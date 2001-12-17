Changing Hands

Information provided by

BIA Financial Networks'

Media Access Pro,

Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com

AMs

WGNA(AM) Albany, N.Y.

Price:

$2 million

Buyer:

ABC Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); owns approximately 55 radio stations, including WABC(AM) New York

Seller:

Regent Communications (William Stakelin, president)

Facilities:

1460 kHz, 5 kW

Format:

Country (to be Radio Disney)

Broker:

William B. Schutz Jr.

KWED(AM) Seguin (San Antonio), Texas

Price:

$940,000

Buyer:

Seguin Media Group (James M. Story, limited partner); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Pinwheel Communications (Bennie Bock, president)

Facilities:

1580 kHz, 1 kW day, 253 W night

Format:

Country

WDGR(AM) Dahlonega, Ga.

Price:

$175,000

Buyer:

Small Town Radio Inc. (Don Boyd, president); has purchased five other stations, subject to FCC approval, including WBBK-AM-FM Blakely, Ga.

Seller:

Greenwood Communications Corp. (Ann Greenwood, president)

Facilities:

1210 kHz, 10 kW day

Format:

Variety

WDLL(AM) Fort Payne, Ala.

Price:

$112,500

Buyer:

DeKalb County Community Radio Inc. (Gerald E. Dilts, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

DelGiorno Broadcasting (Robert DelGiorno, president)

Facilities:

1400 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night

Format:

News/talk/sports

KYFV(AM) Victoria, Texas

Price:

$100,000

Buyer:

John Barger; owns seven other stations, including KRNX-AM, KEPG-FM and KVIC-FM Victoria

Seller:

Bible Broadcasting Network (Lowell Davey, president)

Facilities:

1410 kHz, 500 W

Format:

Adult standard

Broker:

John Pierce & Co.

WNBX(AM) Springfield, Vt.

Price:

$75,000

Buyer:

KOOR Communications Inc. (Robert Vinikoor, owner); owns two other stations, including WNTK(AM) Newport, N.H.

Seller:

Robert Wolf

Facilities:

1480 kHz, 5 kW day

Format:

Variety

FMs

KTEE-FM Seaside (Monterey-Salinas-Santa Cruz), Calif.

Price:

$1.85 million

Buyer:

Mapleton Communications (Michael Menerey, president); owns 18 other stations, including KBTU-FM, KCDU-FM, KHIP-FM, KMBY-FM and KPIG-FM Monterey-Salinas-Santa Cruz

Seller:

Bi-Coastal Media (Kenneth Dennis, president/CEO)

Facilities:

103.9 MHz; 1 kW, ant. 604 ft.

Format:

NAC

Broker:

Media Venture Partners

WKIG-FM Glennville, Ga.

Price:

$250,000

Buyer:

Bullie Broadcasting (Jim Lewis, VP); owns two other stations

Seller:

Tattnall County Broadcasting (John P. Cobb, president)

Facilities:

106.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.

Format:

AC

Combos

KFTM(AM)-KBRU(FM) Fort Morgan, Colo.

Price:

$688,000

Buyer:

Hunt Broadcasting (Janice Hunt, manager); owns three other stations, including KLES(FM) Yakima, Wash.

Seller:

Arnold Broadcasting Co. (William G. Arnold, president)

Facilities:

KFTM-AM: 1400 kHz, 1 kW; KBRU-FM: 101.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 135 ft.

Format:

KFTM-AM: oldies; KBRU-FM: AC

Broker:

Satterfield & Perry