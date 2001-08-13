Station Trades

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $89,113,000 - 3

Combos - $4,500,000 - 1

FMs - $23,600,000 - 2

AMs - $12,375,000 - 4

Total - $129,588,000 - 10

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1

TVs - $559,353,114 - 23

Combos - $2,779,679,820 - 60

FMs - $380,417,555 - 118

AMs - $119,747,311 - 83

Total - $4,039,197,800 - 285

TVs

KXTX-TV-DT Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Price:

$65 million cash

Buyer:

Telemundo Holdings Inc., Hialeah, Fla. (James M. McNamara, president; Station Partners LLC, 81.4% owner); owns/is buying nine other TVs

Seller:

Southwest Sports Television LP, Dallas (Thomas O. Hicks, ultimate owner). Hicks is largest owner of Clear Channel Communications Inc., which is buying KNEA(AM) Jonesboro and KKEY(FM) Harrisburg/Jonesboro, Ark. (see item, below). Note: Southwest was to sell KXTX-TV to Pappas Telecasting Cos. for $85.55 million (Changing Hands, July 24, 2000)

Facilities:

Ch. 39, 4,470 kW visual, 447 kW aural, ant. 1,679 ft.

Affiliation:

Independent

KBPX(TV) Flagstaff/Phoenix, KBGF(TV) Douglas/Tucson and three low-power TVs, all Ariz.

Price:

$19.113 million cash plus assumption of liabilities

Buyer:

Univision Communications Inc., Los Angeles (A. Jerrold Perenchio, chairman/acting president/69.1% owner); owns/is buying 28 other TVs including KTVW-TV Phoenix, plus KZZA(LP) Flagstaff/Phoenix and KUVE(LP) Tucson; has applied to build TV in Blanco (near Austin and San Antonio), Texas. Univision owns about 32% of Entravision Communications Corp., which owns/is buying 20 TVs and 58 radios

Seller:

Equity Broadcasting Corp. (EBC)/Douglas Broadcasting Inc., Little Rock, Ark. (Larry E. Morton, president/0.9% owner; WinStar New Media Co. Inc., 63% owner [Stuart B. Rekant, president]); owns/controls/is buying five TVs, four FMs and three AMs; is buying construction permit (CP) to build KUTH(TV) Logan, Utah; has interest in KBCA(TV) Elk City/Oklahoma City, Okla. EBC's directors also are directors of Kaleidoscope Foundation Inc., which has applied to build 10 noncommercial TVs. Winstar owns 70% of KBPD(TV) La Grande/Portland, Ore.; has CPs to build four TVs. Note: EBC recently purchased KBPX, along with WPXS(TV) Mount Vernon, Ill./St. Louis, for $17.75 million (Changing Hands, March 5)

Facilities:

KBPX: ch. 13, 1 kW visual, ant. 1,778 ft.; KBGF: ch. 3, 100 kW visual, ant. 16 ft.

Affiliation:

KBPX: Pax TV; KBGF: independent

KSKN(TV) Spokane, Wash.

Price:

$5 million cash

Buyer:

Belo Corp., Dallas (Robert W. Decherd, president/18.4% owner); owns 20 other TVs, including KREM-TV Spokane; has local marketing agreements (LMAs) with KTTU-TV Tucson, Ariz., and KBEJ(TV) Fredericksburg/San Antonio, Texas. Note: Belo has been operating KSKN under LMA since June 1996. Its option agreement for KSKN, dated that month, called for purchase price of $8.75 million

Seller:

KSKN-TV Inc., Spokane (Mark Querio, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

Ch. 22, 1,860 kW visual, 1,958 ft.

Affiliation:

WB/UPN

Combos

KSQR(AM) Sacramento and KZSA(FM) Placerville/Sacramento, Calif.

Price:

$4.5 million ($3 million for FM; $1.5 million for AM)

Buyer:

Moon Broadcasting Sacramento LLC, Los Angeles (Abel A. Deluna, 2% managing member; Abel Deluna as trustee for Abel Deluna Intervivos Trust, 95% member); owns four FMs and three AMs in Calif. and Wash.

Seller:

Z-Spanish II Trust, Stamford, Conn. (Mark Inglis, trustee); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

AM: 1240 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 92.1 MHz, 1.41 kW, ant. 446 ft.

