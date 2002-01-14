Changing Hands

TVs

KODE-TV Joplin, Mo.

Price: $6 million

Buyer: Mission/Bastet Broadcasting (David Smith, president); owns four other TV stations, including WYOU(TV) Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Pa.

Seller: GOCOM Holdings (Ric Gorman, president/CEO).

Facilities: Ch. 12, 316 kW, ant. 1,020 ft.

Affiliation: ABC

KNIC(TV) San Antonio, Texas

Price: $ 1.3 million

Buyer: Univision Communications (A. Jerrold Perenchio, chairman/CEO), owns Spanish-language network and TV stations

Seller: Nicolas Communications Corp.

Facilities: [ Low power] Ch. 17, 10.4 kW, ant. 509 ft.

Combos

KEZW(AM) Aurora, Colo., KKHK(FM) and KOSI(FM) both Denver.

Price: $180 million

Buyer: Entercom (David J. Field, president/COO); owns 98 other radio stations, none in this market

Seller: Tribune Broadcasting (Dennis J. FitzSimons, president)

Facilities: KEZW-AM:1430 kHz, 5 kW day, 5 kW night; KKHK-FM: 99.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,624 ft.; KOSI-FM: 101.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,624 ft.

Format: KEZW-AM: big band/nostalgia; KKHK-FM: classic rock; KOSI-FM: AC

KOIL(AM) and KOZN(AM), Bellevue; KKAR(AM) Omaha; KZFX-FM, Lincoln; KGFW(AM), KQKY-FM and KRNY-FM Kearney; KODY(AM)-KXNP-FM North Platte; KHUB(AM)-KFMT-FM, Fremont; KLIQ-FM, Hastings; KUVR(AM)-KMTY-FM Holdrege; KBLR-FM Blair, all Neb., and KQKQ-FM Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Price: $36.6 million

Buyer: Waitt Radio Inc. (Michael J. Delich, president); owns 38 other stations, including KOTD(AM) and KCTY-FM Omaha-Council Bluffs

Seller: Mitchell Broadcasting (John C. Mitchell, president)

Facilities: KOIL-AM:1180 kHz, 25 kW day, 1 kW night; KOZN-AM: 1620 kHz, 10 kW day, 1 kW night; KBLR-FM: 97.3 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 3,020 ft.; KHUB-AM: 1340 kHz, 500 W; KFMT-FM: 105.5 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 449 ft.; KLIQ-FM: 94.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 948 ft.; KUVR-AM: 1380 kHz, 500 W day, 62 W night; KMTY-FM: 97.7 MHz, 55 kW, ant. 262 ft.; KGFW-AM: 1340 kHz, 1 kW; KQKY-FM: 105.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,204 ft.; KRNY-FM: 102.3 MHz, 79 kW, ant. 1,086 ft.; KZFX-FM: 101.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,132 ft.; KODY-AM: 1240 kHz, 1 kW; KXNP-FM: 103.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 479 ft.; KKAR-AM: 1290 kHz, 5 kW; KQKQ-FM: 98.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,175 ft.

Format: KOIL-AM: children; KOZN-AM: sports; KBLR-FM: AC; KHUB-AM: talk; KFMT-FM: oldies; KLIQ-FM: soft rock; KUVR-AM: soft AC; KMTY-FM: hot AC; KGFW-AM: news/talk/sport; KQKY-FM: CHR; KRNY-FM: country; KZFX-FM: classic hits; KODY-AM: news/talk/sports; KXNP-FM: country; KKAR-AM: news/talk; KQKQ-FM: CHR

WSNJ-AM-FM Bridgeton, N.J.

Price: $20 million

Buyer: Seeger, Guest &Fort (Edward F. Seeger, president); owns six other stations, including WMCH(AM) Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.

Seller: Cohanzick Broadcasting (Edward Bold, president)

Facilities: WSNJ-AM:1240 kHz, 1 kW; WSNJ-FM: 107.7 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 486 ft.

Format: WSNJ-AM: diverse; WSNJ-FM: diverse

WRGA(AM)-WQTU-FM Rome, Ga.

Price: $1.6 million

Buyer: Southern Broadcasting (Paul C. Stone, owner/president); owns nine other stations, including WTSH(AM) Rome

Seller: McDougald Broadcasting (Michael H. McDougald, president/CEO)

Facilities: WRGA-AM:1470 kHz, 5 kW day, 5 kW night; WQTU-FM: 102.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 804 ft.

Format: WRGA-AM: news/talk; WQTU-FM: hot AC

Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com