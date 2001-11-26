Changing Hands
Combos
WICC(AM) Bridgeport, WINE(AM)-WRKI-FM Brookfield and WEBE-FM Westport, all Connecticut; WRRB-FM Arlington; WPUT(AM) Brewster; WCZX-FM Hyde Park; WPDA-FM Jeffersonville; WKNY(AM) Kingston; WALL(AM)-WRRV-FM Middletown; WFAF-FM Mount Kisco; WAXB-FM Patterson; WEOK(AM)-WPDH-FM Poughkeepsie; WFAS-AM-FM White Plains; WZAD-FM Wurtsboro, all New York
Price:
$219.6 million
Buyer:
Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey, Jr., president/CEO); owns 240 other stations
Seller:
Aurora Communications (Frank Osborn, founder)
Facilities:
WICC(AM):600 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night; WINE(AM): 940 kHz, 680 W day, 4 W night; WRKI-FM: 95.1 MHz, 30 kW, ant. 67 ft.; WEBE-FM: 107.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 384 ft.; WRRB-FM:96.9 MHz, 310 W, ant. 1,007 ft.; WPUT(AM): 1510 kHz, 1 kW day; WCZX-FM: 97.7 MHz, 300 W, ant. 1,030 ft.; WPDA-FM: 106.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 627 ft.; WKNY-AM: 1490 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night; WALL(AM): 1340 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night; WRRV-FM: 92.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 269 ft.; WFAF-FM: 106.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 440 ft.; WAXB-FM: 105.5 MHz, 900 W, ant. 610 ft.; WEOK(AM): 1390 kHz, 5 kW day, 100 W night; WPDH-FM: 101.5 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 1,539 ft.; WFAS-FM: 103.9 MHz, 600 W, ant. 669 ft.; WFAS-AM: 1230 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night; WZAD-FM: 97.3 MHz, 620 Ws, ant. 719 ft.
Format:
WICC(AM):full service; WINE(AM): adult standard; WRKI-FM: AOR; WEBE-FM: AC; WRBB-FM:alternative; WPUT(AM): adult standard; WCZX-FM: oldies; WPDA-FM: classic rock; WKNY-AM: AC; WALL(AM): sports; WRRV-FM: alternative; WFAF-FM: AC; WAXB-FM: oldies; WEOK(AM): sports; WPDH-FM: classic rock; WFAS-FM: AC; WFAS-AM: adult standard; WZAD-FM: oldies
WXTW-FM Auburn, WWWD-FM Churubusco, WGL(AM) Ft. Wayne and WCKZ-FM Roanoke, all Indiana
Price:
$7.5 million
Buyer:
Travis Media Corp. (Karen Travis, president); owns two other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Kovas Communications (Frank Kovas, president)
Facilities:
WXTW-FM: 102.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 315 ft.; WWWD-FM: 96.3 MHz, 7 kW, ant. 554 ft.; WGL(AM): 1250 kHz, 2 kW day, 1 kW night; WCKZ-FM: 94.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format:
WXTW-FM: alternative; WWWD-FM: country; WGL(AM): sports; WCKZ-FM: Christian/rhythmic
WDVM-FM Nekoosa and WIBU(AM) Wisconsin Dells, both Wisconsin
Price:
$2.3 million
Buyer:
Starboard Broadcasting Inc. (Stephen Gajdosik, president); it owns five other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Magnum Radio Inc (David R. Magnum, president)
Facilities:
WDVM: 93.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 66 ft.; WIBU: 900 kHz, 1 kW day, 229 W night
Format:
WDVM: dark; WIBU: adult standard
FMs
WNPL-FM Belle Meade; WRQQ-FM Goodlettsville, and WQQK-FM Hendersonville (Nashville), Tenn.
Price:
$84 million
Buyer:
Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president); owns 240 other stations.
Seller:
Dickey Brothers Broadcasting LLC (Michael Dickey, president)
Facilities:
WNPL-FM:106.7 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 774 ft.; WRQQ-FM: 97.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; WQQK-FM: 92.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 463 ft.
Format:
WNPL-FM:rock; WRQQ-FM: hot AC; WQQK-FM: urban
Broker:
George Reed of Media Services Group
AMs
WNSG(AM) Nashville, Tenn.
Price:
$2.5 million
Buyer:
Nashville Public Radio (Robert J. Gordon, president); owns three other stations, including WPLN-FM Nashville
Seller:
Mortenson Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Jack Mortenson, president)
Facilities:
1240 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night
Format:
Urban/gospel
Broker:
John Pierce & Co.
