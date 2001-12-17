Trending

Changing Hands

By

Information provided by
BIA Financial Networks'
Media Access Pro,
Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com

AMs

WGNA(AM) Albany, N.Y.

Price:
$2 million

Buyer:
ABC Inc. (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); owns approximately 55 radio stations, including WABC(AM) New York

Seller:
Regent Communications (William Stakelin, president)

Facilities:
1460 kHz, 5 kW

Format:
Country (to be Radio Disney)

Broker:
William B. Schutz Jr.

KWED(AM) Seguin (San Antonio), Texas

Price:
$940,000

Buyer:
Seguin Media Group (James M. Story, limited partner); no other broadcast interests

Seller:
Pinwheel Communications (Bennie Bock, president)

Facilities:
1580 kHz, 1 kW day, 253 W night

Format:
Country

WDGR(AM) Dahlonega, Ga.

Price:
$175,000

Buyer:
Small Town Radio Inc. (Don Boyd, president); has purchased five other stations, subject to FCC approval, including WBBK-AM-FM Blakely, Ga.

Seller:
Greenwood Communications Corp. (Ann Greenwood, president)

Facilities:
1210 kHz, 10 kW day

Format:
Variety

WDLL(AM) Fort Payne, Ala.

Price:
$112,500

Buyer:
DeKalb County Community Radio Inc. (Gerald E. Dilts, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:
DelGiorno Broadcasting (Robert DelGiorno, president)

Facilities:
1400 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night

Format:
News/talk/sports

KYFV(AM) Victoria, Texas

Price:
$100,000

Buyer:
John Barger; owns seven other stations, including KRNX-AM, KEPG-FM and KVIC-FM Victoria

Seller:
Bible Broadcasting Network (Lowell Davey, president)

Facilities:
1410 kHz, 500 W

Format:
Adult standard

Broker:
John Pierce & Co.

WNBX(AM) Springfield, Vt.

Price:
$75,000

Buyer:
KOOR Communications Inc. (Robert Vinikoor, owner); owns two other stations, including WNTK(AM) Newport, N.H.

Seller:
Robert Wolf

Facilities:
1480 kHz, 5 kW day

Format:
Variety

FMs

KTEE-FM Seaside (Monterey-Salinas-Santa Cruz), Calif.

Price:
$1.85 million

Buyer:
Mapleton Communications (Michael Menerey, president); owns 18 other stations, including KBTU-FM, KCDU-FM, KHIP-FM, KMBY-FM and KPIG-FM Monterey-Salinas-Santa Cruz

Seller:
Bi-Coastal Media (Kenneth Dennis, president/CEO)

Facilities:
103.9 MHz; 1 kW, ant. 604 ft.

Format:
NAC

Broker:
Media Venture Partners

WKIG-FM Glennville, Ga.

Price:
$250,000

Buyer:
Bullie Broadcasting (Jim Lewis, VP); owns two other stations

Seller:
Tattnall County Broadcasting (John P. Cobb, president)

Facilities:
106.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.

Format:
AC

Combos

KFTM(AM)-KBRU(FM) Fort Morgan, Colo.

Price:
$688,000

Buyer:
Hunt Broadcasting (Janice Hunt, manager); owns three other stations, including KLES(FM) Yakima, Wash.

Seller:
Arnold Broadcasting Co. (William G. Arnold, president)

Facilities:
KFTM-AM: 1400 kHz, 1 kW; KBRU-FM: 101.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 135 ft.

Format:
KFTM-AM: oldies; KBRU-FM: AC

Broker:
Satterfield & Perry