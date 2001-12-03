Changing Hands

—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.

www.bia.com

TVs

KPST-TV Vallejo, Calif.

Price: $

39 million

Buyer:

Univision Communications Inc.(A. Jerrold Perenchio, chairman)

Seller:

Golden Link TV Inc.(Eddie L. Whitehead, chairman)

Facilities:

Ch.66; 3,470 kW, ant. 1,529 ft.

Affiliation:

Ind.

Combos

WDUZ(AM)-WQLH(FM) Green Bay, Wis.

Price:

$6 million

Buyer:

Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president); owns approximately 245 other stations, including WJLW-FM and WOGB-FM Green Bay

Seller:

Green Bay Broadcasting Co. (William Laird, president).

Facilities:

WDUZ-AM:1400 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night; WQLH-FM: 98.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 499 ft.

Format:

WDUZ-AM:sports; WQLH-FM: Christian

WBBK-AM-FM Blakely and WSEM-AM-WGMK(FM) Donalsonville, both Georgia.

Price:

$1.35 million

Buyer:

Small Town Radio Inc (Don Boyd, president); has purchased two other stations, subject to FCC approval: WJFL(FM) Tennille and WDGR(AM) Dahlonega, both Georgia (see below)

Seller:

Merchants Broadcasting System of Georgia (Gilbert M. Kelley Sr.)

Facilities:

WBBK-AM:1260 kHz, 1 kW; WBBK-FM: 93.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WSEM-AM: 1500 kHz, 1 kW; WGMK-FM: 106.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 331 ft.

Format:

WBBK-AM:country/talk; WBBK-FM: country; WSEM-AM: country/talk; WGMK-FM: hot AC

KBIZ-AM-KTWA(FM) Ottumwa, Iowa

Price:

$950,000

Buyer:

Fairfield Media Group (Jay Mitchell, president); owns two other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Gillbro Comm. (Mel Moyer, GM)

Facilities:

KBIZ-AM:1240 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night; KTWA-FM: 92.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 318 ft.

Format:

KBIZ-AM:oldies; KTWA-FM: AC

FMs

WJFL-FM Tennille, Ga.

Price:

$330,000

Buyer:

Small Town Radio Inc. (Don Boyd, president); has purchased five other stations subject to FCC approval (see above)

Seller:

Falls Line Media Inc. (Katherine Cummings, GM)

Facilities:

101.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 322 ft.

Format:

Lite AC

Broker:

Media Services Group

KBRQ(FM) Hillsboro (Waco), Texas

Price:

$272,828

Buyer:

Clear Channel Communications (Randy Michaels, chairman/CEO Radio); owns 1,212 other stations, including KWTX-AM-FM and KCKR-FM Waco

Seller:

Chase Radio Partners (Tony Chase, CEO)

Facilities:

102.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 449 ft.

Format:

Classic rock

AMs

KCRO(AM) Omaha, Neb.

Price:

$2 million

Buyer:

Eternal Broadcasting LLC (Dean Sorenson and R.W. Chapin, owners); also owns KROR(FM) Hastings, Neb.

Seller:

RadiOmaha Inc.

(owned principally by the estate of Sam Smulyan)

Facilities:

660 kHz, 1 kW day

Format:

Christian

KRTR(AM) Honolulu

Price:

$575,000

Buyer:

Trade Center Mgt. Inc. (Joe Tapias, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Cox Radio Inc. (Robert Frank Neil, president)

Facilities:

1460 kHz, 5 kW day, 5 kW

Format:

AC

WENG(AM) Englewood (Sarasota-Bradenton), Fla.

Price:

$255,000

Buyer:

Englewood Broadcast Associates Inc.

(Bruce L. Cox, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Murray Broadcasting Co. (John Murray, owner)

Facilities:

1530 kHz, 1 kW day

Format:

News/talk/sports

WSLI(AM) Jackson, Miss.

Price:

$222,500

Buyer:

Sportsrad Inc. (William L. Eubank Jr., president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Spur Capital (Don R. Kuykendall, president)

Facilities:

930 kHz, 5 kW day, 4 kW night

Format:

Sports