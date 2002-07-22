Changing Hands

—Information provided byBIA Financial Networks'Media Access ProChantilly, Va.www.bia.com

FMs

KRCY-FM Dolan Springs, Ariz.

Price: $12.43 million

Buyer: Entravision Communications Co. LLC (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO); No. 20 station group owns 53 other stations, none in this market

Seller: Spectrum Scan LLC (Rodney A. Burbridge, president, Rodco Inc.)

Facilities: 105.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,775 ft.

Format: Oldies

Comment: Seller has agreed to petition the FCC for an upgrade to move the station to Moapa Valley, Nev. This deal was originally reported with a price of $6 million

WYLA-FM Lacombe and WXXM-FM Reserve (New Orleans), La.

Price: $3.95 million

Buyer: Wilks Broadcasting LLC, (Jeff Wilks, CEO); owns 10 other stations, including KKND-FM and KMEZ-FM New Orleans

Seller: Styles Broadcasting Inc. (Kim Styles, CEO)

Facilities: WYLA-FM: 94.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 348 ft.; WXXM-FM: 94.9 MHz, 14 kW, ant. 440 ft.

Format: WYLA-FM: Rock; WXXM-FM: Rock

KXGJ-FM Bay City and KIOX-FM El Campo, Texas

Price: $3.15 million

Buyer: Liberman Broadcasting Inc. (Lenard Liberman, executive vice president); owns 12 other stations, none in this market

Seller: Guajillo Investments LLC (Cheryl Stewart, managing member)

Facilities: KXGJ-FM: 101.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 981 ft.; KIOX-FM: 96.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 981 ft.

Format: KXGJ-FM: Country; KIOX-FM: Country

WJOR-FM St. Joseph, Tenn.

Price: $1.48 million

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications, (Randy Michaels, chairman/CEO, Radio); No. 1 radio group owns 1,212 other stations, none in this market

Seller: Brenda Chandler

Facilities: 101.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 404 ft.

Format: Country/Gospel

KORQ-FM Winters (Abilene), Texas

Price: $675,000

Buyer: Doud Media Group (Richard J. Doud Sr., managing member); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Dove Media Inc. (Bruce H. Campbell, vice president)

Facilities: 96.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.

Format: Oldies

Broker: Doyle Hadden of Hadden & Assoc. Media Brokers

AMs

WOBS(AM) Jacksonville, Fla., and WCKO(AM) Norfolk (Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News), Va.

Price: $1.25 million

Buyer: Word Broadcasting Network Inc. (Robert Rodgers, president); owns one other station, not in this market

Seller: Metropolitan Radio Group Inc. (Mark Acker, president)

Facilities: WOBS(AM): 1530 kHz, 50 kW day; WCKO(AM): 1110 kHz, 50 kW day

Format: WOBS(AM): Gospel/Talk; WCKO(AM): Gospel

Broker: John Pierce of John Pierce & Co.

WCGO(AM) Chicago Heights (Chicago), Ill.

Price: $750,000

Buyer: Kovas Communications (Frank Kovas, president); owns four other stations, including WKKD(AM) and WONX(AM) Chicago

Seller: Q Broadcasting Corp. Inc. (George M. Arroyo, president)

Facilities: 1600 kHz, 1 kW day/20 W night

Format: Nostalgia

Broker: Doyle Hadden of Hadden & Assoc. Media Brokers