Changing Hands
Station Trades
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $0 - 0
Combos - $0 - 0
FMs - $69,800,000 - 3
AMs - $1,100,000 - 1
Total - $70,900,000 - 4
SO FAR IN 2001
TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1
TVs - $470,240,114 - 20
Combos - $2,769,829,820 - 56
FMs - $356,117,555 - 115
AMs - $106,697,311 - 78
Total - $3,902,884,800 - 270
FMs
License of WPEZ(FM) Macon/to be Hampton/Atlanta, Ga.
Price:
$60 million
Buyer:
Radio One Inc., Lanham, Md. (Alfred C. Liggins, president/39.1% owner); owns/is buying 34 other FMs and 12 AMs, including WHTA(FM) Fayetteville/Atlanta and WJZZ(FM) (formerly WAMJ) Roswell/Atlanta
Seller:
US Broadcasting LP, Macon (Doug Grimm, executive vice president); owns WMGB(FM) Jeffersonville/Macon. Note: US will keep WPEZ call letters and format and will move them to WMGB. The format of WMGB, in turn, will be moved to another station to be acquired
Facilities:
107.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 690 ft.
Format:
AC
KVTT(FM) Dallas/Fort Worth
Price:
$5 million (includes station donor list from past two years)
Buyer:
Learning Foundation Inc./James Crystal Holdings Inc., West Palm Beach, Fla. (James C. Hilliard, president); owns/is buying two other FMs and six AMs; has time brokerage agreement with KTKP(AM) Phoenix
Seller:
Research Educational Foundation Inc., Dallas (Stanley Thomas, secretary); owns KMQX(FM) Springtown/Dallas/Fort Worth and KTPW(FM Sanger/Dallas/Fort Worth
Facilities:
91.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,099 ft.
Format:
Talk, education
Broker:
John Pierce & Co. LLC (seller)
WSTL(FM) Carlisle/Lexington, Ky.
Price:
$4.8 million cash
Buyer:
LM Communications of Kentucky LLC, Lexington (Lynn M. Martin, 99% member); is buying WBTF(FM) Midway/Lexington and WLXO(FM) (formerly WKYI) Stamping Ground/Lexington. Martin also owns four other FMs and one AM, including WGKS(FM) and WLXG(AM) Lexington and WCDA(FM) Versailles/Lexington, and 40% of WCOZ(AM)-WKLC-FM St. Albans, W. Va. Note: WLXO will be sold to meet FCC ownership caps
Seller:
Mortenson Broadcasting Co., Lexington (Jack Mortenson, president); owns/is buying 12 AMs and five FMs
Facilities:
100.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 269 ft.
Format:
Religion
AMs
KWAB Boulder, Colo.
Price:
$1.1 million
Buyer:
Public Broadcasting of Colorado Inc., Denver (Max Wycisk, president); owns one other AM and six FMs, all Colorado
Seller:
Working Assets Funding Service Inc., San Francisco (Michael Hall Kieschnick, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: Working Assets paid $575,000 for KWAB in 1999
Facilities:
1490 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
News
Amplification:
Kempff Communications Co. was the broker for the $135,000 sale of WTAL(AM) Tallahassee, Fla., by Rebus Inc. to Unique Broadcasting LLC (Changing Hands, July 9).
