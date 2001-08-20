Station Trades



By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $0 - 0

Combos - $5,156,752 - 4

FMs - $4,110,000 - 5

AMs - $4,235,000 - 4

Total - $13,501,752 - 13

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1

TVs - $559,353,114 - 23

Combos - $2,784,836,572 - 64

FMs - $384,527,555 - 123

AMs - $123,982,311 - 87

Total - $4,052,699,552 - 298

Combos



KNEA(AM) Jonesboro and KKEY(FM) Harrisburg/Jonesboro, Ark.

Price: $2.05 million

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, CEO, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 17 TVs and about 1,164 other radios, including WEGR(FM) and WHRK(FM) Memphis, Tenn./Jonesboro

Seller: Pollack Broadcasting Co., Memphis (William H. Pollack, owner); owns two TVs, six FMs and four AMs in four states. Note: Pollack acquired KNEA and KKEY as part of a four-radio deal for $2.5 million (Changing Hands, March 13, 2000)

Facilities: AM: 970 kHz, 1 kW day, 0.04 kW night; FM: 95.9 MHz, 6 kW (to be 50 kW), ant. 328 ft. (to be 500 ft.)

Formats: AM: sports, talk; FM: oldies

Broker: Kalil & Co. Inc.

59% of WILS(AM)-WHZZ(FM) Lansing, WSAM(AM)-WKCQ(FM) Saginaw and WEEG(FM) Essexville/Saginaw, Mich.

Price: $1,621,762

Buyers: Kenneth H. MacDonald Jr., Saginaw; currently 40% owner/to be 98% owner; Patricia W. MacDonald Garber, Petoskey, Mich., 1% owner/to be 2% owner; no other broadcast interests

Sellers: Carolyn Ann MacDonald, Saginaw (43%), and Kenneth H. MacDonald Intervivos Trust (16%); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: WILS: 1320 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; WHZZ: 101.7 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 400 ft.; WSAM: 1400 kHz, 1 kW; WKCQ: 98.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 500 ft.; WEEG: 97.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Formats: WILS: nostalgia; WHZZ: CHR; WSAM: MOR, full service; WKCQ: country; WEEG: country, classic rock

KSOK-FM Winfield (near Wichita) and KSOK(AM) Arkansas City/Winfield, Kan.

Price: $900,000

Buyer: Cowley County Broadcasting Inc., Pittsburg, Kan. (William Docking, vice president/44% owner; Innovate Broadcasting Corp., 56% owner [William B. Wachter, president/48% owner]). Innovative owns three FMs and two AMs in Kansas and Missouri

Seller: Sherman Broadcast Group Inc., Wichita (Donald R. Sherman, president); owns KSJM(FM) Winfield. Note: Sherman Broadcast bought KSOK-AM-FM and KSJM for $1.5 million (Changing Hands, July 17, 2000)

Facilities: FM: 95.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 492 ft.; AM: 1280 kHz, 1 kW day, 100 W night

Formats: FM: AC; AM: oldies, nostalgia

WLOV(AM)-WXKT(FM) Washington (near Augusta), Ga.

Price: $635,000

Buyer: Southern Broadcasting Cos. Inc., Bogart, Ga. (co-owners Paul C. Stone, president, and Charles E. Giddens, vice president); owns/controls eight other FMs and four other AMs, all but two in Georgia

Seller: Cumulus Media Inc., Atlanta (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/75% owner of one of Cumulus' three attributable shareholders; brother John W. Dickey, executive vice president); owns/is buying 219 FMs and 91 AMs, including WBBQ-FM, WEXL(FM) and WKSP(FM) Augusta and WPRW-FM Martinez/Augusta, Ga.; is selling WWLD(FM) Tallahassee, Fla. (see item, below)

Facilities: AM: 1370 kHz, 1 kW day; FM: 100.1 MHz, 2.4 kW, ant. 321 ft.

Formats: AM: sports/talk; FM: AC

FMs



WYVN(FM) Saugatuck/Holland/Grand Rapids, Mich.

