Changing Hands

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio-$0- 0

TVs-$14,700,000- 2

Combos-$2,970,000-1

FMs- $35,800,000-1

AMs-$0- 0

Total-$53,470,000-4

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio- $200,000,000-1

TVs-$574,053,114-25

Combos-$2,787,806,572- 65

FMs- $420,327,555-124

AMs-$123,982,311-87

Total-$4,106,169,552-302

TVs



WENY-TV Elmira, N.Y.

Price: $10.2 million

Buyer: Mercury Capital Partners LP, Amherst, N.Y. (Charles W. Banta, president/ limited partner); owns 81.2% of Millennium Radio Group LLC, which owns/is buying seven FMs and four AMs, all New Jersey

Seller: Lilly Broadcasting Holdings LLC, Natick, Mass. (Kevin T. Lilly, 35% manager). Kevin Lilly has interest in six other TVs, including WBNG TV Binghamton, N.Y.

Facilities: Ch. 36, 468 kW visual, 85.4 kW aural, ant. 840 ft.

Affiliation: ABC WASV-TV Asheville, N.C.

Price: $4.5 million

Buyer: Media General Communications Inc., Richmond, Va. (J. Stewart Bryan, chairman; James Zimmerman, president, Broadcast Group); owns 25 other TVs, including WSPA-TV Spartanburg, S.C./Asheville and WNEG-TV Toccoa, Ga./Greenville, S.C./Asheville. Notes: Media General had LMA with and option to buy WASV-TV dated March 22, 1999; it will have to sell one TV in Asheville to meet FCC ownership caps

Seller: Pappas Telecasting Cos., Visalia, Calif. (Harry J. Pappas, president/owner); owns 18 other TVs and KMPH-FM Hanford/Fresno, Calif.; has CPs or has filed for CPs to build 16 more TVs. Harry Pappas owns Azteca America Inc., which is buying eight other TVs

Facilities: Ch. 62, 5,000 kW visual, 250 kW aural, ant. 1,823 ft.

Affiliation: UPN

Combos



KRUS(AM)- KXKZ(FM) and KNBB(FM) Ruston (between Monroe and Shreveport), La.

Price: $2.97 million

Buyer: Communications Capital Managers LLC, East Lansing, Mich. (Michael H. Osterle, managing member). Osterle and other members of CCM own four other AMs. Oesterle also is a manager of Southern Broadcast Group LLC, which is buying four AMs and five FMs

Seller: Ruston Broadcasting Co. Inc., Ruston (Dan Hollingsworth, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: KRUS: 1490 kHz, 1 kW; KXKZ: 107.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,066 ft.; KNBB: 99.3 MHz, 15.5 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Formats: KRUS: blues, gospel; KXKZ: country; KNBB: hot AC

Broker: Gordon Rice Associates

FMs



KJUN(FM) Tillamook/to be Scappoose/ Portland, Ore.

Price: $35.8 million cash

Buyer: Salem Communications Corp., Camarillo, Calif. (Stuart W. Epperson, chairman/30.3% owner; Edward G. Atsinger III, president; Edward G. Atsinger III Trust, 44% owner); owns/is buying 80 other radios, including KDPQ(FM) Portland

Seller: Thunderegg Wireless LLC, Bellevue, Wash. (Lance Anderson, manager); owns KCBA(TV) Salinas, Calif., and three other FMs

Facilities: 104.1 MHz, 6.5 kW, ant. -197 ft.

Format: Oldies

Broker: Gary Stevens Inc. (seller)