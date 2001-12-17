Changing Hands
Information provided by
BIA Financial Networks'
Media Access Pro,
Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com
AMs
WGNA(AM) Albany, N.Y.
Price:
$2 million
Buyer:
ABC Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); owns approximately 55 radio stations, including WABC(AM) New York
Seller:
Regent Communications (William Stakelin, president)
Facilities:
1460 kHz, 5 kW
Format:
Country (to be Radio Disney)
Broker:
William B. Schutz Jr.
KWED(AM) Seguin (San Antonio), Texas
Price:
$940,000
Buyer:
Seguin Media Group (James M. Story, limited partner); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Pinwheel Communications (Bennie Bock, president)
Facilities:
1580 kHz, 1 kW day, 253 W night
Format:
Country
WDGR(AM) Dahlonega, Ga.
Price:
$175,000
Buyer:
Small Town Radio Inc. (Don Boyd, president); has purchased five other stations, subject to FCC approval, including WBBK-AM-FM Blakely, Ga.
Seller:
Greenwood Communications Corp. (Ann Greenwood, president)
Facilities:
1210 kHz, 10 kW day
Format:
Variety
WDLL(AM) Fort Payne, Ala.
Price:
$112,500
Buyer:
DeKalb County Community Radio Inc. (Gerald E. Dilts, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
DelGiorno Broadcasting (Robert DelGiorno, president)
Facilities:
1400 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night
Format:
News/talk/sports
KYFV(AM) Victoria, Texas
Price:
$100,000
Buyer:
John Barger; owns seven other stations, including KRNX-AM, KEPG-FM and KVIC-FM Victoria
Seller:
Bible Broadcasting Network (Lowell Davey, president)
Facilities:
1410 kHz, 500 W
Format:
Adult standard
Broker:
John Pierce & Co.
WNBX(AM) Springfield, Vt.
Price:
$75,000
Buyer:
KOOR Communications Inc. (Robert Vinikoor, owner); owns two other stations, including WNTK(AM) Newport, N.H.
Seller:
Robert Wolf
Facilities:
1480 kHz, 5 kW day
Format:
Variety
FMs
KTEE-FM Seaside (Monterey-Salinas-Santa Cruz), Calif.
Price:
$1.85 million
Buyer:
Mapleton Communications (Michael Menerey, president); owns 18 other stations, including KBTU-FM, KCDU-FM, KHIP-FM, KMBY-FM and KPIG-FM Monterey-Salinas-Santa Cruz
Seller:
Bi-Coastal Media (Kenneth Dennis, president/CEO)
Facilities:
103.9 MHz; 1 kW, ant. 604 ft.
Format:
NAC
Broker:
Media Venture Partners
WKIG-FM Glennville, Ga.
Price:
$250,000
Buyer:
Bullie Broadcasting (Jim Lewis, VP); owns two other stations
Seller:
Tattnall County Broadcasting (John P. Cobb, president)
Facilities:
106.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.
Format:
AC
Combos
KFTM(AM)-KBRU(FM) Fort Morgan, Colo.
Price:
$688,000
Buyer:
Hunt Broadcasting (Janice Hunt, manager); owns three other stations, including KLES(FM) Yakima, Wash.
Seller:
Arnold Broadcasting Co. (William G. Arnold, president)
Facilities:
KFTM-AM: 1400 kHz, 1 kW; KBRU-FM: 101.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 135 ft.
Format:
KFTM-AM: oldies; KBRU-FM: AC
Broker:
Satterfield & Perry
