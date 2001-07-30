Changing Hands

Station Trades

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $0 - 0

Combos - $0 - 0

FMs - $69,800,000 - 3

AMs - $1,100,000 - 1

Total - $70,900,000 - 4

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1

TVs - $470,240,114 - 20

Combos - $2,769,829,820 - 56

FMs - $356,117,555 - 115

AMs - $106,697,311 - 78

Total - $3,902,884,800 - 270

FMs

License of WPEZ(FM) Macon/to be Hampton/Atlanta, Ga.

Price:

$60 million

Buyer:

Radio One Inc., Lanham, Md. (Alfred C. Liggins, president/39.1% owner); owns/is buying 34 other FMs and 12 AMs, including WHTA(FM) Fayetteville/Atlanta and WJZZ(FM) (formerly WAMJ) Roswell/Atlanta

Seller:

US Broadcasting LP, Macon (Doug Grimm, executive vice president); owns WMGB(FM) Jeffersonville/Macon. Note: US will keep WPEZ call letters and format and will move them to WMGB. The format of WMGB, in turn, will be moved to another station to be acquired

Facilities:

107.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 690 ft.

Format:

AC

KVTT(FM) Dallas/Fort Worth

Price:

$5 million (includes station donor list from past two years)

Buyer:

Learning Foundation Inc./James Crystal Holdings Inc., West Palm Beach, Fla. (James C. Hilliard, president); owns/is buying two other FMs and six AMs; has time brokerage agreement with KTKP(AM) Phoenix

Seller:

Research Educational Foundation Inc., Dallas (Stanley Thomas, secretary); owns KMQX(FM) Springtown/Dallas/Fort Worth and KTPW(FM Sanger/Dallas/Fort Worth

Facilities:

91.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,099 ft.

Format:

Talk, education

Broker:

John Pierce & Co. LLC (seller)

WSTL(FM) Carlisle/Lexington, Ky.

Price:

$4.8 million cash

Buyer:

LM Communications of Kentucky LLC, Lexington (Lynn M. Martin, 99% member); is buying WBTF(FM) Midway/Lexington and WLXO(FM) (formerly WKYI) Stamping Ground/Lexington. Martin also owns four other FMs and one AM, including WGKS(FM) and WLXG(AM) Lexington and WCDA(FM) Versailles/Lexington, and 40% of WCOZ(AM)-WKLC-FM St. Albans, W. Va. Note: WLXO will be sold to meet FCC ownership caps

Seller:

Mortenson Broadcasting Co., Lexington (Jack Mortenson, president); owns/is buying 12 AMs and five FMs

Facilities:

100.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 269 ft.

Format:

Religion

AMs

KWAB Boulder, Colo.

Price:

$1.1 million

Buyer:

Public Broadcasting of Colorado Inc., Denver (Max Wycisk, president); owns one other AM and six FMs, all Colorado

Seller:

Working Assets Funding Service Inc., San Francisco (Michael Hall Kieschnick, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: Working Assets paid $575,000 for KWAB in 1999

Facilities:

1490 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

News

Amplification:

Kempff Communications Co. was the broker for the $135,000 sale of WTAL(AM) Tallahassee, Fla., by Rebus Inc. to Unique Broadcasting LLC (Changing Hands, July 9).