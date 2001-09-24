Changing Hands
Combos
WMIQ(AM), WIMK(FM) Iron Mountain; WIAN(AM), WJPD(FM) Ishpeming; WDMJ(AM), WUPK(FM) Marquette; WNGE(FM) Negaunee; WIHC(FM) Newberry; WZNL(FM) Norway; WKNW(AM) and WYSS(FM) Sault Sainte Marie, Mich.
Price:
$7.95 million
Buyer:
Northern Star Broadcasting LLC (Palmer Pyle, president); owns eight other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Marathon Media Group LLC (Chris Devine, president)
Facilities:
WMIQ(AM): 1450 kHz, 1kW; WIMK(FM): 93.1 MHz, 100kW, ant. 591 ft.; WIAN(AM): 1240 kHz, 1kW day; WJPD(FM): 92.3 MHz, 100kW, ant. 469 ft.; WDMJ(AM): 1320 kHz, 5kW d, 1kW n; WUPK(FM): 94.1 MHz, 5kW, ant. 377 ft.; WNGE(FM): 99.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 597 ft.; WIHC(FM): 97.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; WZNL(FM): 94.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 650 ft.; WKNW(AM): 1400 kHz, 1kW d, 950 W n; WYSS(FM): 99.5 MHz, 27 kW, ant. 276 ft.
Format:
WMIQ(AM): news/sports/talk; WIMK(FM): classic rock; WIAN(AM): news/talk/sports; WJPD(FM): country; WDMJ(AM): news/talk/sports; WUPK(FM): classic rock; WNGE(FM): news/talk/sports; WIHC(FM): country; WZNL(FM): WKNW(AM): AC; WKNW(AM): talk; WYSS(FM): top 40
FMs
KBZR(FM) Arizona City, KDDJ(FM) Globe, KEDJ(FM) Sun City and KSSL(FM) Wickenburg (Phoenix), Ariz.
Price:
$34 million
Buyer:
Hispanic Broadcasting Corp. (McHenry Tichenor Jr., president/CEO); owns 49 other stations, including KHOT-FM Phoenix
Seller:
Big City Radio (Charles Fernandez, president/CEO)
Facilities:
KBZR(FM): 106.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 292 ft.; KDDJ(FM): 100.3 MHz, 90 kW, ant. 2,047 ft.; KEDJ(FM): 106.3 MHz, 23 kW, ant. 725 ft.; KSSL(FM): 105.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 1,365 ft.
Format:
KBZR(FM): classic hits; KDDJ(FM): alternative; KEDJ(FM): alternative; KSSL(FM): top 40/Spanish
KCUA(FM) Coalville, Utah
Price:
$2.26 million
Buyer:
Millcreek Broadcasting LLC (Bruce Buzil, president); owns seven other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Community Wireless (Blair Feulner, president)
Facilities:
92.5 MHz, 300 W, ant. 138 ft.
Format:
AAA
Brokers:
Greg Merrill, Media Services Group; Andrew P. McClure, Exline Co.
KHME(FM) Winona, Minn.
Price:
$1 million
Buyer:
Result Radio Group (Jerry Papenfuss, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Mid-West Family Broadcast Group (Thomas A. Walker, COO/director)
Facilities:
101.1 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 742 ft.
Format:
Lite AC
KXIO(FM) Clarksville, Ark.
Price:
$400,000
Buyer:
Barnett Broadcasting (Gary Barnett, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
River Valley Radio Group (Fran Harp, president)
Facilities:
106.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 112 ft.
Format:
Country
AMs
WMJH(AM) Rockford and WMFN(AM) Zeeland (Grand Rapids), Mich.
Price:
$1.9 million
Buyer:
Birach Broadcasting Corp. (Sima Birach, president); owns eight other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Cook-Media II LLC (Mike Marshall, president)
Facilities:
WMJH(AM): 810 kHz, 4kW; WMFN(AM): 640 kHz, 1kW d, 230 W n
Format:
WMJH(AM) adult standard; WMFN(AM) sports
KIKN(AM) Port Angeles, Wash.
Price:
$525,000
Buyer:
Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO); owns 82 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Radio Pacific Inc. (Terry MacDonald, president)
Facilities:
1290 kHz, 1 kW d, 149 W n
Format:
Country
