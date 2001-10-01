Changing Hands

TVs

WBOY-TV Clarksburg, W. Va.

Price:

$20 million

Buyer:

Cary Communications,(PresidentAlbert B. Cary Jr.)

Seller:

Hearst-Argyle TV Inc. (David J. Barrett, president/CEO).

Facilities:

Ch. 12; 263 kW; ant. 860 feet

Affiliation:

NBC

WLIW(TV) Garden City, N.Y.

Price:

No money involved.

Buyer:

Educational Broadcasting Corporation (William Baker, president/CEO)

Seller:

Long Island ETV Council Inc. (Donald J. Stewart, chairman)

Facilities:

Ch. 21; 3,1360 kW; ant. 400 feet

Affiliation:

PBS

Combos

KBTU-FM Carmel, KHIP-FM Felton, KPIG-FM Freedom, KMBY-FM Gonzales and KCDU-FM Hollister (Monterey-Salinas-Santa Cruz), Calif.

Price:

$10.25 million

Buyer:

Mapleton Communications (Michael Menerey, president), whichowns 13 other stations. This deal represents its entry into the market. Mapleton will also enter into an agreement to operate another station in the market, KBOQ-FM.

Seller:

New Wave Broadcasting (Charlie Cohn, president).

Facilities:

KBTU-FM:101.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 529 feet; KHIP-FM: 93.7 MHz, 28 watts, ant. 1,230 feet; KPIG-FM: 107.5 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 338 feet; KMBY-FM: 104.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 509 feet; KCDU-FM: 93.5 MHz, 110 watts, ant. 2,297 feet

Format:

KBTU-FM: Christian; KHIP-FM: Alternative; KPIG-FM: Americana; KMBY-FM: New Rock; KCDU-FM: Hot AC

Broker:

Elliot B. Evers of Media Venture Partners and Frank Higney of Kalil & Co. Inc.

WSKW(AM)-WHQO-FM Skowhegan, Maine

Price:

$1.8 million

Buyer:

Clear Channel Communications, which also owns 1,205 other stations, including WFAU-AM, WABK-FM, WCME-FM, WIGY-FM, WKCG-FM and WTOS-FM Augusta-Waterville, Maine

Seller:

Mountain Wireless (Alan Anderson, president)

Facilities:

WSKW:1160 kHz, 10 kW day, 730 watts night; WHQO-FM:107.9 MHz; 6kW, ant. 676 feet

Format:

WSKW: Sports; WHQO-FM: Christian

AMs

WHLO(AM) Akron, Ohio

Price:

$4.5 million

Buyer:

Clear Channel Communications (Randy Michaels, chairman/CEO Radio). It owns 1,206 other stations, including WTOU(AM)-WKDD-FM Akron.

Seller:

Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger, president/CEO).

Facilities:

640 kHz;5kW day, 500 watts night

Format:

Religious

WCCM(AM) Lawrence, Mass.

Price:

$1.5 million

Buyer:

Roman Catholic Archbishop of Boston, which owns no other stations.

Seller:

Costa Communications Corp. (Patrick Costa, president).

Facilities:

800 kHz; 1kW

Format:

News/talk

Broker:

Michael J. Bergner, Bergner & Co.

KHND(AM) Harvey, N.D.

Price:

$182,891

Buyer:

Walters Broadcasting Inc. (Jeff Walters, president) owns no other stations.

Seller:

Two Guys Broadcasting (Dick Knaup, president)

Facilities:

1470 kHz;

1kW day, 161 watts night

Format:

Country

WTZX(AM) Sparta, Tenn.

Price:

$85,000

Buyer:

Clear Channel Communications (Randy Michaels, chairman/CEO of radio). It owns 1,206 other stations. This represents its entry into market.

Seller:

Commonwealth Broadcasting Corp. (Steve Newberry, president)

Facilities:

860 kHz; 1 kW day, 10 watts night

Format:

Oldies