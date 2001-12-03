Changing Hands
—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
TVs
KPST-TV Vallejo, Calif.
Price: $
39 million
Buyer:
Univision Communications Inc.(A. Jerrold Perenchio, chairman)
Seller:
Golden Link TV Inc.(Eddie L. Whitehead, chairman)
Facilities:
Ch.66; 3,470 kW, ant. 1,529 ft.
Affiliation:
Ind.
Combos
WDUZ(AM)-WQLH(FM) Green Bay, Wis.
Price:
$6 million
Buyer:
Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president); owns approximately 245 other stations, including WJLW-FM and WOGB-FM Green Bay
Seller:
Green Bay Broadcasting Co. (William Laird, president).
Facilities:
WDUZ-AM:1400 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night; WQLH-FM: 98.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 499 ft.
Format:
WDUZ-AM:sports; WQLH-FM: Christian
WBBK-AM-FM Blakely and WSEM-AM-WGMK(FM) Donalsonville, both Georgia.
Price:
$1.35 million
Buyer:
Small Town Radio Inc (Don Boyd, president); has purchased two other stations, subject to FCC approval: WJFL(FM) Tennille and WDGR(AM) Dahlonega, both Georgia (see below)
Seller:
Merchants Broadcasting System of Georgia (Gilbert M. Kelley Sr.)
Facilities:
WBBK-AM:1260 kHz, 1 kW; WBBK-FM: 93.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WSEM-AM: 1500 kHz, 1 kW; WGMK-FM: 106.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 331 ft.
Format:
WBBK-AM:country/talk; WBBK-FM: country; WSEM-AM: country/talk; WGMK-FM: hot AC
KBIZ-AM-KTWA(FM) Ottumwa, Iowa
Price:
$950,000
Buyer:
Fairfield Media Group (Jay Mitchell, president); owns two other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Gillbro Comm. (Mel Moyer, GM)
Facilities:
KBIZ-AM:1240 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night; KTWA-FM: 92.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 318 ft.
Format:
KBIZ-AM:oldies; KTWA-FM: AC
FMs
WJFL-FM Tennille, Ga.
Price:
$330,000
Buyer:
Small Town Radio Inc. (Don Boyd, president); has purchased five other stations subject to FCC approval (see above)
Seller:
Falls Line Media Inc. (Katherine Cummings, GM)
Facilities:
101.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 322 ft.
Format:
Lite AC
Broker:
Media Services Group
KBRQ(FM) Hillsboro (Waco), Texas
Price:
$272,828
Buyer:
Clear Channel Communications (Randy Michaels, chairman/CEO Radio); owns 1,212 other stations, including KWTX-AM-FM and KCKR-FM Waco
Seller:
Chase Radio Partners (Tony Chase, CEO)
Facilities:
102.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 449 ft.
Format:
Classic rock
AMs
KCRO(AM) Omaha, Neb.
Price:
$2 million
Buyer:
Eternal Broadcasting LLC (Dean Sorenson and R.W. Chapin, owners); also owns KROR(FM) Hastings, Neb.
Seller:
RadiOmaha Inc.
(owned principally by the estate of Sam Smulyan)
Facilities:
660 kHz, 1 kW day
Format:
Christian
KRTR(AM) Honolulu
Price:
$575,000
Buyer:
Trade Center Mgt. Inc. (Joe Tapias, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Cox Radio Inc. (Robert Frank Neil, president)
Facilities:
1460 kHz, 5 kW day, 5 kW
Format:
AC
WENG(AM) Englewood (Sarasota-Bradenton), Fla.
Price:
$255,000
Buyer:
Englewood Broadcast Associates Inc.
(Bruce L. Cox, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Murray Broadcasting Co. (John Murray, owner)
Facilities:
1530 kHz, 1 kW day
Format:
News/talk/sports
WSLI(AM) Jackson, Miss.
Price:
$222,500
Buyer:
Sportsrad Inc. (William L. Eubank Jr., president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Spur Capital (Don R. Kuykendall, president)
Facilities:
930 kHz, 5 kW day, 4 kW night
Format:
Sports
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.