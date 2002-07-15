Changing Hands

—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.www.bia.com

TVs

WPWR-TV Gary, Ind.

Price: $425 million

Buyer: Fox Television Stations Inc. (Mitch Stern, chairman/CEO)

Seller: NewsWeb Corp. (Fred Eychaner, owner)

Facilities: Ch. 50, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,621 ft.

Affiliation: UPN

Combos

WCLE-FM Calhoun and WCLE(AM) Cleveland, Tenn.

Price: $2.4 million

Buyer: Williams Communications Inc. (Walton E. Williams Jr., president); owns six other stations; none in this market

Seller: Radio Center Dalton (Paul Fink, president)

Facilities: WCLE-FM: 104.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 522 ft.; WCLE(AM): 1570 kHz, 5 kW day/84 W night

Format: WCLE-FM: AC; WCLE(AM): Country

WMON(AM) Montgomery and WSCW(AM) and WJYP-FM S. Charleston (Charleston), W.Va.

Price: $1.5 million

Buyer: L.M. Communications (Lynn Martin, president); owns nine other stations, including WCOZ(AM) and WKLC-FM Charleston.

Seller: Mortenson Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Jack Mortenson, president)

Facilities: WMON(AM): 1340 kHz, 1 kW; WSCW(AM): 1410 kHz, 5 kW day; WJYP-FM: 100.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.

Format: WMON(AM): Gospel; WSCW(AM): Gospel; WJYP-FM: Inspirational/Light AC

KJCK-FM and KJCK(AM) Junction City and KQLA-FM Ogden, Kan.

Price: $600,000

Buyer: Platinum Broadcasting (Steven R. Struebing, president/director); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Platinum Broadcasting Co. (Dale J. Weary, president/director)

Facilities: KJCK-FM:94.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 630 ft.; KJCK(AM): 1420 kHz, 1 kW day/500 W night; KQLA-FM: 103.5 MHz, 41 kW, ant. 312 ft.

Format: KJCK-FM: Top 40; KJCK(AM): Country; KQLA-FM: Hot AC

FMs

WYGY-FM Hamilton (Cincinnati), Ohio

Price: $45 million

Buyer: Susquehanna Radio Corp. (Dave Kennedy, president/COO); owns 31 other stations, including WMOJ-FM and WRRM-FM Cincinnati.

Seller: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger, III, president/CEO)

Facilities: 96.5 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 810 ft.

Format: Country

KRCY-FM Kingman, Ariz.

Price: $6 million

Buyer: Entravision Communications Co. LLC, (Walter Ulloa, Chairman/CEO); No. 20 station group owns 53 other stations, none in this market

Seller: Spectrum Scan LLC, (Rodney A. Burbridge, president, Rodco Inc)

Facilities: 105.9 MHz, 17 kW, ant. 1,890 ft.

Format: Oldies

WXCL-FM Pekin (Peoria), Ill.

Price: $5 million

Buyer: JMP Media LLC (Mike Wild, president/COO); owns four other stations: WMBD(AM), WWFS(AM), WPBG-FM and WSWT-FM Peoria

Seller: Kelly Communications (Bob Kelly, president)

Facilities: 104.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Country

WOCE-FM Benton, Tenn.

Price: $3.25 million

Buyer: LB Radio of Chattanooga LLC (Paul Fink, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Radio Center Dalton (Paul Fink, president)

Facilities: 93.1 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 400 ft.

Format: Spanish

KMCM-FM Odessa (Odessa-Midland), Texas

Price: $2.5 million

Buyer: Tommy R. Vascocu; owns two other stations, including KHKX-FM and KQRX-FM Odessa-Midland

Seller: ICA Media LLC (John Bushman, chairman/director)

Facilities: 96.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 420 ft.

Format: Oldies

WKHC-FM Dahlonega, Ga.

Price: $1.1 million

Buyer: Williams Communications Inc. (Walton E. Williams Jr., president); owns eight other stations, none in this market

Seller: Kevin C. Croom

Facilities: 104.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 417 ft.

Format: Country

KLTC-FM Superior, Mont.

Price: $900,000

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications (Randy Michaels, chairman/CEO, Radio); No. 1 radio group owns 1,211 other stations, none in this market

Seller: Michael Radio Group (Victor A. Michael Jr., president)

Facilities: 107.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 748 ft.

Format: AC

WKZB-FM Butler (Meridian), Ala.

Price: $771,500

Buyer: Holladay Broadcasting (Bob Holladay, president); owns 10 other stations, including WJXM-FM, WMLV-FM and WMMZ-FM Meridian, Miss.

Seller: Butler Broadcast Corp. (Darryl Jackson, president)

Facilities: 93.5 MHz, 32 kW, ant. 610 ft.

Format: Classic Rock

WAJW-FM Chesterton (Chicago), Ind.

Price: $550,000

Buyer: WBEZ Alliance Inc. (Torey Malatia, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Auricle Communications, (Pat Collins, board president)

Facilities: 89.5 MHz, 23 kW, ant. 187 ft.

Format: Variety

WIFF-FM Binghamton, N.Y.

Price: $67,000

Buyer: CSN International (Charles Smith, president); owns 19 other stations, none in this market

Seller: Jesus is King Communications Inc. (Randall Terry, president)

Facilities: 90.1 MHz, 100 W, ant. 679 ft.

Format: Christian Contemporary

AMs

KFKA(AM) Greeley (Fort Collins-Greeley), Colo.

Price: $1.6 million

Buyer: Music Ventures LLC (Kenneth W. Sasso, LLC member); no other broadcast interests

Seller: MK Inc. (Monte L. Spearman, president)

Facilities: 1310 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

Format: News/Talk/Sports

WALE(AM) Greenville (Providence-Warwick-Pawtucket), R.I.

Price: $1.2 million

Buyer: Moon Song Communications Inc. (Jerry Evans, president/CEO); no other broadcast interests

Seller: North American Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Francis Battaglia, EVP)

Facilities: 990 kHz, 50 kW day/5 kW night

Format: Talk

Broker: Greg Guy and Terry Greenwood of Patrick Communications

WLLY(AM) Wilson, N.C.

Price: $255,000

Buyer: Estuardo Rodriquez; owns two other stations, neither in this market

Seller: WLLY Partnership (Wallace Bullock, general partner)

Facilities: 1350 kHz, 1 kW day/79 W night

Format: Gospel

WBLC(AM) Lenoir City (Knoxville), Tenn.

Price: $55,000

Buyer: Three Angels Broadcasting Network Inc. (Danny Shelton, president/CEO); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Horne Radio LLC (Nick W. Drewry, chief manager)

Facilities: 1360 kHz, 1 kW day/24 W night

Format: Religion

KFYN(AM) Bonham, Texas

Price: $50,000

Buyer: Bonham Broadcasting Inc. (Roy Floyd, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Witko Broadcasting LLC (Dick Wilkowski, president)

Facilities: 1420 kHz, 250 W day/148 W night

Format: Country/Oldies