Changing Hands

TVs

KKWB-TV El Paso, Texas

Price:

$20.8 million

Buyer:

Entravision Holdings (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO); owns KINT-TV and four radio stations in the market; Univision assigned its right to purchase KKWB-TV to Entravision

Seller:

White Knight Broadcasting (Sheldon H. Galloway, chairman/CEO)

Facilities:

Ch. 65; 5,000 kW, ant. 1,726 ft.

Affiliation:

UPN/The WB

KTVC-TV Roseburg, Ore.

Price:$

800,000

Buyer:

Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Tom Shannon, vice president of television)

Seller:

Johanna Broadcasting (Ronald Lee, president)

Facilities:

Ch.36; 43 kW, ant. 693 f.

Affiliation:

Ind.

Combos

KVNA-AM and KVNA-FM Flagstaff, Ariz.

Price:

$3.88 million

Buyer:

Seeger, Guest and Fort (Edward F. Seeger, president); owns three other stations, none in this market

Seller:

W. Grant Hafley

Facilities:

KVNA-AM:600 kHz, 1 kW day, 48 W night; KVNA-FM: 97.5 MHz, 43 kW, ant. 1,508 ft.

Format:

KVNA-AM:news, talk, sport; KVNA-FM: AC

WABY-AM Albany and WKLI-FM, Ravenna, N.Y.

Price:

$2.5 million

Buyer:

Galaxy Communications

Seller:

Dot Broadcasting (subsidiary of TeleMedia Co. of Eastern New York)

Facilities:

WABY: 1400 MHz, 1 kW unlimited, WKLI: 94.5 MHz, 328 ft.

Format:

WABY: news; WKLI: Soft adult contemporary

Broker:

Frank Boyle

WCBH-FM Casey, Ill. (Terre Haute, Ind.), WCRA-AM and WCRA-FM Effingham, Ill.

Price:

$2.3 million

Buyer:

Cromwell Group Inc. (Bayard H. Walters, president); owns 15 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Discovery Group LLC (Steve Samet, owner)

Facilities:

WCBH-FM: 104.3 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 495 ft.; WCRA-AM: 1090 kHz, 1 kW; WCRA-FM: 95.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 479 ft.

Format:

WCBH-FM:lite AC; WCRA-AM: news, talk, sport; WCRA-FM: country

FMs

WCPT-FM, WKBE-FM, Warrensburg, N.Y.

Price:

$4.5 million

Buyer:

Pamal Broadcasting

Seller:

TeleMedia Co. of Eastern New York

Facilities:

WCPT: 100.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.; WKBE: 100.3 MHz, 1.5 kW, ant. 110 ft.

Format:

Hot adult contemporary

Broker:

Frank Boyle

WULF-FM Hardinsburg, Ky.

Price:

$1.15 million

Buyer:

Skytower Communications Inc. (Billy A. Evans, president); owns one other station, not in this market

Seller:

Key Broadcasting Inc. (Dennis Cupp, president)

Facilities:

94.3 MHz; 40 kW, ant. 525 ft.

Format:

News, talk

Broker:

Ed Hensen, Henson Media

KPMX-FM Sterling, Colo.

Price:

$695,000

Buyer:

JMS Broadcasting LLC (Kevin M. Shaffer, president/general manager); owns two other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Adams Entertainment Group (Phillip Adams, CEO)

Facilities:

105.7 MHz; 12 kW, ant. 479 ft.

Format:

AC

AMs

WQIZ-AM St. George (Charleston), S.C.

Price: $150,000

Buyer: Faith Cathedral Fellowship Inc. (R.G. Stair, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Charles A. Barton

Facilities: 810 kHz; 5 kW

Format: Gospel