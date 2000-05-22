Buyer: Triad Broadcasting Co. LLC, Monterey, Calif. (David J. Benjamin, president); owns/is buying 15 other FMs and eight AMs

Seller: Capital City Radio Partners Inc., Bristol, R.I. (Michael Schwartz, president/50.9% owner); owns/is buying nine FMs and one AM

Facilities: waib: 103.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 295 ft.; wwfo: 99.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; whtf: 104.9 MHz, 47 kW, ant. 494 ft.

Formats: waib: country; wwfo: classic hits; whtf: hot CHR

Broker: Bergner & Co.

WOLX-FM Madison, WMMM-FM Verona/Madison and WYZM(FM) Waunakee/Madison, Wis.

Price: $14.6 million cash

Buyer: Entercom; is selling KCMO-AM-FM Kansas City and KCFX(FM) Harrisonville/Kansas City, Mo. (see first Combo item, above)

Seller: Woodward Communications Inc., Dubuque, Iowa (Craig Trongaard, president); owns three FMs and one AM in Wisconsin

Facilities: WOLX-FM: 94.9 MHz, 37 kW, ant. 1,299 ft.; WMMM-FM: 105.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 574 ft.; wzym: 105.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 243 ft.

Formats: WOLX-FM: oldies; WMMM-FM: progressive; wyzm: country

Broker: Blackburn & Co. Inc.

WJXQ(FM) and WXIK(FM) Jackson/Lansing and WWDX(FM) St. Johns/Lansing, Mich.

Price: Estimated $10 million-$13 million

Buyer: Rubber City Radio Group Inc., Akron, Ohio (Thomas Mandel, president); owns wakr(am)-wone-fm and WQMX(FM) Akron

Seller: 62nd Street Broadcasting, Holt, Mich. (Jock Fritz, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: wjxq: 106.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 489 ft.; wxik: 94.1 MHz, 40 kW, ant. 551 ft.; wwdx: 92.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 400 ft.

Format: wjxq: AOR; wxik: country; wwdx: alternative rock

Broker: Richard A. Foreman Associates Inc.

WAZR(FM) Woodstock/Front Royal/Harrisonburg/Winchester, Va.

Price: $1.25 million cash

Buyer: Shenandoah Broadcasting, Cary, N.C. (A. Thomas Joyner, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Ruarch Associates LLC, Woodstock (Arthur D. Stamler, managing general partner); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 93.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 157 ft.

Format: Oldies/standards

Broker: Snowden Associates

KHKC-FM Atoka, Okla./to be Dallas

Price: $1 million (pending FCC approval of channel change for kemm[fm] Commerce/Dallas, Texas, which ABC has option to buy)

Buyer: ABC Radio Inc., Dallas (John Hare, president [Walt Disney Co., parent (Robert Iger, president)]); owns/is buying 16 other FMs and 27 AMs, including kscs(fm)-wbap(am) Fort Worth/Dallas and KMKI(AM) Plano/Dallas, Texas. ABC owns nine TVs

Seller: Ballard Broadcasting of Oklahoma Inc., Lubbock, Texas (Drew Ballard, owner); owns KEOR(AM) Atoka. Drew Ballard owns KBYG(AM) Big Springs and KLFB(AM) Lubbock, Texas

Facilities: 103.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 454 ft.

Format: Country

WLVK(FM) Fort Knox/Elizabethtown, Ky.

Price: $900,000

Buyer: Big Cat Broadcasting Inc., Elizabethtown (William Walters, president/62.6% owner). Walters owns WASE(FM) Radcliff/Elizabethtown, Ky.

Seller: WLVK Inc., Elizabethtown (Pat Walters, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 105.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.

Format: Country

WCCK(FM) Calvert City, Ky.

Price: $315,000

Buyer: Jim W. Freeland, Benton, Ky.; owns WCBL-AM-FM Benton

Seller: Stice Communications Inc., Calvert City (Dwayne L. Stice, CEO); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 95.7 MHz, 960 w, ant. 505 ft.

Format: Easy listening

KDAM(FM) Monroe City, Mo.

Price: $240,000

Buyer: WPW Broadcasting Inc., Monmouth, Ill. (David T. Madison, president); owns seven AMs and nine other FMs

Seller: Big Signal Broadcasting Inc., St. Louis (Gary Brown, principal). Brown owns WJBM(AM) Jerseyville and WBBA-AM-FM Pittsfield, Ill.

Facilities: 107.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 302 ft.

Format: Country

KZAP(FM) Paradise/Chico, Calif.

Price: $233,333 (for stock)

Buyer: Regent Communications Inc., Covington, Ky. (Terry S. Jacobs, chairman); owns/is buying 15 AMs and 29 other FMs, including KFMF(FM) and KPPL(FM) Chico

Seller: KZAP Inc., Chico (Robb Cheal, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 96.7 MHz, 1.5 kW, ant. 1,289 ft.

Format: Classic rock