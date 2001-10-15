Changing Hands
By Staff
Combos
WWNS(AM), WMCD(FM) Statesboro, WSYL(AM) & WZBX(FM) Sylvania, Ga.
Price:
$3.2 million (includes three-year non-compete agreement)
Buyer:
Communications Capital Managers LLC, (Michael Oesterle, manager); owns three other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Radio Statesboro Inc. (Nate Hirsch, president)
Facilities:
WWNS: 1240 kHz, 710 W; WMCD: 100.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 295 ft.; WSYL: 1490 kHz, 1 kW; WZBX: 106.5, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format:
WWNS: news, talk, sports; WMCD: hot AC; WSYL: country; WZBX: country
Broker:
Satterfield & Perry
KCHK(AM) & KCHK-FM New Prague (Minneapolis-St. Paul), Minn.
Price:
$900,000
Buyer:
James Ingstad; owns one other station, none in this market
Seller:
Kingsley Murphy Jr.
Facilities:
KCHK: 350 kHz, 500 W day, 70 W night; KCHK-FM: 95.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format:
KCHK: country; KCHK-FM: oldies
FMs
WKKJ(FM) Chillicothe, Ohio
Price:
$17.5 million
Buyer:
Clear Channel Communications, (Randy Michaels, chairman/CEO); owns 1,211 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Secret Communications (Frank E. Wood, president)
Facilities:
93.3 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 532 ft.
Format:
Country
KBTU(FM) Carmel, KHIP(FM) Felton, KPIG(FM) Freedom, KMBY-FM Gonzales and KCDU(FM) Hollister, Calif.
Price:
$10.25 million
Buyer:
Mapleton Communications, (Michael Menerey, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market.
Seller:
New Wave Broadcasting LP (Charlie Cohn, president)
Facilities:
KBTU: 101.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 529 ft.; KHIP: 93.7, 28 W ant. 1,230 ft.; KPIG: 107.5 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 338 ft.; KMBY-FM: 104.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 509 ft.; KCDU: 93.5 MHz, 110 W, ant. 2,297 ft.
Format:
KBTU: CHR rhythmic; KHIP: alternative; KPIG: AAA rock Americana; KMBY-FM: new rock; KCDUFM: hot AC
Broker:
Elliot B. Evers, Media Venture Partners, and Frank Higney, Kalil and Co. Inc.
WDLC(AM) and WTSX(FM) Port Jervis (Newburgh-Middletown), N.Y.
Price:
$3 million
Buyer:
Clear Channel Communications, (Randy Michaels, chairman/CEO); owns 1,210 other stations, including WELV(AM) and WFKP(FM) Newburgh-Middletown
Seller:
Port Jervis Broadcasting Co, (Rick Musselman, general manager)
Facilities:
WDLC: 1490 kHz, 1 kW; WTSX: 96.7, 890 W, ant. 610 ft.
Format:
WDLC: adult standard; WTSX: oldies
WHTR(FM) Scotia (Albany-Schenectady-Troy), N.Y.
Price:
$2.4 million
Buyer:
Galaxy Communications, (Ed Levine, chairman/CEO); owns 14 other stations, including WABY(AM) and WKLI(FM) Albany-Schenectady-Troy
Seller:
Vox Media Corp., (Jeff Shapiro, owner)
Facilities:
93.7 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 735 ft.
Format:
Oldies
KAEH(FM) Beaumont (Riverside-San Bernardino), Calif.
Price:
$1.7 million
Buyer:
Moon Broadcasting Corp. (Abel De Luna, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
RGB Communications Inc. (Barbara Brindisi, president).
Facilities:
100.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 479 ft.
Format:
Mexican
Broker:
Andrew P. McClure, Exline Co.
KOCY(FM) Hoxie and KJBR(FM) Marked Tree (Jonesboro), Ark.
Price:
$1.3 million
Buyer:
Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 46 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Pollack Broadcasting Co. (William H. Pollack, president)
Facilities:
KOCY: 105.3 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KJBR: 93.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 279 ft.
Format:
KOCY: country; KJBR: country
KSYV(FM) Solvang (Santa Maria-Lompoc), Calif.
Price:
$655,000
Buyer:
Knight Broadcasting Inc. (Sandra Knight, president/director); owns one other station, not in this market
Seller:
Pacific Coast Broadcasting (William O. Reelfs, president)
Facilities:
96.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. -52 ft.
Format:
Adult contemporary
WGRI(FM) Flint, Mich.
Price:
$450,000
Buyer:
Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 48 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Gospel Radio International Inc (John Yinger)
Facilities:
88.9 MHz, 150 W, ant. 361 ft.
Format:
Gospel
KROK(FM) De Ridder, La.
Price:
$400,000
Buyer:
Apex Broadcasting Inc. (Dean Pearce, president); owns four other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Stannard Broadcasting Co. (Doug Stannard, owner/GM)
Facilities:
92.1 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 469 ft.
Format:
AAA
AMs
KRLV(AM) Las Vegas
Price:
$2 million
Buyer:
Continental Radio Broadcasting LLC (David F. Peschau, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Fred Weinberg
Facilities:
1340 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
News, talk, sports
KTOB(AM) Petaluma (Santa Rosa), Calif.
Price:
$1.28 million
Buyer:
Moon Broadcasting Corp. (Abel De Luna, president); owns nine other stations, including KRRS(AM) Santa Rosa
Seller:
Petaluma Broadcasting Corp. (Dave Devoto, president)
Facilities:
1490 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
Spanish
Broker:
Andrew P. McClure, Exline Co.
KGUY(AM) Milwaukie (Portland), Ore.
Price:
$750,000
Buyer:
William Sizemore; owns one other station, including KKGT(AM) Portland
Seller:
Eads Broadcasting Corp. (Richard C. Eads, vice president)
Facilities:
1010 kHz, 5 kW
Format:
News, talk, sports
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.