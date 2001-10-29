Changing Hands
By Staff
TVs
KKWB-TV El Paso, Texas
Price:
$20.8 million
Buyer:
Entravision Holdings (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO); owns KINT-TV and four radio stations in the market; Univision assigned its right to purchase KKWB-TV to Entravision
Seller:
White Knight Broadcasting (Sheldon H. Galloway, chairman/CEO)
Facilities:
Ch. 65; 5,000 kW, ant. 1,726 ft.
Affiliation:
UPN/The WB
KTVC-TV Roseburg, Ore.
Price:$
800,000
Buyer:
Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Tom Shannon, vice president of television)
Seller:
Johanna Broadcasting (Ronald Lee, president)
Facilities:
Ch.36; 43 kW, ant. 693 f.
Affiliation:
Ind.
Combos
KVNA-AM and KVNA-FM Flagstaff, Ariz.
Price:
$3.88 million
Buyer:
Seeger, Guest and Fort (Edward F. Seeger, president); owns three other stations, none in this market
Seller:
W. Grant Hafley
Facilities:
KVNA-AM:600 kHz, 1 kW day, 48 W night; KVNA-FM: 97.5 MHz, 43 kW, ant. 1,508 ft.
Format:
KVNA-AM:news, talk, sport; KVNA-FM: AC
WABY-AM Albany and WKLI-FM, Ravenna, N.Y.
Price:
$2.5 million
Buyer:
Galaxy Communications
Seller:
Dot Broadcasting (subsidiary of TeleMedia Co. of Eastern New York)
Facilities:
WABY: 1400 MHz, 1 kW unlimited, WKLI: 94.5 MHz, 328 ft.
Format:
WABY: news; WKLI: Soft adult contemporary
Broker:
Frank Boyle
WCBH-FM Casey, Ill. (Terre Haute, Ind.), WCRA-AM and WCRA-FM Effingham, Ill.
Price:
$2.3 million
Buyer:
Cromwell Group Inc. (Bayard H. Walters, president); owns 15 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Discovery Group LLC (Steve Samet, owner)
Facilities:
WCBH-FM: 104.3 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 495 ft.; WCRA-AM: 1090 kHz, 1 kW; WCRA-FM: 95.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 479 ft.
Format:
WCBH-FM:lite AC; WCRA-AM: news, talk, sport; WCRA-FM: country
FMs
WCPT-FM, WKBE-FM, Warrensburg, N.Y.
Price:
$4.5 million
Buyer:
Pamal Broadcasting
Seller:
TeleMedia Co. of Eastern New York
Facilities:
WCPT: 100.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.; WKBE: 100.3 MHz, 1.5 kW, ant. 110 ft.
Format:
Hot adult contemporary
Broker:
Frank Boyle
WULF-FM Hardinsburg, Ky.
Price:
$1.15 million
Buyer:
Skytower Communications Inc. (Billy A. Evans, president); owns one other station, not in this market
Seller:
Key Broadcasting Inc. (Dennis Cupp, president)
Facilities:
94.3 MHz; 40 kW, ant. 525 ft.
Format:
News, talk
Broker:
Ed Hensen, Henson Media
KPMX-FM Sterling, Colo.
Price:
$695,000
Buyer:
JMS Broadcasting LLC (Kevin M. Shaffer, president/general manager); owns two other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Adams Entertainment Group (Phillip Adams, CEO)
Facilities:
105.7 MHz; 12 kW, ant. 479 ft.
Format:
AC
AMs
WQIZ-AM St. George (Charleston), S.C.
Price: $150,000
Buyer: Faith Cathedral Fellowship Inc. (R.G. Stair, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Charles A. Barton
Facilities: 810 kHz; 5 kW
Format: Gospel
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.