Changing Hands

Combos

WWNS(AM), WMCD(FM) Statesboro, WSYL(AM) & WZBX(FM) Sylvania, Ga.

Price:

$3.2 million (includes three-year non-compete agreement)

Buyer:

Communications Capital Managers LLC, (Michael Oesterle, manager); owns three other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Radio Statesboro Inc. (Nate Hirsch, president)

Facilities:

WWNS: 1240 kHz, 710 W; WMCD: 100.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 295 ft.; WSYL: 1490 kHz, 1 kW; WZBX: 106.5, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format:

WWNS: news, talk, sports; WMCD: hot AC; WSYL: country; WZBX: country

Broker:

Satterfield & Perry

KCHK(AM) & KCHK-FM New Prague (Minneapolis-St. Paul), Minn.

Price:

$900,000

Buyer:

James Ingstad; owns one other station, none in this market

Seller:

Kingsley Murphy Jr.

Facilities:

KCHK: 350 kHz, 500 W day, 70 W night; KCHK-FM: 95.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format:

KCHK: country; KCHK-FM: oldies

FMs

WKKJ(FM) Chillicothe, Ohio

Price:

$17.5 million

Buyer:

Clear Channel Communications, (Randy Michaels, chairman/CEO); owns 1,211 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Secret Communications (Frank E. Wood, president)

Facilities:

93.3 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 532 ft.

Format:

Country

KBTU(FM) Carmel, KHIP(FM) Felton, KPIG(FM) Freedom, KMBY-FM Gonzales and KCDU(FM) Hollister, Calif.

Price:

$10.25 million

Buyer:

Mapleton Communications, (Michael Menerey, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market.

Seller:

New Wave Broadcasting LP (Charlie Cohn, president)

Facilities:

KBTU: 101.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 529 ft.; KHIP: 93.7, 28 W ant. 1,230 ft.; KPIG: 107.5 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 338 ft.; KMBY-FM: 104.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 509 ft.; KCDU: 93.5 MHz, 110 W, ant. 2,297 ft.

Format:

KBTU: CHR rhythmic; KHIP: alternative; KPIG: AAA rock Americana; KMBY-FM: new rock; KCDUFM: hot AC

Broker:

Elliot B. Evers, Media Venture Partners, and Frank Higney, Kalil and Co. Inc.

WDLC(AM) and WTSX(FM) Port Jervis (Newburgh-Middletown), N.Y.

Price:

$3 million

Buyer:

Clear Channel Communications, (Randy Michaels, chairman/CEO); owns 1,210 other stations, including WELV(AM) and WFKP(FM) Newburgh-Middletown

Seller:

Port Jervis Broadcasting Co, (Rick Musselman, general manager)

Facilities:

WDLC: 1490 kHz, 1 kW; WTSX: 96.7, 890 W, ant. 610 ft.

Format:

WDLC: adult standard; WTSX: oldies

WHTR(FM) Scotia (Albany-Schenectady-Troy), N.Y.

Price:

$2.4 million

Buyer:

Galaxy Communications, (Ed Levine, chairman/CEO); owns 14 other stations, including WABY(AM) and WKLI(FM) Albany-Schenectady-Troy

Seller:

Vox Media Corp., (Jeff Shapiro, owner)

Facilities:

93.7 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 735 ft.

Format:

Oldies

KAEH(FM) Beaumont (Riverside-San Bernardino), Calif.

Price:

$1.7 million

Buyer:

Moon Broadcasting Corp. (Abel De Luna, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

RGB Communications Inc. (Barbara Brindisi, president).

Facilities:

100.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 479 ft.

Format:

Mexican

Broker:

Andrew P. McClure, Exline Co.

KOCY(FM) Hoxie and KJBR(FM) Marked Tree (Jonesboro), Ark.

Price:

$1.3 million

Buyer:

Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 46 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Pollack Broadcasting Co. (William H. Pollack, president)

Facilities:

KOCY: 105.3 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KJBR: 93.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 279 ft.

Format:

KOCY: country; KJBR: country

KSYV(FM) Solvang (Santa Maria-Lompoc), Calif.

Price:

$655,000

Buyer:

Knight Broadcasting Inc. (Sandra Knight, president/director); owns one other station, not in this market

Seller:

Pacific Coast Broadcasting (William O. Reelfs, president)

Facilities:

96.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. -52 ft.

Format:

Adult contemporary

WGRI(FM) Flint, Mich.

Price:

$450,000

Buyer:

Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 48 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Gospel Radio International Inc (John Yinger)

Facilities:

88.9 MHz, 150 W, ant. 361 ft.

Format:

Gospel

KROK(FM) De Ridder, La.

Price:

$400,000

Buyer:

Apex Broadcasting Inc. (Dean Pearce, president); owns four other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Stannard Broadcasting Co. (Doug Stannard, owner/GM)

Facilities:

92.1 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 469 ft.

Format:

AAA

AMs

KRLV(AM) Las Vegas

Price:

$2 million

Buyer:

Continental Radio Broadcasting LLC (David F. Peschau, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Fred Weinberg

Facilities:

1340 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

News, talk, sports

KTOB(AM) Petaluma (Santa Rosa), Calif.

Price:

$1.28 million

Buyer:

Moon Broadcasting Corp. (Abel De Luna, president); owns nine other stations, including KRRS(AM) Santa Rosa

Seller:

Petaluma Broadcasting Corp. (Dave Devoto, president)

Facilities:

1490 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

Spanish

Broker:

Andrew P. McClure, Exline Co.

KGUY(AM) Milwaukie (Portland), Ore.

Price:

$750,000

Buyer:

William Sizemore; owns one other station, including KKGT(AM) Portland

Seller:

Eads Broadcasting Corp. (Richard C. Eads, vice president)

Facilities:

1010 kHz, 5 kW

Format:

News, talk, sports