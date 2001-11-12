Changing Hands
Information provided by
BIA Financial Networks'
Media Access Pro,
Chantilly, Va.
www.bia.com
FMs
KMEZ(FM) Belle Chasse and WRNO-FM New Orleans
Price:
$23 million
Buyer:
Wilks Broadcasting LLC (Jeff Wilks, CEO); owns 15 other stations, including WSJZ-FM and WYLA-FM New Orleans.
Seller:
Beasley Broadcast Group (George G. Beasley, Chairman/CEO)
Facilities:
KMEZ(FM): 102.9 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 604 ft.; WRNO-FM: 99.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,004 ft.
Format:
KMEZ(FM): urban oldies; WRNO-FM: classic rock
Broker:
Michael J. Bergner, Bergner & Co.
KAJM-FM and KAZL-FM Payson (Phoenix), Ariz.
Price:
$8 million
Buyer:
Lakeshore Media LLC (Chris Devine, member); owns two other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Sierra H. Broadcasting Inc (Jayson R. Brentlinger, president)
Facilities:
KAJM-FM:104.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,070 ft.; KAZL-FM: 101.1 MHz, 82 kW, ant. 1,070 ft.
Format:
KAJM-FM: R&B oldies; KAZL-FM: classic hits
Broker:
Kalil & Co. Inc.
KBTO(FM) Bottineau, N.D.
Price:
$595,000
Buyer:
Programmers Broadcasting Inc. (John Kircher, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Ivers Broadcasting (Richard Ivers, president)
Facilities:
101.9 MHz, 52 kW, ant. 489 ft.
Format:
Country
Broker:
Bill Lytle of Media Services Group
WCFR-FM Walpole, N.H.
Price:
$200,000
Buyer:
Vox Media Corp. (Jeff Shapiro, owner); owns 29 other stations, none in this market.
Seller:
Walpole Radio Partners (Gary P. Savoie, sole proprietor); currently 49%-owned by Vox and will sell remaining 51% to Vox
Facilities:
96.3 MHz, 320 W, ant. 407 ft.
Format:
Oldies
AMs
WRGC(AM) Sylva, N.C.
Price:
$450,000
Buyer:
Sutton Radiocasting Corp. (Douglas Sutton Jr., chairman/CEO); owns 10 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Childress Radio (James B. Childress, president)
Facilities:
680 kHz, 1 kW day, 250 W night
Format:
Country Christian
WIBS(AM) Guayama, P.R.
Price:
$300,000
Buyer:
Pedro Roman Collazo; owns three other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Wigberto Baez Santiago (Wanda Baez Diaz, sole heir)
Facilities:
1540 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
Spanish/variety
WJRI(AM) Lenoir, N.C.
Price:
$300,000
Buyer:
McClatchey Broadcasting Co. (Billy McClatchey, president); owns two other stations, none in this market
Seller:
WJRI Inc. (Don Goodale, general manager)
Facilities:
1340 kHz, 1 kW day, 1 kW night
Format:
Oldies
WKGX(AM) Lenoir, N.C.
Price:
$245,000
Buyer:
McClatchey Broadcasting Co. (Billy McClatchey, president); owns two other stations, is buying WJRI(AM) in this market
Seller:
Furniture City Broadcasters (Rooster Bush, owner)
Facilities:
1080 kHz, 5 kW
Format:
Country/blue grass
KCGS(AM) Marshall, Ark.
Price:
$200,000
Buyer:
Southland Broadcasting Corp. (Wilmer Feltman, president); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Ragland Broadcasting Corp, (Roy Ragland, owner/GM)
Facilities:
960 kHz, 3 kW day
Format:
Gospel
WLFE(AM) Plattsburgh, N.Y.
Price:
$150,000
Buyer:
Northeast Broadcasting Co. (Steven A. Silberburg, clerk/director); owns 10 other stations, none in this market.
Seller:
Family Broadcasting Network (Alexander McEwing, president)
Facilities:
1070 kHz, 5 kW day
Format:
Country
WVZN(AM) Columbia, Pa.
Price:
$165,000
Buyer:
Esfuerzo de Union Cristiana (Wilson Cortez, president/director); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Susquehanna Association for the Blind and Vision Impaired (Dennis Steiner, vice president)
Facilities:
1580 kHz, 500 W day, 5 W night
Format:
News, talk
WVMC(AM) Mount Carmel, Ill.
Price:
$85,000
Buyer:
Wabash Communications Corp. (Randolph Bell, vice president); owns three other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Original Company Inc. (Mark Lange, president)
Facilities:
1360 kHz, 500 W day, 20 W night
Format:
Nostalgia
KJBC(AM) Midland (Odessa-Midland), Texas
Price:
$85,000
Buyer:
La Promesa Foundation (Leonard Oswald, president/secretary); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
First Coast Catholic Communications Inc. (J. Christopher Williams, president)
Facilities:
1150 kHz, 1 kW day
Format:
Christian talk
WGAM(AM) Greenfield, Mass.
Price:
$70,000
Buyer:
Edward Skutnik; no other broadcast interests. Note: Skunik is exercising his right to purchase the station under an asset-purchase agreement dated July 20, 1996
Seller:
Vox Media Corp. (Jeff Shapiro, owner)
Facilities:
1520 kHz, 10 kW day
Format:
Easy
WHDM(AM) McKenzie, Tenn.
Price:
$69,000
Buyer:
Benton-Weatherford (Larry Weatherford, president); owns four other stations, none in this market.
Seller:
Gateway Broadcasting LLC (Bruce L. Cox, president)
Facilities:
1440 kHz, 500 W day, 91 W night
Format:
Gospel country
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.