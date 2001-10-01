Changing Hands
By Staff
TVs
WBOY-TV Clarksburg, W. Va.
Price:
$20 million
Buyer:
Cary Communications,(PresidentAlbert B. Cary Jr.)
Seller:
Hearst-Argyle TV Inc. (David J. Barrett, president/CEO).
Facilities:
Ch. 12; 263 kW; ant. 860 feet
Affiliation:
NBC
WLIW(TV) Garden City, N.Y.
Price:
No money involved.
Buyer:
Educational Broadcasting Corporation (William Baker, president/CEO)
Seller:
Long Island ETV Council Inc. (Donald J. Stewart, chairman)
Facilities:
Ch. 21; 3,1360 kW; ant. 400 feet
Affiliation:
PBS
Combos
KBTU-FM Carmel, KHIP-FM Felton, KPIG-FM Freedom, KMBY-FM Gonzales and KCDU-FM Hollister (Monterey-Salinas-Santa Cruz), Calif.
Price:
$10.25 million
Buyer:
Mapleton Communications (Michael Menerey, president), whichowns 13 other stations. This deal represents its entry into the market. Mapleton will also enter into an agreement to operate another station in the market, KBOQ-FM.
Seller:
New Wave Broadcasting (Charlie Cohn, president).
Facilities:
KBTU-FM:101.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 529 feet; KHIP-FM: 93.7 MHz, 28 watts, ant. 1,230 feet; KPIG-FM: 107.5 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 338 feet; KMBY-FM: 104.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 509 feet; KCDU-FM: 93.5 MHz, 110 watts, ant. 2,297 feet
Format:
KBTU-FM: Christian; KHIP-FM: Alternative; KPIG-FM: Americana; KMBY-FM: New Rock; KCDU-FM: Hot AC
Broker:
Elliot B. Evers of Media Venture Partners and Frank Higney of Kalil & Co. Inc.
WSKW(AM)-WHQO-FM Skowhegan, Maine
Price:
$1.8 million
Buyer:
Clear Channel Communications, which also owns 1,205 other stations, including WFAU-AM, WABK-FM, WCME-FM, WIGY-FM, WKCG-FM and WTOS-FM Augusta-Waterville, Maine
Seller:
Mountain Wireless (Alan Anderson, president)
Facilities:
WSKW:1160 kHz, 10 kW day, 730 watts night; WHQO-FM:107.9 MHz; 6kW, ant. 676 feet
Format:
WSKW: Sports; WHQO-FM: Christian
AMs
WHLO(AM) Akron, Ohio
Price:
$4.5 million
Buyer:
Clear Channel Communications (Randy Michaels, chairman/CEO Radio). It owns 1,206 other stations, including WTOU(AM)-WKDD-FM Akron.
Seller:
Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger, president/CEO).
Facilities:
640 kHz;5kW day, 500 watts night
Format:
Religious
WCCM(AM) Lawrence, Mass.
Price:
$1.5 million
Buyer:
Roman Catholic Archbishop of Boston, which owns no other stations.
Seller:
Costa Communications Corp. (Patrick Costa, president).
Facilities:
800 kHz; 1kW
Format:
News/talk
Broker:
Michael J. Bergner, Bergner & Co.
KHND(AM) Harvey, N.D.
Price:
$182,891
Buyer:
Walters Broadcasting Inc. (Jeff Walters, president) owns no other stations.
Seller:
Two Guys Broadcasting (Dick Knaup, president)
Facilities:
1470 kHz;
1kW day, 161 watts night
Format:
Country
WTZX(AM) Sparta, Tenn.
Price:
$85,000
Buyer:
Clear Channel Communications (Randy Michaels, chairman/CEO of radio). It owns 1,206 other stations. This represents its entry into market.
Seller:
Commonwealth Broadcasting Corp. (Steve Newberry, president)
Facilities:
860 kHz; 1 kW day, 10 watts night
Format:
Oldies
