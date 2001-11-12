Changing Hands

Information provided by

FMs

KMEZ(FM) Belle Chasse and WRNO-FM New Orleans

Price:

$23 million

Buyer:

Wilks Broadcasting LLC (Jeff Wilks, CEO); owns 15 other stations, including WSJZ-FM and WYLA-FM New Orleans.

Seller:

Beasley Broadcast Group (George G. Beasley, Chairman/CEO)

Facilities:

KMEZ(FM): 102.9 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 604 ft.; WRNO-FM: 99.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,004 ft.

Format:

KMEZ(FM): urban oldies; WRNO-FM: classic rock

Broker:

Michael J. Bergner, Bergner & Co.

KAJM-FM and KAZL-FM Payson (Phoenix), Ariz.

Price:

$8 million

Buyer:

Lakeshore Media LLC (Chris Devine, member); owns two other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Sierra H. Broadcasting Inc (Jayson R. Brentlinger, president)

Facilities:

KAJM-FM:104.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,070 ft.; KAZL-FM: 101.1 MHz, 82 kW, ant. 1,070 ft.

Format:

KAJM-FM: R&B oldies; KAZL-FM: classic hits

Broker:

Kalil & Co. Inc.

KBTO(FM) Bottineau, N.D.

Price:

$595,000

Buyer:

Programmers Broadcasting Inc. (John Kircher, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Ivers Broadcasting (Richard Ivers, president)

Facilities:

101.9 MHz, 52 kW, ant. 489 ft.

Format:

Country

Broker:

Bill Lytle of Media Services Group

WCFR-FM Walpole, N.H.

Price:

$200,000

Buyer:

Vox Media Corp. (Jeff Shapiro, owner); owns 29 other stations, none in this market.

Seller:

Walpole Radio Partners (Gary P. Savoie, sole proprietor); currently 49%-owned by Vox and will sell remaining 51% to Vox

Facilities:

96.3 MHz, 320 W, ant. 407 ft.

Format:

Oldies

AMs

WRGC(AM) Sylva, N.C.

Price:

$450,000

Buyer:

Sutton Radiocasting Corp. (Douglas Sutton Jr., chairman/CEO); owns 10 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Childress Radio (James B. Childress, president)

Facilities:

680 kHz, 1 kW day, 250 W night

Format:

Country Christian

WIBS(AM) Guayama, P.R.

Price:

$300,000

Buyer:

Pedro Roman Collazo; owns three other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Wigberto Baez Santiago (Wanda Baez Diaz, sole heir)

Facilities:

1540 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

Spanish/variety

WJRI(AM) Lenoir, N.C.

Price:

$300,000

Buyer:

McClatchey Broadcasting Co. (Billy McClatchey, president); owns two other stations, none in this market

Seller:

WJRI Inc. (Don Goodale, general manager)

Facilities:

1340 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night

Format:

Oldies

WKGX(AM) Lenoir, N.C.

Price:

$245,000

Buyer:

McClatchey Broadcasting Co. (Billy McClatchey, president); owns two other stations, is buying WJRI(AM) in this market

Seller:

Furniture City Broadcasters (Rooster Bush, owner)

Facilities:

1080 kHz, 5 kW

Format:

Country/blue grass

KCGS(AM) Marshall, Ark.

Price:

$200,000

Buyer:

Southland Broadcasting Corp. (Wilmer Feltman, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Ragland Broadcasting Corp, (Roy Ragland, owner/GM)

Facilities:

960 kHz, 3 kW day

Format:

Gospel

WLFE(AM) Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Price:

$150,000

Buyer:

Northeast Broadcasting Co. (Steven A. Silberburg, clerk/director); owns 10 other stations, none in this market.

Seller:

Family Broadcasting Network (Alexander McEwing, president)

Facilities:

1070 kHz, 5 kW day

Format:

Country

WVZN(AM) Columbia, Pa.

Price:

$165,000

Buyer:

Esfuerzo de Union Cristiana (Wilson Cortez, president/director); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Susquehanna Association for the Blind and Vision Impaired (Dennis Steiner, vice president)

Facilities:

1580 kHz, 500 W day, 5 W night

Format:

News, talk

WVMC(AM) Mount Carmel, Ill.

Price:

$85,000

Buyer:

Wabash Communications Corp. (Randolph Bell, vice president); owns three other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Original Company Inc. (Mark Lange, president)

Facilities:

1360 kHz, 500 W day, 20 W night

Format:

Nostalgia

KJBC(AM) Midland (Odessa-Midland), Texas

Price:

$85,000

Buyer:

La Promesa Foundation (Leonard Oswald, president/secretary); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

First Coast Catholic Communications Inc. (J. Christopher Williams, president)

Facilities:

1150 kHz, 1 kW day

Format:

Christian talk

WGAM(AM) Greenfield, Mass.

Price:

$70,000

Buyer:

Edward Skutnik; no other broadcast interests. Note: Skunik is exercising his right to purchase the station under an asset-purchase agreement dated July 20, 1996

Seller:

Vox Media Corp. (Jeff Shapiro, owner)

Facilities:

1520 kHz, 10 kW day

Format:

Easy

WHDM(AM) McKenzie, Tenn.

Price:

$69,000

Buyer:

Benton-Weatherford (Larry Weatherford, president); owns four other stations, none in this market.

Seller:

Gateway Broadcasting LLC (Bruce L. Cox, president)

Facilities:

1440 kHz, 500 W day, 91 W night

Format:

Gospel country