, president)
Facilities:
KDJI-AM:1270 kHz, 5 kW day, 130 W night; KZUA-FM: 92.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 266 ft.
Format:
KDJI-AM:oldies; KZUA-FM: country
Broker:
Jim Hoffman of Explorer Communications
FMs
KNOU-FM Empire (New Orleans), La.
Price:
$8.5 million
Buyer:
On Top Communications(C. Steve Hegwood, president/CEO); owns four other stations, including WWHV(FM) Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News, Va.; this represents its entry into this market
Seller:
JP Broadcasting(Chris Devine, president)
Facilities:
104.5 MHz, 8 kW, ant. 850 ft.
Format:
Urban CHR
Broker:
Media Services Group
KTEE-FM Seaside (Monterey-Salinas-Santa Cruz), Calif.
Price:
$1.85 million
Buyer:
Mapleton Communications, (Michael Menerey, president); owns 18 other stations, including KBTU-FM, KCDU-FM, KHIP-FM, KMBY-FM and KPIG-FM/Monterey-Salinas-Santa Cruz
Seller:
Bi-Coastal Media LLC, (Kenneth Dennis, president)
Facilities:
103.9 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 604 ft.
Format:
NAC
Broker:
Media Venture Partners
WBZM-FM Fairbury, Ill.
Price:
$1.7 million
Buyer:
AAA Entertainment (John McGuire, president); owns 20 other stations, including WBAZ(FM) Nassau-Suffolk, N.Y.; this represents its entry into this market
Seller:
Rainbow Radio of Livingston, (Jerald Scott, president)
Facilities:
107.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 564 ft.
Format:
Rock
WRXT-FM Roanoke, Va.
Price:
$1.7 million
Buyer:
Baker Family Stations (Vernon H. Baker, president); owns 31 other stations, including WPAR-FM Roanoke-Lynchburg
Seller:
Vision Communications Inc. (Barry Armstrong, president)
Facilities:
90.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 1,112 ft.
Format:
Christian contemporary
WGTC-FM New Carlisle (South Bend), Ind.
Price:
$1.5 million
Buyer:
Artistic Media Partners Inc. (Arthur A. Angotti, chairman); owns 12 other stations, including WHLY-AM, WNDV-AM, WDND-AM-FM South Bend; also buying WZOW separately (see below).
Seller:
Michael Leep
Facilities:
102.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 397 ft.
Format:
Country
KKLY-FM Pecos, Texas
Price:
$1.3 million
Buyer:
Cumulus Broadcasting (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO); the Atlanta-based group radio operator owns 243 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Emily Hughes
Facilities:
97.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 413 ft.
Format:
Country
Broker:
Ron Kempff Communications
WZOW-FM Goshen (South Bend), Ind.
Price:
$925,000
Buyer:
Artistic Media Partners Inc. (Arthur A. Angotti, chairman/CEO);owns 12 other stations, including WHLY-AM, WNDV-AM, WDND-AM- FM all South Bend; also buying WGTC-FM South Bend separately (see above)
Seller:
VanHawke-Johnson Comm. Inc. (Micki Johnson, co-owner)
Facilities:
97.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 482 ft.
Format:
Classic rock
AMs
WILC(AM) Laurel (Washington), Md.
Price:
$5.5 million
Buyer:
ZGS Broadcast Holdings (Ronald J. Gordon, president/treasurer); owns two other stations, including WAMA(AM) Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla., but none in the market
Seller:
ILC Corp., (Jose Lopez, co-executor)
Facilities:
900 kHz, 2 kW day, 500 W night
Format:
Spanish
KHVN(AM) Fort Worth (Dallas-Fort Worth), Texas
Price:
$4.5 million
Buyer:
Mortenson Broadcasting (
Jack Mortenson, president); owns 15 other stations, including KGGR-AM and KTNO-AM Dallas-Fort Worth
Seller:
Infinity Broadcasting, Viacom-owned group radio operator (Farid Suleman, president/CEO)
Facilities:
970 kHz, 1 kW day, 270 W night
Format:
Gospel
Broker:
John Pierce & Co.
