Changing Hands

TVs

WNJU Linden, N.J.; KVEA Corona, Calif.; KWHY-TV Los Angeles; WSNS Chicago; KSTS San Jose, Calif.; KXTX-TV Dallas; KTMD Galveston, Texas; WSCV Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; KMAS-TV Steamboat Springs, Colo.; KMAS-LP Estes Park, Colo.; KSBS-LP Denver; K47DQ Sacramento, Calif.; K52CK Stockton, Calif.; K68FZ Modesto, Calif.; KVDA San Antonio; K49CJ Colorado Springs, Colo.; K52FF Reno, Nev.; K49CD Odessa, Texas; K60EE Odessa; WKAQ-TV San Juan, P.R.

Price:

$2.68 billion

Buyer:

NBC/GE (Jay Ireland, president)

Seller:

Telemundo Group Inc (James McNamara, president/CEO)

Facilities:

WNJU: ch. 47; 4,000 kW, ant. 1,503 ft.; KVEA: ch. 52; 2,570 kW, ant. 2,940 ft.; KWHY-TV: ch. 22; 2,630 kW, ant. 2,917 ft.; WSNS: ch. 44; 5,000 kW, ant. 1,549 ft.; KSTS: ch. 48; 2,510 kW, ant. 2,257 ft.; KXTX-TV: ch. 39; 5,000 kW, ant. 1,680 ft.; KTMD: ch. 48; 4,900 kW, ant. 1,175 ft.; WSCV: ch. 51; 5,000 kW, ant. 860 ft.; KMAS-TV: ch. 24; 5.5 kW, ant. 515 ft.; KMAS-LP: ch. 63; 13.2 kW; KSBS-LP: ch. 47; 59.1 kW; K47DQ: ch. 47; 11.5 kW, ant. 303 ft.; K52CK: ch. 52; 7.68 kW; K68FZ: ch. 68; 12.3 kW, ant. 221 ft.; KVDA: ch. 60; 5,000 kW, ant. 1,496 ft.; K49CJ: ch. 49; 4.53 kW; K52FF: ch. 16; 2.34 kW; K49CD: ch. 49; 1.72 kW, ant. 397 ft.; K60EE: ch. 20; 4.81 kW; WKAQ-TV: ch. 2; 55 kW, ant. 2,825 ft.

Affiliation:

WNJU: Telemundo; KVEA: Telemundo; KWHY-TV: Independent; WSNS: Telemundo; KSTS: Telemundo; KXTX-TV: Independent; KTMD: Telemundo; WSCV: Telemundo; KMAS-TV: Telemundo; KMAS-LP: Telemundo; KSBS-LP: Telemundo; K47DQ: Telemundo; K52CK: Telemundo; K68FZ: Telemundo; KVDA: Telemundo; K49CJ: Telemundo; K52FF: Telemundo; K49CD: Telemundo; K60EE: Telemundo; WKAQ-TV: Independent

COMBOS

KQPR-FM Albert Lea, KOWO(AM) & KRUE-FM Waseca, Minn.

Price:

$1.9 million

Buyer:

Hometown Broadcasting Inc. (Greg Jensen, president); no other stations in this market

Seller:

Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/CEO)

Facilities:

KQPR-FM:96.1 MHz; 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KOWO-AM: 1170 kHz; 1 kW day, 60 W night; 92.1 MHz; 25 kW, ant. 285 ft.

Format:

KQPR-FM:classic rock; KOWO-AM: country; KRUE-FM: AC

FMs

WKVS-FM Lenoir, N.C.

Price:

$2.5 million

Buyer:

McClatchey Broadcasting Co. (Billy McClatchey, president);

owns two other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Foothills Broadcasting Inc. (John Beall, president)

Facilities:

103.3 MHz; 1 kW, ant. 784 ft.

Format:

Country

Broker:

George Reed, Media Services Group

KNFL-FM/Tremonton, Utah

Price:

$1.73 million

Buyer:

3 Point Media Utah LLC (Bruce Buzil, manager);

no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Legacy Communications Corp. (E. Morgan Skinner Jr., president/CEO)

Facilities:

104.9 MHz; 100 kW, ant. 1,204 ft.

Format:

Oldies

Broker:

Greg Merrill, Media Services Group

AMs

KXEG Phoenix

Price:

$2.3 million

Buyer:

James Crystal Enterprises (James C. Hilliard, president);

owns seven other stations, including KXEM-AM/Phoenix

Seller:

Mortenson Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Jack Mortenson, president)

Facilities:

1280 kHz; 250 W day, 49 W night

Format:

Gospel

WNVI North Vernon, Ind.

Price:

Swap for WWWY-FM Columbus, Ind., plus $1.2 million

Buyer:

Columbus Radio (Marty Pieratt, owner/president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Findlay Publishing Co. (David Glass, vice president), operating under White River Broadcasting

Facilities:

1460 kHz; 1 kW day, 92 W night

Format:

News/talk