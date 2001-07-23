Station Trades

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $50,000,000 - 1

Combos - $4,080,000 - 4

FMs - $6,907,655 - 6

AMs - $340,000 - 3

Total - $61,327,655 - 14

SO FAR IN 2001

TV/Radio - $200,000,000 - 1

TVs - $470,240,114 - 20

Combos - $2,769,829,820 - 56

FMs - $286,317,555 - 112

AMs - $105,597,311 - 77

Total - $3,831,984,800 - 266

TVs

WLII(TV) Caguas/San Juan and satellite WSUR-TV Ponce/San Juan, P.R.

Price:

Estimated $50 million

Buyer:

Univision Communications Inc., Los Angeles (A. Jerrold Perenchio, chairman/acting president/69.1% owner); owns/is buying 26 other TVs; has applied to build TV in Blanco (near Austin and San Antonio), Texas. Univision owns about 32% of Entravision Communications Corp., which owns/is buying 20 TVs and 58 radios

Seller:

Raycom Media Inc., Montgomery, Ala. (John E. Hayes, president/director); owns/is buying 34 TVs

Facilities:

WLII: ch. 11, 200 kW visual, 39.8 kW aural, ant. 1,180 ft.; WSUR-TV: ch. 9, 58.9 kW visual, 5.89 kW aural, ant. 2,270 ft.

Affiliations: Both to be Univision

Combos

WENY-AM-FM Elmira/Corning, N.Y.

Price:

$2.2 million

Buyer:

Eolin Broadcasting Inc., Corning (spouses Robert W. and Dolores Eolin and John Horn, principals); owns WCBA-AM-FM and WCLI(AM) Corning and WGMM(FM) Big Flats/Corning, N.Y.

Seller:

White Broadcasting LLC, Natick, Mass. (Kevin T. Lilly and Nicholas B. White, each 41.5% owners). Lilly and White have interest in Lilly Broadcasting LLC, which owns WENY-TV Elmira. Note: White bought WENY-AM-FM for $1.5 million (Changing Hands, Feb. 28, 2000)

Facilities:

AM: 1230 kHz, 1 kW; FM:92.7 MHz, 1.2 kW, ant. 715 ft.

Formats:

AM: news/talk (simulcasts WCLI); FM: AC (simulcasts WCBA-FM)

Broker:

Kozacko Media Services

KBHC(AM)-KNAS(FM) Nashville and KMTB(FM) Murfreesboro/Nashville, Ark.

Price:

$850,000

Buyer:

ARKLATEX Radio Inc., DeQueen, Ark. (Jay Bunyard, president); owns/has interest in five other FMs and two other AMs

Seller:

PAG Broadcasting Inc., Nashville (Ann Gathright, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

KBHC: 1260 kHz, 500 W day; KNAS: 105.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 85 ft.; KMTB: 99.5 MHz, 20.5 kW, ant. 358 ft.

Formats

: KBHC: nostalgia; KNAS: oldies; KMTB: country

Broker:

MGMT Services Inc.

1.8% of KHLO(AM) and KKBG(FM) Hilo, KKOA(FM) Volcano/Hilo, KUMU-AM-FM Honolulu and KLEO(FM) Kahaluu, Hawaii

Price:

$630,000 (for voting control of Emerald City Radio Partners LLC)

Buyer: Centre ECRP LP, New York (Bruce G. Pollack, managing director); majority equity member of Emerald City, which owns five other FMs and one other AMSeller:

Paul W. Robinson, Washington. Robinson is selling his voting control of Emerald City. Gary S. Rozynek has been named president

Facilities:

KHLO: 850 kHz, 5 kW; KKBG: 97.9 MHz, 35 kW, ant. –240 ft.; KKOA: 107.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 207 ft.; KUMU(AM): 1500 kHz, 10 kW; KUMU-FM: 94.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. –62 ft.; KLEO: 106.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. –2,585 ft.

Formats: KHLO: oldies; KKBG: AC; KKOA: CHR, urban; KUMU(AM): duplicates KUMU-FM; KUMU-FM: easy listening, Beautiful Music; KLEO: AC, Hawaiian

KRLW-AM-FM Walnut Ridge, Ark.

Price:

$400,000

Buyer:

Bobby Caldwell, Wynne, Ark.; owns two other FMs and two other AMs, all Arkansas, and 50% of four more FMs and two more AMs, also Arkansas

Seller:

Floyd Broadcasting Co. Inc., Walnut Ridge (Will Floyd, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: Floyd bought KRLW-AM-FM for $282,500 (Changing Hands, Jan. 10, 2000)

Facilities:

AM: 1320 kHz, 1 kW day; FM: 106.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Formats:

AM: oldies, news/talk, sports; FM: news/talk

Broker:

Sunbelt Media Inc. (seller)

FMs

KRRR(FM) Cheyenne and KRQU(FM) Laramie/Cheyenne, Wyo.

Price:

$5.35 million

Buyer:

AGM Rocky Mountain Broadcasting I LLC, Bakersfield, Calif. (Anthony S. and L. Rogers Brandon, co-members/brothers); owns/is buying six Colo. FMs. Brandons also own/are buying 19 other FMs and 11 AMs in California, Colorado and New Mexico and 25% of KVFC(AM)-KRTZ(FM) Cortez, Colo./Farmington, N.M.