Price: $1.5 million (includes $50,000, three-year noncompete agreement)

Buyer: Midwest Communications Inc., Wausau, Wis. (Duey E. Wright, president/owner); owns/is buying 12 other FMs and nine AMs, including WHTC(AM) Holland/Grand Rapids. Wright also owns four other FMs and two other AMs, all Wisconsin

Seller: Conrad Communications Inc., Saugatuck (Chris Conrad, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 92.7 MHz, 2.15 kW, ant. 387 ft.

Format: AC, oldies, classic rock

KADQ-FM Rexburg/Idaho Falls and construction permit for KOSZ(FM) Idaho Falls, Idaho

Price: $1.2 million plus 36-month employment agreement

Buyer: Sand Hill Media 2001 Irrevocable Trust, Logan, Utah (co-trustees Eric K. and Ryan G. Frandsen); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Ted W. Austin Jr., St. Anthony, Idaho; owns 51% of KIGO(AM) St. Anthony

Facilities: KADQ-FM: 94.3 MHz, 3 kW (to be 45 kW), ant. 315 ft.; KOSZ: 107.1 MHz, 82 kW, ant. 604 ft.

Formats: KADQ-FM: AC, soft hits; KOSZ: dark

Broker: Media Services Group Inc.

KBIH(FM) Coeur d'Alene, Idaho/ Spokane, Wash.

Price: $550,000

Buyer: Great Northern Broadcasting/Blue Sky Broadcasting Inc., Sandpoint, Idaho (Kim Benefield, president/44% joint owner); owns KSPT(AM)-KPND(FM) Sandpoint. Benefield is also joint owner of KBFI(AM) Bonners Ferry and KIBR(FM) Sandpoint, Idaho

Seller: EEK Broadcasting, Calabasas, Calif. (Barry Victor, partner); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 102.3 MHz, 170 W, ant. 1,843 ft.

Format: Blues, jazz

Broker: Jorgenson Broadcast Brokerage Inc. (seller)

KEND(FM) Roswell, N.M.

Price: $450,000

Buyer: Burkberry Communications Group Inc., Roswell (Roxy Burkfield, president/ owner); no other broadcast interests

Sellers: Sheila and David Roe, Roswell; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 106.5 MHz, 52 kW, ant. 135 ft.

Formats: Contemporary country

KUZN(FM) Centerville (near Huntsville), Texas

Price: $410,000

Buyer: KTCJ Inc., Centerville (David J. Cunningham, owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: KVCT(TV) Inc., Livingston, Texas (Gerald R. Proctor, president). Proctor owns KFXP(TV) Pocatello/Idaho Falls, Idaho. Note: KVCT was to sell construction permit for KUZN for $350,000 (Changing Hands, Sept. 11, 2000)

Facilities: 105.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Dark

AMs



WFTD Marietta/Atlanta, Ga.

Price: $2.1 million cash

Buyer: Filiberto Prieto, Lawrenceville, Ga.; no other broadcast interests

Seller: Providence Educational Foundation, New Orleans (Clary Corvin, secretary); owns WBSN-FM New Orleans

Facilities: 1080 kHz, 10 kW day

Format: Religion

Broker: John Pierce & Co. (seller)

KZEE Weatherford (near Fort Worth/Dallas), Texas

Price: $800,000

Buyer: Tarrant Radio Broadcasting Inc., Southlake, Texas (Parvez Malik, president/50% owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Granbury Communications Inc., Weatherford (Charles Beard, president); owns KYQX(FM) Weatherford

Facilities: 1220 kHz, 500 W day, 8 W night

Format: Big band, oldies, news/talk

WAGL Lancaster/Rock Hill, S.C.

Price: $700,000 cash

Buyer: Estuardo Valdemar Rodriguez; owns WLLN(AM) Lillington, N.C.

Seller: Palmetto Broadcasting System Inc., Lancaster (Len Phillips, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1560 kHz, 50 kW

Format: Country

Broker: Blackburn & Co. Inc.

KOQI Soquel/Sacramento, Calif.

Price: $635,000

Buyer: People's Radio Inc., San Jose, Calif. (Joe C. Rosa, president/50% owner); owns KSPK(AM) Carmel Valley and KNRY(AM) Monterey, Calif.

Seller: Soquel Broadcasting Co., Sacramento (Julie Horn, partner); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 1200 kHz, 25 kW day, 10 kW night

Format: C&W