Formats:

AM: Spanish; FM: Spanish, news/talk

FMs

WJBW-FM Jupiter/Stuart/West Palm Beach, Fla.

Price:

$20 million

Buyer:

Infinity Media Corp., New York (Mel Karmazin, chairman; Viacom Inc., majority owner [Sumner Redstone, ultimate owner]); owns/is buying 182 radios, including WEAT-FM and WIRK-FM West Palm and WPBZ(FM) Indiantown/West Palm

Seller:

FM Radio Acquisition LLC, Boca Raton, Fla. (Mitchell Rubenstein, manager); owns WJBW(AM) Jupiter

Facilities:

99.5 MHz (to be 106.3 MHz), 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format:

Adult standards

WLKG(FM) Lake Geneva, Wis./Rockford, Ill./Chicago

Price:

$3.6 million (includes two $50,000 three-year noncompete agreements)

Buyer:

Radio K-T Inc., Park Ridge, Ill. (Joseph Jack Taddeo, president/co-owner); owns WKTT(FM) Cleveland, Wis.

Seller:

CTJ Communications Ltd., Lake Geneva (Thomas Kwiatkowski, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

96.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format:

AC, hot rock

AMs

KSZZ San Bernardino/Los Angeles, Calif.

Price:

$7 million (less $60,000 credit to buyer for painting three towers)

Buyer:

Salem Communications Corp., Camarillo, Calif. (Stuart W. Epperson, chairman/30.3% owner; Edward G. Atsinger III, president; Edward G. Atsinger III Trust, 44% owner); owns/is buying 80 other radio stations including KKLA-FM Los Angeles, KXMX(FM) Anaheim/Los Angeles and KIEV(AM) Glendale/Los Angeles; is selling KEZY(AM) San Bernardino/Los Angeles, Calif. (see next item)

Seller:

Entravision Communications Corp., Santa Monica, Calif. (Walter F. Ulloa, chairman/10.6% owner; Philip C. Wilkinson, president/10.6% owner; Univision Communications Inc., 32% owner); owns/is buying 20 TVs and 57 other radios, including KSSE(FM) Riverside/Los Angeles, Calif. Ulloa owns/is buying KHIZ(TV) Barstow/Los Angeles and KJLA(TV) Ventura/Los Angeles, Calif. His brother, Ronald L. Ulloa, owns/is buying KVMD(TV) Twentynine Palms/Los Angeles and KRPA-TV Rancho Palos Verdes/Los Angeles, Calif. Univision owns/is buying KHSC-TV and KMEX-TV Los Angeles. Note: Entravision bought KSZZ when it acquired Latin Communications Group Inc. (Changing Hands, Jan. 10, 2000)

Facilities:

590 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

Spanish contemporary

KEZY San Bernardino/Los Angeles, Calif.

Price:

$4 million

Buyer:

Hi-Favor Broadcasting LLC, Valencia, Calif. (Daisy Publishing Co. Inc., sole member [Roland S. Hinz, president/sole director]); owns KLTX(AM) Long Beach/Los Angeles, Calif., which it also bought from seller (Changing Hands, July 17, 2000)

Seller:

Salem Communications (see preceding item). Note: Salem must build KEZY studio at cost not to exceed $25,000. Also note: Salem bought KEZY as part of eight-station, $185.6 million deal (Changing Hands, April 17, 2000)

Facilities:

1240 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

Christian talk

WAGL Lancaster/Rock Hill, S.C./ Charlotte, N.C.

Price:

$700,000

Buyer:

Estuardo Valdemar Rodriguez, Annandale, Va.; owns WLLN(AM) Lillington/Fayetteville, N.C.

Seller:

Palmetto Broadcasting System Inc., Lancaster (B.L. Phillips, president/owner); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

1560 kHz, 50 kW day

Format:

Modern country, Southern gospel

Broker:

Blackburn & Co. Inc. (seller)

WPWA Chester, Pa.

Price:

$675,000

Buyer:

Mount Ocean Media LLC, W. Caldwell, N.J. (Rev. Sun Young Joo, president/51% owner)

Seller:

CRN Licenses LLC, Orange, Calif. (William Agee, president)

Facilities:

1590 kHz, 3.2 kW day, 1 kW night

Format:

Talk

Broker:

Media Services Group Inc. (seller)