Seller:

Laramie Mountain Broadcasting LLC, Cheyenne (Victor A. Michael Jr., 100% member); owns KIMX(FM) and KLDI(AM) Laramie/Cheyenne. Michael also owns KMLD(FM), KTRS-FM and KWYY(FM ) Casper, Wyo.; is general partner in company building/applying to build five FMs

Facilities:

KRRR: 99.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. –20 ft.; KRQU: 102.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,221 ft.

Formats

: KRRR: '50s and '60s oldies; KRQU: classic rock

Broker:

Star Media Group Inc.

KOTT(FM) Otterville, Mo.

Price:

At least $450,000 (includes two-year noncompete agreement)

Buyer:

Lake Area Educational Broadcasting Foundation, Camdenton, Mo. (James J. McDermott, president/ 20% owner); owns three other Missouri FMs

Seller:

Don L. Cook, Midland, Texas; owns KKKK(AM) Crane, Texas

Facilities:

107.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format:

Religion

WLXO(FM) (formerly WKYI) Stamping Ground/Lexington, Ky.

Price:

$400,000

Buyer:

Clarity Communications Inc., Charleston, S.C. (Charles Cohn, president/owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Blue Chip Broadcasting Inc., Cincinnati (L. Ross Love, president); owns wbtf(fm) Midway/Lexington, Ky. Note: Blue Chip bought WLXO for $1.265 million (Changing Hands, Jan. 4, 1999)

Facilities:

96.1 MHz, 1.5 kW, ant. 200 ft.

Format:

Oldies

KXMO(FM) (formerly KBDQ) Owensville/Springfield, Mo.

Price:

$357,655 (forgiven debt)

Buyer:

KDAA-KMOZ LLC, Springfield (John B. Mahaffey, managing member/ father of seller); owns 25% of KSPI-AM-FM Stillwater, Okla., and 24.9% of KTTR(AM)-KZNN(FM) Rolla, Mo.

Seller:

KTTR-KZNN Inc., Springfield (Robert B. Mahaffey, president/50.1% owner/son of buyer); owns 50.1% of KTTR-FM St. James, Mo., and KTTR-KZNN. Mahaffey owns KGFY(FM) and KVRO(FM) Stillwater, Okla.; 50.4% of three FMs and one AM, all Kan.; more than 50% of KMOZ(AM)-KDAA(FM) Rolla, Mo.; has applied to build FM in Doolittle, Mo.

Facilities:

95.3 MHz, 37 kW, ant. 564 ft.

Format:

Oldies

KHQT(FM) (formerly KXDA) Las Cruces and KKVS(FM) (formerly KSNM) Truth or Consequences/Las Cruces, N.M.

Price:

$200,000

Buyer:

Richardson Communications Corp., Las Cruces (David Richardson, president/35% owner). Richardson owns 36.75% of KSNM(AM)-KGRT FM Las Cruces

Seller:

Sierra Industries Inc., University Park, N.M. (Luther Branham, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

KHQT: 103.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. –111 ft.; KKVS: 98.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 2,644 ft.

Formats

: KHQT: classic rock; KKVS: adult standards, oldies

Construction permit for 66% of KTRX(FM) Dickson (near Ardmore), Okla.

Price:

$150,000

Buyer:

Chuckie Broadcasting Co., Ardmore, Okla. (Lawrence B. Taishoff, chairman/51% owner); owns KVSO(AM)-KKAJ-FM Ardmore and KYNZ(FM) Lone Grove/Ardmore, Okla.; currently owns 33% of KTRX

Sellers:

Alta California Broadcasting Inc., Carefree, Ariz., (John Power, president) and Reynolds Radio Inc., College Station, Texas (Kenneth Reynolds, vice president); each 33% owner. Alta owns four FMs and two AMs, all California. Reynolds Radio owns four Texas FMs

Facilities:

92.7 MHz

AMs

WOKC Okeechobee, Fla.

Price:

$200,000

Buyer:

Glades Media Co. LLC, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Robert Castellanos and James M. Johnson, each 50% members); owns two other AMs and one FM, all Fla. Castellanos and Johnson also co-own one more AM and one more FM, both Florida

Seller:

WOKC Inc., Okeechobee (Richard A. Stokes, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

1570 kHz, 1 kW day, 14 W night

Format:

Country

WKFL Bushnell/Wildwood, Fla.

Price:

$125,000

Buyer:

WKFL Inc., Ocala, Fla. (Keith Walker, president/owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Henry Fehrmann, Grand Island, Fla.; no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

1170 kHz, 1 kW day

Format:

Christian, gospel

KADS Elk City, Okla.

Price: $15,000

Buyer: Paragon Communications Inc., Elk City (Blake Brewer, president/owner); owns KECO(FM) and KXOO(FM) Elk City

Seller: Fuchs Radio Inc., Hobart, Okla. (Chad Fuchs, president/co-owner); owns KTIJ(FM) Elk City and KTJS(AM) Hobart. Note: Fuchs bought KADS for $60,000 in 1996

Facilities: 1240 kHz, 1 kW

Format: Talk