WPLC(AM) Silver Spring (Washington), Md.
Price:
$3 million
Buyer:
Multicultural Radio Broadcasting(Arthur Liu, president); owns 29 other stations, including WKDM-AM, WKDV(AM) and WZHF(AM) Washington
Seller:
Mega Communications Inc. (Alfredo Alonso, president/CEO)
Facilities:
1050 kHz, 1 kW day, 44 W night
Format:
Mexican
WJIE(AM) Newburg (Louisville), Ky.
Price:
$1.92 million
Buyer:
ABC Radio, Disney-owned network and group station owner(John Hare, president);owns 55 other stations, including WABC(AM) New York, none in this market
Seller:
Word Broadcasting, (Robert Rodgers, president)
Facilities:
680 kHz, 1 kW day, 450 W night
Format:
Talk/sports
Broker:
John Pierce & Co.
WISE(AM) Asheville, N.C.
Price:
$1.7 million
Buyer:
Seeger,
Guest& Fort (Edward F. Seeger, president); owns five other stations, including KVNA(FM) Flagstaff, Ariz., but none in this market
Seller:
Mark Media Group (J. Ardell Sink, president/CEO)
Facilities:
1310 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night
Format:
MOR
Brokers:
American Media Services and Patrick Communications
KCWJ(AM) Blue Springs (Kansas City), Mo.
Price:
$922,000
Buyer:
D.T. Stayton;no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Christian Broadcasting Associates (Nicholas Marchi, president/director)
Facilities:
1030 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night
Format:
Christian
Broker:
John Pierce & Co.
KONP(AM) Port Angeles, Wash.
Price:
$850,000
Buyer:
Olympic View Broadcasting(Brown M. Maloney, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Radio Pacific Inc. (Terry MacDonald, president)
Facilities:
1450 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
News/talk/sports
WTZQ(AM) Hendersonville (Asheville), N.C.
Price:
$750,000
Buyer:
Houston Broadcasting(Randy Houston, president/director); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Mark Media Group, (J. Ardell Sink, president/CEO)
Facilities:
1600 kHz, 1 kW day, 12 W night
Format:
MOR
Broker:
Patrick Communications
WSTU(AM) Stuart (Fort Pierce-Stuart-Vero Beach), Fla.
Price:
$500,000
Buyer:
Port St. Lucie Broadcasters (Carol Wyatt, president); owns WIRA-AM and WPSL-AM Fort Pierce-Stuart-Vero Beach
Seller:
Resort Radio Systems(David Pomerance, president)
Facilities:
1450 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
Oldies
WAAK(AM) Dallas (Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill), N.C.
Price:
$450,000
Buyer:
The Paradise Network(Alvin Jones, president/director); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Cana Broadcasting(Billy Martin, president)
Facilities:
960 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night
Format:
Gospel
WGMA(AM) Spindale, N.C.
Price:
$350,000
Buyer:
The Paradise Network (Alvin Jones, president/director); also acquiring WAAK(AM) (see above)
Seller:
Moonglow Broadcasting(Dr. Bill D. Martin, owner)
Facilities:
1520 kHz, 500 W day
Format:
Gospel
Broker:
Hadden & Assoc. Media Brokers
WAHI(AM) Knoxville, Tenn.
Price:
$280,000
Buyer:
Metropolitan Management Corp. of Tennessee (Randal A. Mangham, president/director); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
As He Is Ministries Inc. (Phillip Robinson, president/director)
Facilities:
1580 kHz, 500 kW day
Format:
Christian
WRVK(AM) Mount Vernon, Ky.
Price:
$230,000
Buyer:
Saylor Broadcasting(Charles W. Saylor, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Cumberland Media (Larry Burdette, president)
Facilities:
1460 kHz, 500 W day
Format:
Gospel
WQMS(AM) Quitman, Miss.
Price:
$200,000
Buyer:
Conquer Communications(Joe Dunagan, president/director); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Quitman Broadcasting(Terry Bonner, president)
Facilities:
1500 kHz, 1 kW day
Format:
Country
—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.